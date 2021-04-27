Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Apr 26, 2021 | 9:29pm EDT

Weekend clashes in Jerusalem during Ramadan

Palestinians wave flags and celebrate outside Damascus Gate after barriers that were put up by Israeli police are removed, allowing them to access the main square that has been the focus of a week of clashes around Jerusalem's Old City April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians wave flags and celebrate outside Damascus Gate after barriers that were put up by Israeli police are removed, allowing them to access the main square that has been the focus of a week of clashes around Jerusalem's Old City April 25,...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Palestinians wave flags and celebrate outside Damascus Gate after barriers that were put up by Israeli police are removed, allowing them to access the main square that has been the focus of a week of clashes around Jerusalem's Old City April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
1 / 27
Israeli police detain a Palestinian at Jerusalem's Old City during clashes, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem April 25, 2021. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Israeli police detain a Palestinian at Jerusalem's Old City during clashes, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem April 25, 2021. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
Israeli police detain a Palestinian at Jerusalem's Old City during clashes, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem April 25, 2021. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
Close
2 / 27
Israeli police and protesters scuffle outside Damascus Gate after barriers that were put up by Israeli police are removed, allowing access to the main square that has been the focus of a week of clashes around Jerusalem's Old City April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli police and protesters scuffle outside Damascus Gate after barriers that were put up by Israeli police are removed, allowing access to the main square that has been the focus of a week of clashes around Jerusalem's Old City April 25, 2021....more

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Israeli police and protesters scuffle outside Damascus Gate after barriers that were put up by Israeli police are removed, allowing access to the main square that has been the focus of a week of clashes around Jerusalem's Old City April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
3 / 27
Israeli police detain a Palestinian at Jerusalem's Old City during clashes, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem April 24, 2021.  REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Israeli police detain a Palestinian at Jerusalem's Old City during clashes, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem April 24, 2021.  REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
Israeli police detain a Palestinian at Jerusalem's Old City during clashes, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem April 24, 2021.  REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
Close
4 / 27
A Palestinian swirls homemade sparkler fireworks during an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Gaza City April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian swirls homemade sparkler fireworks during an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Gaza City April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
A Palestinian swirls homemade sparkler fireworks during an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Gaza City April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
5 / 27
A Palestinian protester is detained during clashes with Israeli police, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester is detained during clashes with Israeli police, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
A Palestinian protester is detained during clashes with Israeli police, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
6 / 27
A member of Israeli border police fires a weapon as Palestinians take part in an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A member of Israeli border police fires a weapon as Palestinians take part in an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
A member of Israeli border police fires a weapon as Palestinians take part in an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
7 / 27
Israeli soldiers stand next to burning tires as Palestinians take part in an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Israeli soldiers stand next to burning tires as Palestinians take part in an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Israeli soldiers stand next to burning tires as Palestinians take part in an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
8 / 27
Members of Israeli border police keep guard as Palestinians take part in an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Members of Israeli border police keep guard as Palestinians take part in an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Members of Israeli border police keep guard as Palestinians take part in an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
9 / 27
People gather outside Damascus Gate after barriers that were put up by Israeli police are removed, allowing access to the main square that has been the focus of a week of clashes around Jerusalem's Old City April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

People gather outside Damascus Gate after barriers that were put up by Israeli police are removed, allowing access to the main square that has been the focus of a week of clashes around Jerusalem's Old City April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
People gather outside Damascus Gate after barriers that were put up by Israeli police are removed, allowing access to the main square that has been the focus of a week of clashes around Jerusalem's Old City April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
10 / 27
A Palestinian demonstrator burns a tire during an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian demonstrator burns a tire during an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
A Palestinian demonstrator burns a tire during an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
11 / 27
Israeli police officers detain a Palestinian man inside Jerusalem's Old City during clashes, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem April 24, 2021.  REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun

Israeli police officers detain a Palestinian man inside Jerusalem's Old City during clashes, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem April 24, 2021.  REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
Israeli police officers detain a Palestinian man inside Jerusalem's Old City during clashes, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem April 24, 2021.  REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
Close
12 / 27
A Palestinian demonstrator gestures during an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Gaza City April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian demonstrator gestures during an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Gaza City April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
A Palestinian demonstrator gestures during an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Gaza City April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
13 / 27
Members of Israeli forces take up position as Palestinians take part in an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Members of Israeli forces take up position as Palestinians take part in an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Members of Israeli forces take up position as Palestinians take part in an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
14 / 27
People walk by as a stun grenade explodes amid tension with Palestinians, during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

People walk by as a stun grenade explodes amid tension with Palestinians, during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
People walk by as a stun grenade explodes amid tension with Palestinians, during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
15 / 27
Israeli police officer stands in position as a stun grenade explodes by the gate to Jerusalem's Old City during clashes, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli police officer stands in position as a stun grenade explodes by the gate to Jerusalem's Old City during clashes, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
Israeli police officer stands in position as a stun grenade explodes by the gate to Jerusalem's Old City during clashes, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
16 / 27
Palestinian demonstrators sit atop a monument of a Hamas rocket during an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Gaza City April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian demonstrators sit atop a monument of a Hamas rocket during an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Gaza City April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
Palestinian demonstrators sit atop a monument of a Hamas rocket during an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Gaza City April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
17 / 27
Israeli police officers walk during clashes with Palestinian protesters, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli police officers walk during clashes with Palestinian protesters, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
Israeli police officers walk during clashes with Palestinian protesters, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
18 / 27
A Palestinian demonstrator rolls a burning tire during an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian demonstrator rolls a burning tire during an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
A Palestinian demonstrator rolls a burning tire during an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
19 / 27
A mounted Israeli police officer rides past closed shops during tension with Palestinians, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem April 24, 2021.  REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun

A mounted Israeli police officer rides past closed shops during tension with Palestinians, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem April 24, 2021.  REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
A mounted Israeli police officer rides past closed shops during tension with Palestinians, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem April 24, 2021.  REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
Close
20 / 27
A Palestinian demonstrator gestures as tires burn during an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Gaza City April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian demonstrator gestures as tires burn during an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Gaza City April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
A Palestinian demonstrator gestures as tires burn during an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Gaza City April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
21 / 27
Members of Israeli forces run as Palestinians take part in an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Members of Israeli forces run as Palestinians take part in an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
Members of Israeli forces run as Palestinians take part in an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
22 / 27
A Palestinian protester climbs a pole during clashes with Israeli police, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester climbs a pole during clashes with Israeli police, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
A Palestinian protester climbs a pole during clashes with Israeli police, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
23 / 27
An Israeli police officer aims during clashes with Palestinian protesters, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Israeli police officer aims during clashes with Palestinian protesters, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
An Israeli police officer aims during clashes with Palestinian protesters, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
24 / 27
Palestinian protesters throw objects during clashes with Israeli police, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian protesters throw objects during clashes with Israeli police, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
Palestinian protesters throw objects during clashes with Israeli police, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
25 / 27
A Palestinian protester sits on the ground during clashes with Israeli police, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester sits on the ground during clashes with Israeli police, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
A Palestinian protester sits on the ground during clashes with Israeli police, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
26 / 27
Israeli police officers walk during clashes with Palestinian protesters, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli police officers walk during clashes with Palestinian protesters, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
Israeli police officers walk during clashes with Palestinian protesters, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Relatives care for COVID-stricken loved ones in overcrowded Manila hospital

Relatives care for COVID-stricken loved ones in...

Next Slideshows

Relatives care for COVID-stricken loved ones in overcrowded Manila hospital

Relatives care for COVID-stricken loved ones in overcrowded Manila hospital

In a bid to admit more patients, tents were turned into COVID-19 emergency rooms at the National Kidney Transplant Institute, a government hospital in Manila,...

6:56pm EDT
India hospitals running out of oxygen and beds

India hospitals running out of oxygen and beds

Indian hospitals are turning away patients after running out of medical oxygen, as the number of coronavirus cases surges by almost 350,000 in the past 24...

6:48pm EDT
Anti-lockdown protesters defy restrictions in central London

Anti-lockdown protesters defy restrictions in central London

Several thousand anti-lockdown demonstrators marched through central London on Saturday despite restrictions on mass gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

4:34pm EDT
Fields of tulips in Washington

Fields of tulips in Washington

Visitors take in the tulip fields of RoozenGaarde during the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, in Mount Vernon,...

12:02pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Relatives care for COVID-stricken loved ones in overcrowded Manila hospital

Relatives care for COVID-stricken loved ones in overcrowded Manila hospital

In a bid to admit more patients, tents were turned into COVID-19 emergency rooms at the National Kidney Transplant Institute, a government hospital in Manila, Philippines.

India hospitals running out of oxygen and beds

India hospitals running out of oxygen and beds

Indian hospitals are turning away patients after running out of medical oxygen, as the number of coronavirus cases surges by almost 350,000 in the past 24 hours, the fourth straight day of record peaks.

Anti-lockdown protesters defy restrictions in central London

Anti-lockdown protesters defy restrictions in central London

Several thousand anti-lockdown demonstrators marched through central London on Saturday despite restrictions on mass gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fields of tulips in Washington

Fields of tulips in Washington

Visitors take in the tulip fields of RoozenGaarde during the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, in Mount Vernon, Washington.

Protests in Columbus after fatal police shooting of Black teen Ma'Khia Bryant

Protests in Columbus after fatal police shooting of Black teen Ma'Khia Bryant

Protesters hold a weekend demonstration in front of the Ohio Statehouse following the fatal police shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old Black teenage girl.

India's round-the-clock cremations show staggering COVID death toll

India's round-the-clock cremations show staggering COVID death toll

In some of the worst-hit cities, such as New Delhi, bodies are being burnt in makeshift facilities offering mass cremations as India's new coronavirus infections hit a record peak for a fifth day.

Best of the Oscars

Best of the Oscars

Highlights from the 2021 Academy Awards.

In pictures: Oscars red carpet style

In pictures: Oscars red carpet style

Fashion highlights from the 2021 Academy Awards.

After Chauvin trial, a debate over future of George Floyd Square

After Chauvin trial, a debate over future of George Floyd Square

After former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd, Minneapolis now faces renewed, sometimes acrimonious dispute over the future of George Floyd Square and how, if ever, to reopen the intersection.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast