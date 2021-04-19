Weekend of protests across America after police killing of Daunte Wright
Protesters gather outside of the Brooklyn Center Police department, as protests continue days after former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
A fire is seen as a protester holds a thin blue line flag at the Christopher Columbus Memorial Fountain during a demonstration in Washington, D.C. to protest police violence, after the death of Daunte Wright, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
People raise their hands together as they take part in a blessing during a community gathering that involved art, dance, food, poetry, prayer and other activities at the site where Daunte Wright died, which has since become a memorial space in...more
Activist DonQuenick Beasley speaks out during a protest against the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police shooting of Daunte Wright, in Denver, Colorado, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
People protest against the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police shooting of Daunte Wright, during a rally in Denver, Colorado, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
A protester holding a placard reacts as pepper spray is used by law enforcement from behind a fence at Brooklyn Center Police Department, as protests continue days after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center,...more
A demonstrator exits the subway carrying a flag and bullhorn on the way to a protest against police shootings and racial injustice in the Manhattan borough of New York City, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A person gestures while speaking to Sheriff deputies at Brooklyn Center Police Department, as protests continue days after former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
Demonstrators protest against police shootings and racial injustice in New York City, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
A woman dances during a protest days after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Phoenix Robles and Dorcas Monari hug during a demonstration in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department as protests continue days after former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 18, 2021....more
Demonstrators protest against police shootings and racial injustice in New York City, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
People take part in a march to demand justice days after former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
Toshira Garraway, founder of Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence, speaks as people gather outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department to demand justice days after former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright, in...more
Katie Wright (R) mother of Daunte Wright is comforted by family and friends during the Minnesota Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations news conference for families who were affected by fatal police shootings, in Minneapolis, Minnesota,...more
A demonstrator uses a megaphone during a demonstration in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department as protests continue days after former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 18, 2021....more
Rep. Maxine Waters speaks to the press after standing with protesters in front of the Brooklyn Center police department, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Katie Wright visits her son Daunte Wright's memorial, where former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter fatally shot him during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Demonstrators protest against police shootings and racial injustice in New York City, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
The U.S. Capitol Building is seen as police try to put out the fire from a flag during a demonstration in Washington, D.C. to protest police violence, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A person presses an image of Daunte Wright against a fence surrounding the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Mourners pay their respects at Daunte Wright’s memorial in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Cheri Torgusson (L) stands with her daughter Jenny and son Jordan while they pay their respects at Daunte Wright’s memorial in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
People gather at Chinatown in Washington, D.C. to protest police violence, after the death of Daunte Wright, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Demonstrators rest outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, as protests continue days after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
People protest against the police shooting of Daunte Wright, in Denver, Colorado, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
People protest against the police shooting of Daunte Wright, during a rally in Denver, Colorado, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
A sign stating "We Remember Elijah" referencing Elijah McClain, is raised during a protest against the police shooting of Daunte Wright, in Denver, Colorado, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Activist Rahma Ahmed speaks to a crowd of people protesting against the police shooting of Daunte Wright, during a rally in Denver, Colorado, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Members of Ananya Dance Theatre Laichee Yang (center L) and Lizzette Chapa (center R) perform with their fellow dancers as Douglas Ewart (R) plays his instruments during a community gathering that also featured art, food, poetry, prayer and other...more
Participants pray during a protest near the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Protesters chant 'No justice, No peace' in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Protesters gather in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Law enforcement officers gather near the Brooklyn Center Police Department after clearing out protesters in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
A child holds up a fist during a protest for Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
A protestor holds a megaphone during a protest in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Protesters gather in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Will Sampson waves a Black Lives Matter flag during a protest held in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
A diner films demonstrators marching down U Street in Washington, D.C. to protest the death of Daunte Wright in Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Demonstrators march down U Street in Washington, D.C. to protest the death of Daunte Wright, who was shot and killed by police in Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Guardsmen line up near the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
A person raises his arms in front of a state trooper near the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
People take cover from pepper spray being used by law enforcement from behind a fence at Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Nekima Levy Armstrong gestures as she holds Assata Armstrong, 3, during a protest in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
(L-R) Markeanna Dionne, 16, Shamaria Jordan, 23, and Emani Labon, 17, dance as they chant and hold an intersection with other protesters near the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
People gather during a prayer outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department to demand justice in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
The Minnesota Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations held Friday prayers at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
The Minnesota Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations held Friday prayers at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Next Slideshows
The funeral of Prince Philip
Queen Elizabeth and her family paid their last respects to Prince Philip at a funeral that celebrated his naval past, his international heritage and seven...
The longest war: Scenes from two decades in Afghanistan
Scenes from almost two decades of war in Afghanistan.
The holy month of Ramadan
Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has disrupted observances for the second...
MORE IN PICTURES
Hundreds protest Chicago police killing of 13-year-old boy Adam Toledo
Hundreds marched through the streets of Chicago to protest the police shooting of Adam Toledo, after the city released a graphic video of a police officer shooting and killing the 13-year-old Latino boy in an alley two weeks ago.
The funeral of Prince Philip
Queen Elizabeth and her family paid their last respects to Prince Philip at a funeral that celebrated his naval past, his international heritage and seven decades of service in which he helped guide the queen through repeated crises.
The longest war: Scenes from two decades in Afghanistan
Scenes from almost two decades of war in Afghanistan.
The holy month of Ramadan
Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has disrupted observances for the second year, with curbs on large gatherings for prayers and public iftars.
Massive landslide alters Britain's Jurassic Coast
A huge landslide on Britain's Jurassic Coast has altered an entire section of the coastline.
Protests continue in Minnesota following death of Daunte Wright
Protests following the death of a young Black motorist killed during a traffic stop carried into the fourth night in Brooklyn Center.
Hong Kong marks security 'education day' with military march and toy guns for kids
Hong Kong's National Security Education Day, organized to promote the sweeping legislation China imposed last year, was marked with school activities, games and shows, and a parade by police and other services.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.