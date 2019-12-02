Edition:
Week in sports

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones takes a snap against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 1. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, December 01, 2019
Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier in action with Bournemouth's Jefferson Lerma, November 30. REUTERS/David Klein

Reuters / Saturday, November 30, 2019
Memphis Grizzlies forward Bruno Caboclo dunks the ball during the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center, December 1. Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, December 01, 2019
Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria during the men's downhill race at the Lake Louise FIS Men's Alpine Skiing World Cup at Alberta's Lake Louise Ski Resort, November 30. Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, November 30, 2019
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with second placed Red Bull's Max Verstappen and third placed Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, December 1. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, December 01, 2019
England's Rory Burns in action against New Zealand during their second test at Seddon Park in New Zealand, December 1. REUTERS/Ross Setford

Reuters / Saturday, November 30, 2019
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos celebrates scoring their first goal against Deportivo Alaves at Estadio Mendizorroza, November 30. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Saturday, November 30, 2019
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, November 29. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Friday, November 29, 2019
Olympiacos' Jose Sa looks dejected after Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane scored their second goal during their Champions League group match in London, November 26. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen dives for a touchdown against Denver Broncos strong safety Will Parks in the fourth quarter in Denver, December 1. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, December 01, 2019
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling in action with Newcastle United's Isaac Hayden at St James' Park, November 30. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Reuters / Saturday, November 30, 2019
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid collides with New York Knicks forward Julius Randle and center Mitchell Robinson at New York's Madison Square Garden, November 29. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, November 29, 2019
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring their first goal against Norwich City with Alexandre Lacazette and Matteo Guendouzi, December 1. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Sunday, December 01, 2019
Vietnam's Pham Hong Anh in action during her single dance final during the Southeast Asian Games' DanceSport competition in Mabalacat, Philippines, December 1. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, December 01, 2019
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates with the match ball after scoring four goal against Crvena Zvezda in Belgrade, November 26. REUTERS/Novak Djurovic

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
A general view inside the stadium during the Champions League group match between Chelsea and Valencia in Valencia, Spain, November 27. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2019
New Orleans Saints players celebrate after a fumble recovery by strong safety Vonn Bell against the Atlanta Falcons at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, November 28. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, November 29, 2019
Apoel Nicosia fans let off flares before their Europa League match against Dudelange in Luxembourg, November 28. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
People perform on traditional horsehide skis during an event to celebrate the origins of skiing, at the Jiangjunshan, or General's Mountain, ski resort in Altay, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, November 27. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
Flamengo's Diego Alves, Diego and Everton Ribeiro celebrate with the trophy after winning the Brasileiro Championship at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 27. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2019
