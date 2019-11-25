Week in sports
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with teammates after winning his match against Canada's Denis Shapovalov and winning the Davis Cup in Madrid, Spain, November 24. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Tom Farrell with a cut during his fight against Sean Dodd at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, November 23. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill celebrates their win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during the 107th Grey Cup championship football game in Calgary, Alberta, November 24. Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Manchester United's Mason Greenwood scores their second goal against Sheffield United, November 24. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Flamengo's Diego Alves, Everton Ribeiro and Diego lift the Copa Libertadores trophy with teammates as they celebrate after winning the final in Lima, Peru, November 23. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal, November 20. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic in action during their game the Golden State Warriors in Dallas, November 20. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Flamengo's Gabriel Barbosa celebrates winning the Copa Libertadores final with teammates in Lima, Peru, November 23. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Arsenal manager Unai Emery and Southampton's Nathan Redmond at Emirates Stadium in London, November 23. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman crosses the goal line for a touchdown against Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander, November 24. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Real Madrid's Luka Modric in action with Real Sociedad's Mikel Merino at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, November 23. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
Rio de Janeiro police clash with fans during Flamengo's victory parade following the Copa Libertadores final, in in Rio, Brazil, November 24. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho reacts during their match against West Ham United, November 23. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien
Leicester City's James Maddison celebrates scoring their second goal against Brighton & Hove Albion that was subsequently disallowed after a VAR review, November 23. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Craig Glover is counted out during his fight against Chris Billam-Smith in Liverpool, November 23. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Burnley's James Tarkowski and Ashley Barnes in action with Watford's Craig Dawson and Adrian Mariappa, November 23. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in action during his match against Croatia's Nikola Mektic during the Davis Cup finals in Madrid, November 20. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Ivory Coast's Koffi Kouao, Hamed Traore and teammates celebrate after winning a penalty shootout against Ghana during their Africa Under 23 Cup of Nations semi final in Cairo, November 19. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Republic of Ireland players look dejected as Denmark players celebrate at the end of their Euro 2020 qualifier in Dublin, November 18. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard defends Houston Rockets guard James Harden during the third quarter at Staples Center as Clippers forward Paul George looks on, November 22. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Denmark's Martin Braithwaite scores their first goal against Republic of Ireland during their Euro 2020 qualifier in Dublin, November 18. REUTERS/David Klein
Burnley's James Tarkowski in action with Watford's Troy Deeney, November 23. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Poland's Dawid Kubacki in action at the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Wisla, Poland, November 22. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS
Juventus' Gonzalo Higuain in action with Atalanta's Rafael Toloi during their Series A match in Bergamo, Italy, November 23. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert warms up prior to the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, November 23. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
