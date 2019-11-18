Week in sports
Colin Kaepernick puts his hand over his heart in response to a comment at a special training event at Charles. R. Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia, November 16. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Russia's Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov during the Exhibition Gala at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Moscow, November 17. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Moldova's Artur Craciun fouls Iceland's Mikkel Anderson and subsequently receives a yellow card during their Euro 2020 qualifier, November 17. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett hits Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with his own helmet as offensive guard David DeCastro tries to stop Garrett during the fourth quarter in Cleveland, November 14. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY...more
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal against Lithuania during their Euro 2020 qualifier in Faro, Portugal, November 14. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Barbarians' David Havili in action with Fiji's Jiuta Wainiqolo during their Rugby Union Killik Cup match in London, November 16. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates winning the ATP Finals with the trophy in London, November 17. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
New York Knicks center Bobby Portis blocks a shot by Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden in New York, November 14. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Brazil's Thalita Vitoria Simplicio Da Silva in action during the women's 200m T11 semi final at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai, November 13. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Soccer Football - World Cup 2022 Qualifier - Second Round - Group C - Iraq v Iran - Amman International Stadium, Amman, Jordan - November 14, 2019 An Iraq fan poses before the match REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo, November 17. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates after winning his group stage match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals in London, November 14. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien
England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal against Montenegro during their Euro 2020 qualifier at London's Wembley Stadium, November 14. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
China's Yunqiang Dai and Thailand's Putharet Khongrak in action during the men's 5000m T54 final at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai, November 13. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Audrey Lu and Misha Mitrofanov of the U.S. perform during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Moscow, November 16. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
New Zealand's Holly Robinson during the women's javelin throw T46 final at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai, November 11. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Brazil's Henri celebrates with the trophy after winning the FIFA Under 17 World Cup in Brasilia, November 17. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
France's Antoine Griezmann celebrates qualifying for the Euro 2020 finals with team mates during their match against Albania in Tirana, Albania, November 17. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Russia's Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov during the Exhibition Gala at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Moscow, November 17. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Japan's Maya Nakanishi during the women's long jump T64 at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai, November 11. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
