Edition:
International
Pictures | Sun Apr 18, 2021 | 8:42pm EDT

Weekend of protests across America after police killing of Daunte Wright

Protesters gather outside of the Brooklyn Center Police department, as protests continue days after former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Protesters gather outside of the Brooklyn Center Police department, as protests continue days after former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Protesters gather outside of the Brooklyn Center Police department, as protests continue days after former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
1 / 48
A fire is seen as a protester holds a thin blue line flag at the Christopher Columbus Memorial Fountain during a demonstration in Washington, D.C. to protest police violence, after the death of Daunte Wright, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

A fire is seen as a protester holds a thin blue line flag at the Christopher Columbus Memorial Fountain during a demonstration in Washington, D.C. to protest police violence, after the death of Daunte Wright, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
A fire is seen as a protester holds a thin blue line flag at the Christopher Columbus Memorial Fountain during a demonstration in Washington, D.C. to protest police violence, after the death of Daunte Wright, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
2 / 48
People raise their hands together as they take part in a blessing during a community gathering that involved art, dance, food, poetry, prayer and other activities at the site where Daunte Wright died, which has since become a memorial space in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

People raise their hands together as they take part in a blessing during a community gathering that involved art, dance, food, poetry, prayer and other activities at the site where Daunte Wright died, which has since become a memorial space in...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
People raise their hands together as they take part in a blessing during a community gathering that involved art, dance, food, poetry, prayer and other activities at the site where Daunte Wright died, which has since become a memorial space in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
3 / 48
Activist DonQuenick Beasley speaks out during a protest against the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police shooting of Daunte Wright, in Denver, Colorado, April 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Activist DonQuenick Beasley speaks out during a protest against the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police shooting of Daunte Wright, in Denver, Colorado, April 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
Activist DonQuenick Beasley speaks out during a protest against the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police shooting of Daunte Wright, in Denver, Colorado, April 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Close
4 / 48
People protest against the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police shooting of Daunte Wright, during a rally in Denver, Colorado, April 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

People protest against the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police shooting of Daunte Wright, during a rally in Denver, Colorado, April 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
People protest against the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police shooting of Daunte Wright, during a rally in Denver, Colorado, April 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Close
5 / 48
A protester holding a placard reacts as pepper spray is used by law enforcement from behind a fence at Brooklyn Center Police Department, as protests continue days after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A protester holding a placard reacts as pepper spray is used by law enforcement from behind a fence at Brooklyn Center Police Department, as protests continue days after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center,...more

Reuters / Friday, April 16, 2021
A protester holding a placard reacts as pepper spray is used by law enforcement from behind a fence at Brooklyn Center Police Department, as protests continue days after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
6 / 48
A demonstrator exits the subway carrying a flag and bullhorn on the way to a protest against police shootings and racial injustice in the Manhattan borough of New York City, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A demonstrator exits the subway carrying a flag and bullhorn on the way to a protest against police shootings and racial injustice in the Manhattan borough of New York City, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Friday, April 16, 2021
A demonstrator exits the subway carrying a flag and bullhorn on the way to a protest against police shootings and racial injustice in the Manhattan borough of New York City, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
7 / 48
A person gestures while speaking to Sheriff deputies at Brooklyn Center Police Department, as protests continue days after former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

A person gestures while speaking to Sheriff deputies at Brooklyn Center Police Department, as protests continue days after former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Reuters / Friday, April 16, 2021
A person gestures while speaking to Sheriff deputies at Brooklyn Center Police Department, as protests continue days after former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
Close
8 / 48
Demonstrators protest against police shootings and racial injustice in New York City, April 16, 2021.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Demonstrators protest against police shootings and racial injustice in New York City, April 16, 2021.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Friday, April 16, 2021
Demonstrators protest against police shootings and racial injustice in New York City, April 16, 2021.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Close
9 / 48
A woman dances during a protest days after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A woman dances during a protest days after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, April 16, 2021
A woman dances during a protest days after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
10 / 48
Phoenix Robles and Dorcas Monari hug during a demonstration in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department as protests continue days after former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Phoenix Robles and Dorcas Monari hug during a demonstration in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department as protests continue days after former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 18, 2021....more

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Phoenix Robles and Dorcas Monari hug during a demonstration in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department as protests continue days after former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
Close
11 / 48
Demonstrators protest against police shootings and racial injustice in New York City, April 16, 2021.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Demonstrators protest against police shootings and racial injustice in New York City, April 16, 2021.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Friday, April 16, 2021
Demonstrators protest against police shootings and racial injustice in New York City, April 16, 2021.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Close
12 / 48
People take part in a march to demand justice days after former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

People take part in a march to demand justice days after former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Reuters / Friday, April 16, 2021
People take part in a march to demand justice days after former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
Close
13 / 48
Toshira Garraway, founder of Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence, speaks as people gather outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department to demand justice days after former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Toshira Garraway, founder of Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence, speaks as people gather outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department to demand justice days after former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright, in...more

Reuters / Friday, April 16, 2021
Toshira Garraway, founder of Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence, speaks as people gather outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department to demand justice days after former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
Close
14 / 48
Katie Wright (R) mother of Daunte Wright is comforted by family and friends during the Minnesota Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations news conference for families who were affected by fatal police shootings, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Katie Wright (R) mother of Daunte Wright is comforted by family and friends during the Minnesota Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations news conference for families who were affected by fatal police shootings, in Minneapolis, Minnesota,...more

Reuters / Friday, April 16, 2021
Katie Wright (R) mother of Daunte Wright is comforted by family and friends during the Minnesota Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations news conference for families who were affected by fatal police shootings, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
15 / 48
A demonstrator uses a megaphone during a demonstration in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department as protests continue days after former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

A demonstrator uses a megaphone during a demonstration in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department as protests continue days after former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 18, 2021....more

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
A demonstrator uses a megaphone during a demonstration in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department as protests continue days after former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
Close
16 / 48
Rep. Maxine Waters speaks to the press after standing with protesters in front of the Brooklyn Center police department, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Rep. Maxine Waters speaks to the press after standing with protesters in front of the Brooklyn Center police department, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Rep. Maxine Waters speaks to the press after standing with protesters in front of the Brooklyn Center police department, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
17 / 48
Katie Wright visits her son Daunte Wright's memorial, where former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter fatally shot him during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Katie Wright visits her son Daunte Wright's memorial, where former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter fatally shot him during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Katie Wright visits her son Daunte Wright's memorial, where former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter fatally shot him during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
18 / 48
Demonstrators protest against police shootings and racial injustice in New York City, April 16, 2021.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Demonstrators protest against police shootings and racial injustice in New York City, April 16, 2021.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Friday, April 16, 2021
Demonstrators protest against police shootings and racial injustice in New York City, April 16, 2021.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Close
19 / 48
The U.S. Capitol Building is seen as police try to put out the fire from a flag during a demonstration in Washington, D.C. to protest police violence, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

The U.S. Capitol Building is seen as police try to put out the fire from a flag during a demonstration in Washington, D.C. to protest police violence, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
The U.S. Capitol Building is seen as police try to put out the fire from a flag during a demonstration in Washington, D.C. to protest police violence, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
20 / 48
A person presses an image of Daunte Wright against a fence surrounding the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A person presses an image of Daunte Wright against a fence surrounding the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
A person presses an image of Daunte Wright against a fence surrounding the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
21 / 48
Mourners pay their respects at Daunte Wright’s memorial in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Mourners pay their respects at Daunte Wright’s memorial in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Mourners pay their respects at Daunte Wright’s memorial in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
22 / 48
Cheri Torgusson (L) stands with her daughter Jenny and son Jordan while they pay their respects at Daunte Wright’s memorial in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Cheri Torgusson (L) stands with her daughter Jenny and son Jordan while they pay their respects at Daunte Wright’s memorial in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Cheri Torgusson (L) stands with her daughter Jenny and son Jordan while they pay their respects at Daunte Wright’s memorial in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
23 / 48
People gather at Chinatown in Washington, D.C. to protest police violence, after the death of Daunte Wright, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

People gather at Chinatown in Washington, D.C. to protest police violence, after the death of Daunte Wright, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
People gather at Chinatown in Washington, D.C. to protest police violence, after the death of Daunte Wright, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
24 / 48
Demonstrators rest outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, as protests continue days after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Demonstrators rest outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, as protests continue days after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
Demonstrators rest outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, as protests continue days after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
25 / 48
People protest against the police shooting of Daunte Wright, in Denver, Colorado, April 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

People protest against the police shooting of Daunte Wright, in Denver, Colorado, April 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
People protest against the police shooting of Daunte Wright, in Denver, Colorado, April 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Close
26 / 48
People protest against the police shooting of Daunte Wright, during a rally in Denver, Colorado, April 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

People protest against the police shooting of Daunte Wright, during a rally in Denver, Colorado, April 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
People protest against the police shooting of Daunte Wright, during a rally in Denver, Colorado, April 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Close
27 / 48
A sign stating "We Remember Elijah" referencing Elijah McClain, is raised during a protest against the police shooting of Daunte Wright, in Denver, Colorado, April 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

A sign stating "We Remember Elijah" referencing Elijah McClain, is raised during a protest against the police shooting of Daunte Wright, in Denver, Colorado, April 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
A sign stating "We Remember Elijah" referencing Elijah McClain, is raised during a protest against the police shooting of Daunte Wright, in Denver, Colorado, April 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Close
28 / 48
Activist Rahma Ahmed speaks to a crowd of people protesting against the police shooting of Daunte Wright, during a rally in Denver, Colorado, April 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Activist Rahma Ahmed speaks to a crowd of people protesting against the police shooting of Daunte Wright, during a rally in Denver, Colorado, April 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
Activist Rahma Ahmed speaks to a crowd of people protesting against the police shooting of Daunte Wright, during a rally in Denver, Colorado, April 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Close
29 / 48
Members of Ananya Dance Theatre Laichee Yang (center L) and Lizzette Chapa (center R) perform with their fellow dancers as Douglas Ewart (R) plays his instruments during a community gathering that also featured art, food, poetry, prayer and other activities at the site where Daunte Wright died in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Members of Ananya Dance Theatre Laichee Yang (center L) and Lizzette Chapa (center R) perform with their fellow dancers as Douglas Ewart (R) plays his instruments during a community gathering that also featured art, food, poetry, prayer and other...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
Members of Ananya Dance Theatre Laichee Yang (center L) and Lizzette Chapa (center R) perform with their fellow dancers as Douglas Ewart (R) plays his instruments during a community gathering that also featured art, food, poetry, prayer and other activities at the site where Daunte Wright died in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
30 / 48
Participants pray during a protest near the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Participants pray during a protest near the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
Participants pray during a protest near the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
31 / 48
Protesters chant 'No justice, No peace' in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Protesters chant 'No justice, No peace' in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
Protesters chant 'No justice, No peace' in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
32 / 48
Protesters gather in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Protesters gather in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
Protesters gather in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
33 / 48
Law enforcement officers gather near the Brooklyn Center Police Department after clearing out protesters in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Law enforcement officers gather near the Brooklyn Center Police Department after clearing out protesters in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
Law enforcement officers gather near the Brooklyn Center Police Department after clearing out protesters in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
34 / 48
A child holds up a fist during a protest for Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

A child holds up a fist during a protest for Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
A child holds up a fist during a protest for Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
35 / 48
A protestor holds a megaphone during a protest in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

A protestor holds a megaphone during a protest in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
A protestor holds a megaphone during a protest in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
36 / 48
Protesters gather in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Protesters gather in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
Protesters gather in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
37 / 48
Will Sampson waves a Black Lives Matter flag during a protest held in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Will Sampson waves a Black Lives Matter flag during a protest held in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
Will Sampson waves a Black Lives Matter flag during a protest held in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
38 / 48
A diner films demonstrators marching down U Street in Washington, D.C. to protest the death of Daunte Wright in Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

A diner films demonstrators marching down U Street in Washington, D.C. to protest the death of Daunte Wright in Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
A diner films demonstrators marching down U Street in Washington, D.C. to protest the death of Daunte Wright in Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Close
39 / 48
Demonstrators march down U Street in Washington, D.C. to protest the death of Daunte Wright, who was shot and killed by police in Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Demonstrators march down U Street in Washington, D.C. to protest the death of Daunte Wright, who was shot and killed by police in Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
Demonstrators march down U Street in Washington, D.C. to protest the death of Daunte Wright, who was shot and killed by police in Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Close
40 / 48
Guardsmen line up near the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Guardsmen line up near the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
Guardsmen line up near the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
Close
41 / 48
A person raises his arms in front of a state trooper near the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

A person raises his arms in front of a state trooper near the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Reuters / Friday, April 16, 2021
A person raises his arms in front of a state trooper near the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
Close
42 / 48
People take cover from pepper spray being used by law enforcement from behind a fence at Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

People take cover from pepper spray being used by law enforcement from behind a fence at Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, April 16, 2021
People take cover from pepper spray being used by law enforcement from behind a fence at Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
43 / 48
Nekima Levy Armstrong gestures as she holds Assata Armstrong, 3, during a protest in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Nekima Levy Armstrong gestures as she holds Assata Armstrong, 3, during a protest in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, April 16, 2021
Nekima Levy Armstrong gestures as she holds Assata Armstrong, 3, during a protest in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
44 / 48
(L-R) Markeanna Dionne, 16, Shamaria Jordan, 23, and Emani Labon, 17, dance as they chant and hold an intersection with other protesters near the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

(L-R) Markeanna Dionne, 16, Shamaria Jordan, 23, and Emani Labon, 17, dance as they chant and hold an intersection with other protesters near the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, April 16, 2021
(L-R) Markeanna Dionne, 16, Shamaria Jordan, 23, and Emani Labon, 17, dance as they chant and hold an intersection with other protesters near the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
45 / 48
People gather during a prayer outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department to demand justice in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

People gather during a prayer outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department to demand justice in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Reuters / Friday, April 16, 2021
People gather during a prayer outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department to demand justice in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
Close
46 / 48
The Minnesota Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations held Friday prayers at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

The Minnesota Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations held Friday prayers at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Friday, April 16, 2021
The Minnesota Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations held Friday prayers at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
47 / 48
The Minnesota Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations held Friday prayers at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

The Minnesota Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations held Friday prayers at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Friday, April 16, 2021
The Minnesota Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations held Friday prayers at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
48 / 48
View Again
View Next
The funeral of Prince Philip

The funeral of Prince Philip

Next Slideshows

The funeral of Prince Philip

The funeral of Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth and her family paid their last respects to Prince Philip at a funeral that celebrated his naval past, his international heritage and seven...

Apr 17 2021
Notable deaths in 2021

Notable deaths in 2021

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Apr 16 2021
The longest war: Scenes from two decades in Afghanistan

The longest war: Scenes from two decades in Afghanistan

Scenes from almost two decades of war in Afghanistan.

Apr 16 2021
The holy month of Ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan

Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has disrupted observances for the second...

Apr 16 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Hundreds protest Chicago police killing of 13-year-old boy Adam Toledo

Hundreds protest Chicago police killing of 13-year-old boy Adam Toledo

Hundreds marched through the streets of Chicago to protest the police shooting of Adam Toledo, after the city released a graphic video of a police officer shooting and killing the 13-year-old Latino boy in an alley two weeks ago.

The funeral of Prince Philip

The funeral of Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth and her family paid their last respects to Prince Philip at a funeral that celebrated his naval past, his international heritage and seven decades of service in which he helped guide the queen through repeated crises.

Notable deaths in 2021

Notable deaths in 2021

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

The longest war: Scenes from two decades in Afghanistan

The longest war: Scenes from two decades in Afghanistan

Scenes from almost two decades of war in Afghanistan.

The holy month of Ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan

Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has disrupted observances for the second year, with curbs on large gatherings for prayers and public iftars.

Massive landslide alters Britain's Jurassic Coast

Massive landslide alters Britain's Jurassic Coast

A huge landslide on Britain's Jurassic Coast has altered an entire section of the coastline.

Protests continue in Minnesota following death of Daunte Wright

Protests continue in Minnesota following death of Daunte Wright

Protests following the death of a young Black motorist killed during a traffic stop carried into the fourth night in Brooklyn Center.

Hong Kong marks security 'education day' with military march and toy guns for kids

Hong Kong marks security 'education day' with military march and toy guns for kids

Hong Kong's National Security Education Day, organized to promote the sweeping legislation China imposed last year, was marked with school activities, games and shows, and a parade by police and other services.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast