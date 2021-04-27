Weekend clashes in Jerusalem during Ramadan
Palestinians wave flags and celebrate outside Damascus Gate after barriers that were put up by Israeli police are removed, allowing them to access the main square that has been the focus of a week of clashes around Jerusalem's Old City April 25,...more
Israeli police detain a Palestinian at Jerusalem's Old City during clashes, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem April 25, 2021. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
Israeli police and protesters scuffle outside Damascus Gate after barriers that were put up by Israeli police are removed, allowing access to the main square that has been the focus of a week of clashes around Jerusalem's Old City April 25, 2021....more
Israeli police detain a Palestinian at Jerusalem's Old City during clashes, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem April 24, 2021. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
A Palestinian swirls homemade sparkler fireworks during an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Gaza City April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian protester is detained during clashes with Israeli police, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A member of Israeli border police fires a weapon as Palestinians take part in an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Israeli soldiers stand next to burning tires as Palestinians take part in an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Members of Israeli border police keep guard as Palestinians take part in an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
People gather outside Damascus Gate after barriers that were put up by Israeli police are removed, allowing access to the main square that has been the focus of a week of clashes around Jerusalem's Old City April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian demonstrator burns a tire during an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Israeli police officers detain a Palestinian man inside Jerusalem's Old City during clashes, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem April 24, 2021. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
A Palestinian demonstrator gestures during an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Gaza City April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Members of Israeli forces take up position as Palestinians take part in an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
People walk by as a stun grenade explodes amid tension with Palestinians, during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli police officer stands in position as a stun grenade explodes by the gate to Jerusalem's Old City during clashes, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian demonstrators sit atop a monument of a Hamas rocket during an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Gaza City April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israeli police officers walk during clashes with Palestinian protesters, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian demonstrator rolls a burning tire during an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A mounted Israeli police officer rides past closed shops during tension with Palestinians, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem April 24, 2021. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
A Palestinian demonstrator gestures as tires burn during an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Gaza City April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Members of Israeli forces run as Palestinians take part in an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian protester climbs a pole during clashes with Israeli police, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli police officer aims during clashes with Palestinian protesters, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian protesters throw objects during clashes with Israeli police, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian protester sits on the ground during clashes with Israeli police, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli police officers walk during clashes with Palestinian protesters, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
