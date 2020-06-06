Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Jun 6, 2020 | 3:36am EDT

Week of turmoil as protests sweep across America

A protester gestures in front of a fire during a demonstration against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, early May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A protester gestures in front of a fire during a demonstration against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, early May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
A protester gestures in front of a fire during a demonstration against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, early May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rachel Perez is pictured with bruising around her eye and a plaster on her forehead, injuries sustained from rubber bullets during protests a day earlier, while standing a distance from a burning vehicle at the parking lot of a Target store in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Rachel Perez is pictured with bruising around her eye and a plaster on her forehead, injuries sustained from rubber bullets during protests a day earlier, while standing a distance from a burning vehicle at the parking lot of a Target store in...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Rachel Perez is pictured with bruising around her eye and a plaster on her forehead, injuries sustained from rubber bullets during protests a day earlier, while standing a distance from a burning vehicle at the parking lot of a Target store in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Protesters react as they set fire to the entrance of a police station in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Protesters react as they set fire to the entrance of a police station in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
Protesters react as they set fire to the entrance of a police station in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An Atlanta Police car burns as people protest near CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

An Atlanta Police car burns as people protest near CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
An Atlanta Police car burns as people protest near CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
People huddle as they are struck by pepper-balls fired by police during a protest against the deaths of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police and George Floyd by Minneapolis police, in Louisville, Kentucky, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

People huddle as they are struck by pepper-balls fired by police during a protest against the deaths of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police and George Floyd by Minneapolis police, in Louisville, Kentucky, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
People huddle as they are struck by pepper-balls fired by police during a protest against the deaths of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police and George Floyd by Minneapolis police, in Louisville, Kentucky, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Protesters react to tear gas while they demonstrate outside of Phoenix police headquarters after police declare an unlawful assembly in Phoenix, Arizona, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Nicole Neri

Protesters react to tear gas while they demonstrate outside of Phoenix police headquarters after police declare an unlawful assembly in Phoenix, Arizona, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Nicole Neri

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
Protesters react to tear gas while they demonstrate outside of Phoenix police headquarters after police declare an unlawful assembly in Phoenix, Arizona, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Nicole Neri
A man reacts as he confronts National Guard members guarding the area in the aftermath of a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man reacts as he confronts National Guard members guarding the area in the aftermath of a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
A man reacts as he confronts National Guard members guarding the area in the aftermath of a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A protester, who was hit by an object fired by police, is aided by other protesters during a rally in Austin, Texas, May 30, 2020.   REUTERS/Nuri Vallbona

A protester, who was hit by an object fired by police, is aided by other protesters during a rally in Austin, Texas, May 30, 2020.   REUTERS/Nuri Vallbona

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
A protester, who was hit by an object fired by police, is aided by other protesters during a rally in Austin, Texas, May 30, 2020.   REUTERS/Nuri Vallbona
A demonstrator stands on top of a damaged NYPD vehicle in Union Square, Manhattan, New York, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A demonstrator stands on top of a damaged NYPD vehicle in Union Square, Manhattan, New York, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
A demonstrator stands on top of a damaged NYPD vehicle in Union Square, Manhattan, New York, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A demonstrator raises her arms in front of security forces during a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A demonstrator raises her arms in front of security forces during a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
A demonstrator raises her arms in front of security forces during a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators embrace during a protest near the White House, in Washington, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Demonstrators embrace during a protest near the White House, in Washington, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
Demonstrators embrace during a protest near the White House, in Washington, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A NYPD police car is set on fire as protesters clash with police during a march in Brooklyn, New York City, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A NYPD police car is set on fire as protesters clash with police during a march in Brooklyn, New York City, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
A NYPD police car is set on fire as protesters clash with police during a march in Brooklyn, New York City, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People rally in Saint Paul, Minnesota, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

People rally in Saint Paul, Minnesota, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
People rally in Saint Paul, Minnesota, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A tanker truck drives into thousands of protesters marching on 35W north bound highway during a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Miller

A tanker truck drives into thousands of protesters marching on 35W north bound highway during a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
A tanker truck drives into thousands of protesters marching on 35W north bound highway during a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Protesters rally at the White House in Washington, May 31, 2020.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Protesters rally at the White House in Washington, May 31, 2020.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
Protesters rally at the White House in Washington, May 31, 2020.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Riot police chase a man as they rush protestors to clear Lafayette Park and the area around it across from the White House for President Donald Trump to be able to walk through for a photo opportunity in front of St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

Riot police chase a man as they rush protestors to clear Lafayette Park and the area around it across from the White House for President Donald Trump to be able to walk through for a photo opportunity in front of St. John's Episcopal Church in...more

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Riot police chase a man as they rush protestors to clear Lafayette Park and the area around it across from the White House for President Donald Trump to be able to walk through for a photo opportunity in front of St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
President Donald Trump holds up a Bible as he stands in front of St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House after walking there for a photo opportunity during ongoing protests in Washington, June 1. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Donald Trump holds up a Bible as he stands in front of St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House after walking there for a photo opportunity during ongoing protests in Washington, June 1. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
President Donald Trump holds up a Bible as he stands in front of St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House after walking there for a photo opportunity during ongoing protests in Washington, June 1. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Donald Trump walks past graffiti during a to visit St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Donald Trump walks past graffiti during a to visit St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
President Donald Trump walks past graffiti during a to visit St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Protesters rally at Washington Square park in Manhattan, New York City, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Protesters rally at Washington Square park in Manhattan, New York City, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Protesters rally at Washington Square park in Manhattan, New York City, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People run as police disperse demonstrators in Washington, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

People run as police disperse demonstrators in Washington, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
People run as police disperse demonstrators in Washington, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Police in tactical gear walk through tear gas during a protest in Atlanta, Georgia, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Police in tactical gear walk through tear gas during a protest in Atlanta, Georgia, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Police in tactical gear walk through tear gas during a protest in Atlanta, Georgia, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
A demonstrator holds a placard as people gather at a memorial for George Floyd that has been created at the place where he was taken into police custody and later pronounced dead, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A demonstrator holds a placard as people gather at a memorial for George Floyd that has been created at the place where he was taken into police custody and later pronounced dead, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A demonstrator holds a placard as people gather at a memorial for George Floyd that has been created at the place where he was taken into police custody and later pronounced dead, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Protesters react to tear gas during a march in Philadelphia, June 1. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers

Protesters react to tear gas during a march in Philadelphia, June 1. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Protesters react to tear gas during a march in Philadelphia, June 1. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers
Protesters disperse as tear gas, pepper spray and flash-bang devices are deployed by police in Seattle, Washington, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Protesters disperse as tear gas, pepper spray and flash-bang devices are deployed by police in Seattle, Washington, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Protesters disperse as tear gas, pepper spray and flash-bang devices are deployed by police in Seattle, Washington, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A demonstrator throws a brick into a sheriff's van during a protest in St Louis, Missouri, June 1. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

A demonstrator throws a brick into a sheriff's van during a protest in St Louis, Missouri, June 1. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A demonstrator throws a brick into a sheriff's van during a protest in St Louis, Missouri, June 1. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A man gets on his knees in front of police officers during a protest in St Louis, Missouri, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

A man gets on his knees in front of police officers during a protest in St Louis, Missouri, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A man gets on his knees in front of police officers during a protest in St Louis, Missouri, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Sister Quincy Howard of the Dominican order of nuns in Washington protests with a sign reading "This is Evil #BLM"  as President Donald Trump's motorcade passes on the way to the nearby Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Sister Quincy Howard of the Dominican order of nuns in Washington protests with a sign reading "This is Evil #BLM"  as President Donald Trump's motorcade passes on the way to the nearby Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, June 2....more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Sister Quincy Howard of the Dominican order of nuns in Washington protests with a sign reading "This is Evil #BLM"  as President Donald Trump's motorcade passes on the way to the nearby Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A police officer kneels during a protest outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A police officer kneels during a protest outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A police officer kneels during a protest outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fireworks explodes over a protester with his hands up during a protest in Ferguson, Missouri, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Fireworks explodes over a protester with his hands up during a protest in Ferguson, Missouri, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Fireworks explodes over a protester with his hands up during a protest in Ferguson, Missouri, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
People take part in a protest at Trump International Hotel in New York, June 2. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take part in a protest at Trump International Hotel in New York, June 2. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
People take part in a protest at Trump International Hotel in New York, June 2. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Protesters on horseback rally through downtown Houston, Texas, June 2. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Protesters on horseback rally through downtown Houston, Texas, June 2. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Protesters on horseback rally through downtown Houston, Texas, June 2. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A demonstrator reacts during a rally in Boston, Massachusetts, June 2. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A demonstrator reacts during a rally in Boston, Massachusetts, June 2. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A demonstrator reacts during a rally in Boston, Massachusetts, June 2. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man jumps from the window of a damaged store in New York City, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A man jumps from the window of a damaged store in New York City, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A man jumps from the window of a damaged store in New York City, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A police officer holds the hand of a demonstrator during a protest in Manhattan, New York City, June 2. One of the police officers shook the hand of a young woman wearing a T-shirt showing slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King and hugged her. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A police officer holds the hand of a demonstrator during a protest in Manhattan, New York City, June 2. One of the police officers shook the hand of a young woman wearing a T-shirt showing slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King and hugged her....more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A police officer holds the hand of a demonstrator during a protest in Manhattan, New York City, June 2. One of the police officers shook the hand of a young woman wearing a T-shirt showing slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King and hugged her. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Police officers detain a demonstrator in Manhattan, New York City, June 2. Just a few minutes after the handshake and hug, another officer zip-tied the woman's arms behind her back and detained her. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Police officers detain a demonstrator in Manhattan, New York City, June 2. Just a few minutes after the handshake and hug, another officer zip-tied the woman's arms behind her back and detained her. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Police officers detain a demonstrator in Manhattan, New York City, June 2. Just a few minutes after the handshake and hug, another officer zip-tied the woman's arms behind her back and detained her. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Rain falls as C'Monie Scott raises her fist while people chant around her at a memorial site where George Floyd was taken into custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Rain falls as C'Monie Scott raises her fist while people chant around her at a memorial site where George Floyd was taken into custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Rain falls as C'Monie Scott raises her fist while people chant around her at a memorial site where George Floyd was taken into custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A protester reacts as water is poured on his face after being tear gassed during demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A protester reacts as water is poured on his face after being tear gassed during demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
A protester reacts as water is poured on his face after being tear gassed during demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Federal Hall is seen marked with graffiti after protests in Manhattan, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Federal Hall is seen marked with graffiti after protests in Manhattan, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Federal Hall is seen marked with graffiti after protests in Manhattan, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
People take part in a "die-in" during a protest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

People take part in a "die-in" during a protest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
People take part in a "die-in" during a protest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Protesters are seen reflected in the glasses of a law enforcement personnel during a rally near the White House in Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Protesters are seen reflected in the glasses of a law enforcement personnel during a rally near the White House in Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Protesters are seen reflected in the glasses of a law enforcement personnel during a rally near the White House in Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
U.S. Army soldiers pass protesters as they arrive to maintain a perimeter during a rally near the White House, in Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

U.S. Army soldiers pass protesters as they arrive to maintain a perimeter during a rally near the White House, in Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
U.S. Army soldiers pass protesters as they arrive to maintain a perimeter during a rally near the White House, in Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A demonstrator wearing a protective face mask takes part in a Black Lives Matter protest in Brooklyn, New York City, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

A demonstrator wearing a protective face mask takes part in a Black Lives Matter protest in Brooklyn, New York City, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
A demonstrator wearing a protective face mask takes part in a Black Lives Matter protest in Brooklyn, New York City, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
A woman holds up a surfboard as people and surfers gather at Moonlight Beach for the "Paddle out for Unity" event in support of Black Lives Matter in Encinitas, California, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A woman holds up a surfboard as people and surfers gather at Moonlight Beach for the "Paddle out for Unity" event in support of Black Lives Matter in Encinitas, California, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
A woman holds up a surfboard as people and surfers gather at Moonlight Beach for the "Paddle out for Unity" event in support of Black Lives Matter in Encinitas, California, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Demonstrators are detained by police officers during a protest in New York, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Demonstrators are detained by police officers during a protest in New York, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Demonstrators are detained by police officers during a protest in New York, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Detained demonstrators are seen in a vehicle as police officers stand outside during a protest in New York City, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Detained demonstrators are seen in a vehicle as police officers stand outside during a protest in New York City, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Detained demonstrators are seen in a vehicle as police officers stand outside during a protest in New York City, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A NYPD policeman is seen during a protest in Brooklyn, New York City, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

A NYPD policeman is seen during a protest in Brooklyn, New York City, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
A NYPD policeman is seen during a protest in Brooklyn, New York City, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Protesters use umbrellas at the front line of a barricade guarded by Seattle police and the National Guard near the department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Protesters use umbrellas at the front line of a barricade guarded by Seattle police and the National Guard near the department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Protesters use umbrellas at the front line of a barricade guarded by Seattle police and the National Guard near the department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Protesters cross Morrison Bridge while rallying in Portland, Oregon, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Protesters cross Morrison Bridge while rallying in Portland, Oregon, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Protesters cross Morrison Bridge while rallying in Portland, Oregon, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A Seattle police officer looks over the roof of a private apartment building as a poster of Martin Luther King Jr. hangs in an apartment window as protesters rally in the street below near the department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A Seattle police officer looks over the roof of a private apartment building as a poster of Martin Luther King Jr. hangs in an apartment window as protesters rally in the street below near the department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
A Seattle police officer looks over the roof of a private apartment building as a poster of Martin Luther King Jr. hangs in an apartment window as protesters rally in the street below near the department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
At sunrise, a soldier keeps watch at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

At sunrise, a soldier keeps watch at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
At sunrise, a soldier keeps watch at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
At sunrise, a demonstrator waves goodbye at soldiers as they withdraw behind a metal fence near the White House after a night of protests in Washington, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

At sunrise, a demonstrator waves goodbye at soldiers as they withdraw behind a metal fence near the White House after a night of protests in Washington, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
At sunrise, a demonstrator waves goodbye at soldiers as they withdraw behind a metal fence near the White House after a night of protests in Washington, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Courtney Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, pays respect during his memorial service in Minneapolis, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Courtney Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, pays respect during his memorial service in Minneapolis, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Courtney Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, pays respect during his memorial service in Minneapolis, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators march across Brooklyn Bridge in Brooklyn, New York City, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Demonstrators march across Brooklyn Bridge in Brooklyn, New York City, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Demonstrators march across Brooklyn Bridge in Brooklyn, New York City, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A demonstrator wearing a face mask stands in front of police officers during a protest in New York City, New York, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A demonstrator wearing a face mask stands in front of police officers during a protest in New York City, New York, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
A demonstrator wearing a face mask stands in front of police officers during a protest in New York City, New York, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People kneel as they attend a protest in New York City, New York, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People kneel as they attend a protest in New York City, New York, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
People kneel as they attend a protest in New York City, New York, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Protesters rally in Boston, Massachusetts, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Protesters rally in Boston, Massachusetts, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Protesters rally in Boston, Massachusetts, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A demonstrator is seen behind a fence during a protest near the White House in Washington, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A demonstrator is seen behind a fence during a protest near the White House in Washington, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
A demonstrator is seen behind a fence during a protest near the White House in Washington, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Local resident Jeff Barnes of Anna, Illinois, screams at protesters rallying against the death of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois, June 4, 2020. Nearly a century ago this southern Illinois town of 4,200 residents expelled most of its African-American residents, according to historians. REUTERS/Brian Munoz

Local resident Jeff Barnes of Anna, Illinois, screams at protesters rallying against the death of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois, June 4, 2020. Nearly a century ago this southern Illinois town of 4,200 residents expelled most of its African-American...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Local resident Jeff Barnes of Anna, Illinois, screams at protesters rallying against the death of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois, June 4, 2020. Nearly a century ago this southern Illinois town of 4,200 residents expelled most of its African-American residents, according to historians. REUTERS/Brian Munoz
Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal after widespread civil unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Richmond, Virginia, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman

Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal after widespread civil unrest following the death in Minneapolis police...more

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal after widespread civil unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Richmond, Virginia, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman
Martin Gugino, a 75-year-old protester, lays on the ground after he was shoved by two Buffalo police officers during a protest in Niagara Square in Buffalo, New York, June 4, 2020. Jamie Quinn/Handout via REUTERS

Martin Gugino, a 75-year-old protester, lays on the ground after he was shoved by two Buffalo police officers during a protest in Niagara Square in Buffalo, New York, June 4, 2020. Jamie Quinn/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Martin Gugino, a 75-year-old protester, lays on the ground after he was shoved by two Buffalo police officers during a protest in Niagara Square in Buffalo, New York, June 4, 2020. Jamie Quinn/Handout via REUTERS
Nurses Sasha Dubois and Farah Fevrin kneel for 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence during a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where many coronavirus patients have been treated, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 5, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Nurses Sasha Dubois and Farah Fevrin kneel for 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence during a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where many coronavirus patients have been treated, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 5, 2020.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Nurses Sasha Dubois and Farah Fevrin kneel for 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence during a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where many coronavirus patients have been treated, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 5, 2020.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Protesters hold hands while shutting down highway exits and entries during a protest in St Louis, Missouri, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Protesters hold hands while shutting down highway exits and entries during a protest in St Louis, Missouri, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Protesters hold hands while shutting down highway exits and entries during a protest in St Louis, Missouri, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests...

1:46am EDT
Protests continue in Washington as Trump threatens to deploy military

Protests continue in Washington as Trump threatens to deploy military

The mayor of Washington renamed a street in front of the White House "Black Lives Matter Plaza" and had the slogan painted in huge yellow letters on the roadway...

1:31am EDT
George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in various European and African cities, highlighting...

12:13am EDT
Protesters march in Illinois town that once expelled black residents

Protesters march in Illinois town that once expelled black residents

Protests against the police killing of George Floyd sweep across America and onto the main street of Anna, Illinois, where nearly a century ago this rural town...

Jun 05 2020

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.

The mayor of Washington renamed a street in front of the White House "Black Lives Matter Plaza" and had the slogan painted in huge yellow letters on the roadway in an apparent rebuke of President Trump's militaristic response to nationwide protests over police brutality.

Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in various European and African cities, highlighting allegations of abuse of black prisoners by their jailers, social and economic inequality, and institutional racism lingering from colonial pasts.

Protests against the police killing of George Floyd sweep across America and onto the main street of Anna, Illinois, where nearly a century ago this rural town of 4,200 residents expelled most of its African-American residents, according to historians.

Mexican protesters clash with police over custody death

Mexican protesters clash with police over custody death

Mexicans protest police brutality in the country's second-largest city, Guadalajara, calling for authorities to be held accountable for the death in custody of a local man allegedly arrested over not wearing a face mask in public.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Mourners gather in Minneapolis to remember George Floyd

Mourners gather in Minneapolis to remember George Floyd

Hundreds of mourners in Minneapolis remembered George Floyd, the black man whose death in police custody set off a wave of nationwide protests that reached the doors of the White House and ignited a debate about race and justice.

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19.

National Guard patrols America's streets as protests rage

National Guard patrols America's streets as protests rage

National Guard troops have been activated in several states to assist local law enforcement as huge crowds defy curfews and take to the streets in sometimes violent protests that prompted President Trump to threaten to send in the military.

