Weekend of outrage: Protests across America

Two protesters hold their ground with their hands up as law enforcement deploys chemical agents and blast balls during a protest near the Seattle Police department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 8. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A band plays music on top of a truck on 16th St. near the White House in Washington, June 6. REUTERS/Erin Scott &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Thousands of demonstrators march across the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, June 6. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kate Munsch &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Demonstrators gather at Washington Square Park in New York City, June 6. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Demonstrators gather at the Lincoln Memorial during a protest in Washington, June 6. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
A group of children hold up their fists in front of a Black Lives Matter sign near the White House in Washington, June 7. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
DaSun Millard stands next to a sign on a traffic light post at the newly named Black Lives Matter Plaza on 16th St., near the White House in Washington, June 6. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Tursheila Willmer reacts to the protesters in Baltimore, Maryland, June 6. REUTERS/Rosem Morton

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
A demonstrator holds up a child during a protest near the White House in Washington, June 6. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
A demonstrator holds a sign during a protest in Brooklyn, New York, June 6. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
A man raises his fist as he takes part in a protest in Washington, June 6. REUTERS/Eric Thayer &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
People walk among an art installation of headstones bearing the names of people killed by police near the site of the arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis, June 6. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
A woman looks at signs left on a fence surrounding the White House after large peaceful protests the day before in Washington, June 7. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A demonstrator raises his fist at Times Square during a protest in New York, June 7. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A demonstrator reacts during a protest near the White House in Washington, June 6. REUTERS/Eric Thayer &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Demonstrators chant at the toll plaza of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, June 6. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
A child sits on her father's shoulders as he carries a U.S. flag during a protest at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn, New York, June 7. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A health worker wearing a face mask with the words "I can't breathe" attends a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in New York City, New York, U.S. June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Demonstrators try to block a freeway during a protest in Manhattan, June 6. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Demonstrators attend a protest in Washington, June 6. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
A demonstrator holds a sign on a traffic light at the Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, June 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Demonstrators hold a giant sign at the Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, June 6. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
LaShawn Kenley sits on the street in front of the White House, June 6. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Demonstrators hold signs as they walk down Capitol Hill in Washington, June 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Members of the New Black Panther Party protest near the White House, June 7. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Protesters lie in the street during a rally near the White House, June 7. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A man lies on the ground grasping a cane after law enforcement deployed chemical agents and blast balls to disperse a protest near the Seattle Police department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 8. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
Demonstrators hold a Black Lives Matter banner during a protest at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn, New York, June 7. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Angel Batista lies on the ground during 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence at a rally in the Boston suburb of Peabody, Massachusetts, June 5. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
A street sign of Black Lives Matter Plaza is seen near St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, June 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Nurses Sasha Dubois and Farah Fevrin kneel for the 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence during a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, June 5. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
A man marches in the rain in protest in Washington, June 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
A boy holds a rose as he watches surfers at The Black Girls Surf paddle-out in memory of George Floyd in Santa Monica, California, June 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
National Guard member stands at the Lincoln Memorial during a protest in Washington, June 6. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Uniformed military personnel walk in front of the White House ahead of a protest, June 6. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Demonstrators lie down during a protest at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, June 6. REUTERS/Joey Roulette

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Demonstrators in Washington, June 6. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Elizabeth Monteiro pleads on her knees at a police barricade during a protest in Boston, Massachusetts, June 7. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A sign painted by protesters stating "Defund the Police" painted near the White House, June 7. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal in Richmond, Virginia, June 5. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
