Weekend of outrage: Protests across America
Two protesters hold their ground with their hands up as law enforcement deploys chemical agents and blast balls during a protest near the Seattle Police department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 8. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A band plays music on top of a truck on 16th St. near the White House in Washington, June 6. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Thousands of demonstrators march across the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, June 6. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Demonstrators gather at Washington Square Park in New York City, June 6. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Demonstrators gather at the Lincoln Memorial during a protest in Washington, June 6. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A group of children hold up their fists in front of a Black Lives Matter sign near the White House in Washington, June 7. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
DaSun Millard stands next to a sign on a traffic light post at the newly named Black Lives Matter Plaza on 16th St., near the White House in Washington, June 6. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Tursheila Willmer reacts to the protesters in Baltimore, Maryland, June 6. REUTERS/Rosem Morton
A demonstrator holds up a child during a protest near the White House in Washington, June 6. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A demonstrator holds a sign during a protest in Brooklyn, New York, June 6. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A man raises his fist as he takes part in a protest in Washington, June 6. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People walk among an art installation of headstones bearing the names of people killed by police near the site of the arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis, June 6. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A woman looks at signs left on a fence surrounding the White House after large peaceful protests the day before in Washington, June 7. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A demonstrator raises his fist at Times Square during a protest in New York, June 7. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A demonstrator reacts during a protest near the White House in Washington, June 6. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Demonstrators chant at the toll plaza of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, June 6. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
A child sits on her father's shoulders as he carries a U.S. flag during a protest at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn, New York, June 7. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A health worker wearing a face mask with the words "I can't breathe" attends a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in New York City, New York, U.S. June 7, 2020....more
Demonstrators try to block a freeway during a protest in Manhattan, June 6. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Demonstrators attend a protest in Washington, June 6. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A demonstrator holds a sign on a traffic light at the Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, June 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Demonstrators hold a giant sign at the Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, June 6. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
LaShawn Kenley sits on the street in front of the White House, June 6. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Demonstrators hold signs as they walk down Capitol Hill in Washington, June 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Members of the New Black Panther Party protest near the White House, June 7. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Protesters lie in the street during a rally near the White House, June 7. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A man lies on the ground grasping a cane after law enforcement deployed chemical agents and blast balls to disperse a protest near the Seattle Police department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 8. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Demonstrators hold a Black Lives Matter banner during a protest at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn, New York, June 7. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Angel Batista lies on the ground during 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence at a rally in the Boston suburb of Peabody, Massachusetts, June 5. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A street sign of Black Lives Matter Plaza is seen near St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, June 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Nurses Sasha Dubois and Farah Fevrin kneel for the 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence during a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, June 5. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man marches in the rain in protest in Washington, June 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A boy holds a rose as he watches surfers at The Black Girls Surf paddle-out in memory of George Floyd in Santa Monica, California, June 5. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
National Guard member stands at the Lincoln Memorial during a protest in Washington, June 6. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Uniformed military personnel walk in front of the White House ahead of a protest, June 6. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators lie down during a protest at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, June 6. REUTERS/Joey Roulette
Demonstrators in Washington, June 6. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Elizabeth Monteiro pleads on her knees at a police barricade during a protest in Boston, Massachusetts, June 7. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A sign painted by protesters stating "Defund the Police" painted near the White House, June 7. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal in Richmond, Virginia, June 5. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman
Next Slideshows
Man shot at Seattle protest after driver plows car into crowd
A man drove his car into a crowd of protesters in Seattle on Sunday, then shot and wounded a demonstrator who confronted him as he came to a stop.
George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests
Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in various European and African cities, highlighting...
Tens of thousands join Black Lives Matter protest in London
Tens of thousands took to the streets of London on Sunday, rallying for a second day running to condemn police brutality after the killing of George Floyd in...
Outrage across America over George Floyd's death
The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests...
MORE IN PICTURES
Mourners gather for George Floyd memorial in Houston
Thousands of people are expected to attend a visitation for George Floyd in Houston.
Man shot at Seattle protest after driver plows car into crowd
A man drove his car into a crowd of protesters in Seattle on Sunday, then shot and wounded a demonstrator who confronted him as he came to a stop.
George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests
Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in various European and African cities, highlighting allegations of abuse of black prisoners by their jailers, social and economic inequality, and institutional racism lingering from colonial pasts.
Tens of thousands join Black Lives Matter protest in London
Tens of thousands took to the streets of London on Sunday, rallying for a second day running to condemn police brutality after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Outrage across America over George Floyd's death
The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.
Thousands take to Washington streets to protest police violence
Protesters decorated a newly erected fence around the White House with signs, a day after a massive march to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
New York City quiet amid protest curfew
The streets of Manhattan were quiet on Saturday after the 8 p.m. curfew in response to looting during protests against police brutality.
George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests
Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in cities around the world, highlighting allegations of abuse of black prisoners by their jailers, social and economic inequality, and institutional racism lingering from colonial pasts.
Memorial for George Floyd in North Carolina
A memorial service is held for George Floyd in the North Carolina town where he was born.