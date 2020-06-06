Week of turmoil as protests sweep across America
A protester gestures in front of a fire during a demonstration against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, early May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rachel Perez is pictured with bruising around her eye and a plaster on her forehead, injuries sustained from rubber bullets during protests a day earlier, while standing a distance from a burning vehicle at the parking lot of a Target store in...more
Protesters react as they set fire to the entrance of a police station in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An Atlanta Police car burns as people protest near CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
People huddle as they are struck by pepper-balls fired by police during a protest against the deaths of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police and George Floyd by Minneapolis police, in Louisville, Kentucky, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Protesters react to tear gas while they demonstrate outside of Phoenix police headquarters after police declare an unlawful assembly in Phoenix, Arizona, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Nicole Neri
A man reacts as he confronts National Guard members guarding the area in the aftermath of a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A protester, who was hit by an object fired by police, is aided by other protesters during a rally in Austin, Texas, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Nuri Vallbona
A demonstrator stands on top of a damaged NYPD vehicle in Union Square, Manhattan, New York, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A demonstrator raises her arms in front of security forces during a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators embrace during a protest near the White House, in Washington, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A NYPD police car is set on fire as protesters clash with police during a march in Brooklyn, New York City, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People rally in Saint Paul, Minnesota, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A tanker truck drives into thousands of protesters marching on 35W north bound highway during a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Protesters rally at the White House in Washington, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Riot police chase a man as they rush protestors to clear Lafayette Park and the area around it across from the White House for President Donald Trump to be able to walk through for a photo opportunity in front of St. John's Episcopal Church in...more
President Donald Trump holds up a Bible as he stands in front of St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House after walking there for a photo opportunity during ongoing protests in Washington, June 1. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Donald Trump walks past graffiti during a to visit St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Protesters rally at Washington Square park in Manhattan, New York City, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People run as police disperse demonstrators in Washington, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Police in tactical gear walk through tear gas during a protest in Atlanta, Georgia, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
A demonstrator holds a placard as people gather at a memorial for George Floyd that has been created at the place where he was taken into police custody and later pronounced dead, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Protesters react to tear gas during a march in Philadelphia, June 1. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers
Protesters disperse as tear gas, pepper spray and flash-bang devices are deployed by police in Seattle, Washington, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A demonstrator throws a brick into a sheriff's van during a protest in St Louis, Missouri, June 1. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A man gets on his knees in front of police officers during a protest in St Louis, Missouri, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Sister Quincy Howard of the Dominican order of nuns in Washington protests with a sign reading "This is Evil #BLM" as President Donald Trump's motorcade passes on the way to the nearby Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, June 2....more
A police officer kneels during a protest outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fireworks explodes over a protester with his hands up during a protest in Ferguson, Missouri, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
People take part in a protest at Trump International Hotel in New York, June 2. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Protesters on horseback rally through downtown Houston, Texas, June 2. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A demonstrator reacts during a rally in Boston, Massachusetts, June 2. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man jumps from the window of a damaged store in New York City, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A police officer holds the hand of a demonstrator during a protest in Manhattan, New York City, June 2. One of the police officers shook the hand of a young woman wearing a T-shirt showing slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King and hugged her....more
Police officers detain a demonstrator in Manhattan, New York City, June 2. Just a few minutes after the handshake and hug, another officer zip-tied the woman's arms behind her back and detained her. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Rain falls as C'Monie Scott raises her fist while people chant around her at a memorial site where George Floyd was taken into custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A protester reacts as water is poured on his face after being tear gassed during demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Federal Hall is seen marked with graffiti after protests in Manhattan, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
People take part in a "die-in" during a protest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Protesters are seen reflected in the glasses of a law enforcement personnel during a rally near the White House in Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
U.S. Army soldiers pass protesters as they arrive to maintain a perimeter during a rally near the White House, in Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A demonstrator wearing a protective face mask takes part in a Black Lives Matter protest in Brooklyn, New York City, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
A woman holds up a surfboard as people and surfers gather at Moonlight Beach for the "Paddle out for Unity" event in support of Black Lives Matter in Encinitas, California, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Demonstrators are detained by police officers during a protest in New York, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Detained demonstrators are seen in a vehicle as police officers stand outside during a protest in New York City, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A NYPD policeman is seen during a protest in Brooklyn, New York City, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Protesters use umbrellas at the front line of a barricade guarded by Seattle police and the National Guard near the department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Protesters cross Morrison Bridge while rallying in Portland, Oregon, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A Seattle police officer looks over the roof of a private apartment building as a poster of Martin Luther King Jr. hangs in an apartment window as protesters rally in the street below near the department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June...more
At sunrise, a soldier keeps watch at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
At sunrise, a demonstrator waves goodbye at soldiers as they withdraw behind a metal fence near the White House after a night of protests in Washington, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Courtney Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, pays respect during his memorial service in Minneapolis, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators march across Brooklyn Bridge in Brooklyn, New York City, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A demonstrator wearing a face mask stands in front of police officers during a protest in New York City, New York, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People kneel as they attend a protest in New York City, New York, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Protesters rally in Boston, Massachusetts, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A demonstrator is seen behind a fence during a protest near the White House in Washington, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Local resident Jeff Barnes of Anna, Illinois, screams at protesters rallying against the death of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois, June 4, 2020. Nearly a century ago this southern Illinois town of 4,200 residents expelled most of its African-American...more
Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal after widespread civil unrest following the death in Minneapolis police...more
Martin Gugino, a 75-year-old protester, lays on the ground after he was shoved by two Buffalo police officers during a protest in Niagara Square in Buffalo, New York, June 4, 2020. Jamie Quinn/Handout via REUTERS
Nurses Sasha Dubois and Farah Fevrin kneel for 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence during a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where many coronavirus patients have been treated, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Protesters hold hands while shutting down highway exits and entries during a protest in St Louis, Missouri, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
