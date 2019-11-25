Edition:
Week in sports

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with teammates after winning his match against Canada's Denis Shapovalov and winning the Davis Cup in Madrid, Spain, November 24. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2019
1 / 25
Tom Farrell with a cut during his fight against Sean Dodd at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, November 23. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Reuters / Saturday, November 23, 2019
2 / 25
Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill celebrates their win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during the 107th Grey Cup championship football game in Calgary, Alberta, November 24. Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2019
3 / 25
Manchester United's Mason Greenwood scores their second goal against Sheffield United, November 24. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2019
4 / 25
Flamengo's Diego Alves, Everton Ribeiro and Diego lift the Copa Libertadores trophy with teammates as they celebrate after winning the final in Lima, Peru, November 23. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, November 23, 2019
5 / 25
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal, November 20. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
6 / 25
Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic in action during their game the Golden State Warriors in Dallas, November 20. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2019
7 / 25
Flamengo's Gabriel Barbosa celebrates winning the Copa Libertadores final with teammates in Lima, Peru, November 23. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Saturday, November 23, 2019
8 / 25
Arsenal manager Unai Emery and Southampton's Nathan Redmond at Emirates Stadium in London, November 23. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Reuters / Saturday, November 23, 2019
9 / 25
San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman crosses the goal line for a touchdown against Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander, November 24. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2019
10 / 25
Real Madrid's Luka Modric in action with Real Sociedad's Mikel Merino at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, November 23. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Reuters / Saturday, November 23, 2019
11 / 25
Rio de Janeiro police clash with fans during Flamengo's victory parade following the Copa Libertadores final, in in Rio, Brazil, November 24. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2019
12 / 25
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho reacts during their match against West Ham United, November 23. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Saturday, November 23, 2019
13 / 25
Leicester City's James Maddison celebrates scoring their second goal against Brighton & Hove Albion that was subsequently disallowed after a VAR review, November 23. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Saturday, November 23, 2019
14 / 25
Craig Glover is counted out during his fight against Chris Billam-Smith in Liverpool, November 23. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Reuters / Saturday, November 23, 2019
15 / 25
Burnley's James Tarkowski and Ashley Barnes in action with Watford's Craig Dawson and Adrian Mariappa, November 23. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, November 23, 2019
16 / 25
Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in action during his match against Croatia's Nikola Mektic during the Davis Cup finals in Madrid, November 20. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
17 / 25
Ivory Coast's Koffi Kouao, Hamed Traore and teammates celebrate after winning a penalty shootout against Ghana during their Africa Under 23 Cup of Nations semi final in Cairo, November 19. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
18 / 25
Republic of Ireland players look dejected as Denmark players celebrate at the end of their Euro 2020 qualifier in Dublin, November 18. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2019
19 / 25
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard defends Houston Rockets guard James Harden during the third quarter at Staples Center as Clippers forward Paul George looks on, November 22. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, November 23, 2019
20 / 25
Denmark's Martin Braithwaite scores their first goal against Republic of Ireland during their Euro 2020 qualifier in Dublin, November 18. REUTERS/David Klein

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2019
21 / 25
Burnley's James Tarkowski in action with Watford's Troy Deeney, November 23. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, November 23, 2019
22 / 25
Poland's Dawid Kubacki in action at the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Wisla, Poland, November 22. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 22, 2019
23 / 25
Juventus' Gonzalo Higuain in action with Atalanta's Rafael Toloi during their Series A match in Bergamo, Italy, November 23. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Saturday, November 23, 2019
24 / 25
Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert warms up prior to the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, November 23. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, November 23, 2019
25 / 25
