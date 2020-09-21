Weekend of mass protests in Belarus

A woman shouts as she holds a banner in front of law enforcement officers standing behind a fence during a rally to demand the resignation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko more than a month after the disputed presidential election, in...more

A woman shouts as she holds a banner in front of law enforcement officers standing behind a fence during a rally to demand the resignation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko more than a month after the disputed presidential election, in Minsk, Belarus September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Close