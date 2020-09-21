Edition:
Weekend of mass protests in Belarus

Opposition supporters hold a rally to demand the resignation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko more than a month after the disputed presidential election, in Minsk, Belarus September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
A woman wearing a dress in the colours of the historical white-red-white flag of Belarus flashes the victory sign during an opposition rally in Minsk, Belarus September 20, 2020. BelaPAN via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
Opposition supporters carry a historical white-red-white flag of Belarus as they take part in a rally to demand the resignation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko more than a month after the disputed presidential election, in Minsk, Belarus September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
Opposition supporters march during a rally to demand the resignation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko more than a month after the disputed presidential election, in Minsk, Belarus September 20, 2020. Tut.By via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
A woman shouts as she holds a banner in front of law enforcement officers standing behind a fence during a rally to demand the resignation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko more than a month after the disputed presidential election, in Minsk, Belarus September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
Opposition supporters scuffle with law enforcement officers during a rally to demand the resignation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko more than a month after the disputed presidential election, in Gomel, Belarus September 20, 2020. BelaPAN via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
A Belarusian law enforcement officer detains a woman during an opposition rally to protest against police brutality and to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus September 19, 2020. Tut.By via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Belarusian law enforcement officers attempt to detain participants of an opposition rally to protest against police brutality and to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus September 19, 2020. Tut.By via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
An opposition supporter addresses law enforcement officers during a rally to demand the resignation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko more than a month after the disputed presidential election, in Minsk, Belarus September 20, 2020. Tut.By via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
A woman reacts near Belarusian law enforcement officers during an opposition rally to protest against police brutality and to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus September 19, 2020. Tut.By via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Law enforcement officers block a street during an opposition rally to demand the resignation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko more than a month after the disputed presidential election, in Minsk, Belarus September 20, 2020. Tut.By via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
Opposition supporters wearing protective face masks take part in a rally to demand the resignation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko more than a month after the disputed presidential election, in Minsk, Belarus September 20, 2020. Tut.By via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
Opposition supporters hold a rally to demand the resignation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko more than a month after the disputed presidential election, in Minsk, Belarus September 20, 2020. BelaPAN via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
Women block an unidentified man, who attempts to detain a person wearing a motorcycle helmet during a Belarusian opposition supporters' rally to protest against police brutality and to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Law enforcement officers detain opposition supporters during a rally to demand the resignation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko more than a month after the disputed presidential election, in Minsk, Belarus September 20, 2020. Tut.By via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
Women blocked by Belarusian law enforcement officers gather during an opposition rally to protest against police brutality and to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus September 19, 2020. BelaPAN via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Law enforcement officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally to demand the resignation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko more than a month after the disputed presidential election, in Minsk, Belarus September 20, 2020. Tut.By via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
An opposition supporter holds a historical white-red-white flag of Belarus in front of law enforcement officers during a rally to demand the resignation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko more than a month after the disputed presidential election, in Minsk, Belarus September 20, 2020. Tut.By via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
Opposition supporters gesture from a balcony during a rally to demand the resignation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko more than a month after the disputed presidential election, in Minsk, Belarus September 20, 2020. BelaPAN via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
Belarusian law enforcement officers attempt to detain participants of an opposition rally to protest against police brutality and to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus September 19, 2020. Tut.By via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Opposition supporters march during a rally to demand the resignation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko more than a month after the disputed presidential election, in Minsk, Belarus September 20, 2020. BelaPAN via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
A man lies on the ground as a woman reacts next to Belarusian law enforcement officers during an opposition rally to protest against police brutality and to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus September 19, 2020. BelaPAN via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Belarusian opposition supporters hold a rally to protest against police brutality and to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus September 19, 2020. Tut.By via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Belarusian opposition supporters hold a rally to protest against police brutality and to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus September 19, 2020. Tut.By via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Belarusian law enforcement officers carry a woman, who was injured during an opposition rally to protest against police brutality and to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus September 19, 2020. Tut.By via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Opposition supporters carry historical white-red-white flags of Belarus during a rally to demand the resignation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko more than a month after the disputed presidential election, in Minsk, Belarus September 20, 2020. Tut.By via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
A woman attends a Belarusian opposition supporters' rally to protest against police brutality and to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Belarusian law enforcement officers detain a woman during an opposition rally to protest against police brutality and to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus September 19, 2020. Tut.By via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Law enforcement officers detain a man during an opposition rally to demand the resignation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko more than a month after the disputed presidential election, in Minsk, Belarus September 20, 2020. Tut.By via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
Belarusian law enforcement officers detain a woman during an opposition rally to protest against police brutality and to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus September 19, 2020. Tut.By via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Law enforcement officers detain opposition supporters during a rally to demand the resignation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko more than a month after the disputed presidential election, in Grodno, Belarus September 20, 2020. BelaPAN via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
