Week in sports
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones takes a snap against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 1. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier in action with Bournemouth's Jefferson Lerma, November 30. REUTERS/David Klein
Memphis Grizzlies forward Bruno Caboclo dunks the ball during the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center, December 1. Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria during the men's downhill race at the Lake Louise FIS Men's Alpine Skiing World Cup at Alberta's Lake Louise Ski Resort, November 30. Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with second placed Red Bull's Max Verstappen and third placed Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, December 1. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
England's Rory Burns in action against New Zealand during their second test at Seddon Park in New Zealand, December 1. REUTERS/Ross Setford
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos celebrates scoring their first goal against Deportivo Alaves at Estadio Mendizorroza, November 30. REUTERS/Vincent West
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, November 29. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Olympiacos' Jose Sa looks dejected after Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane scored their second goal during their Champions League group match in London, November 26. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen dives for a touchdown against Denver Broncos strong safety Will Parks in the fourth quarter in Denver, December 1. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling in action with Newcastle United's Isaac Hayden at St James' Park, November 30. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid collides with New York Knicks forward Julius Randle and center Mitchell Robinson at New York's Madison Square Garden, November 29. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring their first goal against Norwich City with Alexandre Lacazette and Matteo Guendouzi, December 1. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Vietnam's Pham Hong Anh in action during her single dance final during the Southeast Asian Games' DanceSport competition in Mabalacat, Philippines, December 1. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates with the match ball after scoring four goal against Crvena Zvezda in Belgrade, November 26. REUTERS/Novak Djurovic
A general view inside the stadium during the Champions League group match between Chelsea and Valencia in Valencia, Spain, November 27. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
New Orleans Saints players celebrate after a fumble recovery by strong safety Vonn Bell against the Atlanta Falcons at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, November 28. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apoel Nicosia fans let off flares before their Europa League match against Dudelange in Luxembourg, November 28. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
People perform on traditional horsehide skis during an event to celebrate the origins of skiing, at the Jiangjunshan, or General's Mountain, ski resort in Altay, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, November 27. REUTERS/Stringer
Flamengo's Diego Alves, Diego and Everton Ribeiro celebrate with the trophy after winning the Brasileiro Championship at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 27. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
