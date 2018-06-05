Welcome to Sentosa Island
A view of Sentosa island and the skyline of the central business district in Singapore. The summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be on Singapore's southern island of Sentosa, the White House said as...more
A view of Siloso Beach on Sentosa Island. The wealthy city-state had declared a central region that is home to its foreign ministry, the U.S. embassy and several hotels, as a special zone from June 10 to 14. In its online gazette, the Singapore...more
A view of Capella Hotel. White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a Twitter post on Tuesday that "the venue for the Singapore summit between @POTUS and Leader Kim Jong Un will be the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island. We thank our great...more
A view of a water theme park on Sentosa Island. The Singapore government has said police would make stricter checks of people and personal belongings and items such as public address systems and remotely piloted aircraft system would be prohibited in...more
A view of Sentosa Island through the mouth of the Merlion statue in Singapore. Sanders told reporters on Monday in Washington that the summit would start on the morning of June 12. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A view of Sentosa Island. National security advisers are briefing Trump daily about the summit, which he wants to use as a vehicle to persuade Kim to shut down North Korea's nuclear weapons program. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A view of Universal Studios Singapore on Sentosa Island. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A view of Sentosa Island. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A view of resorts in Sentosa Island. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A view of a beach on Sentosa. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A view of Sentosa Island. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A view from a cable car on Sentosa (L). REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A construction worker passes the largely vacant Cape Royale condominium in Sentosa Cove. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A cable car is seen over Sentosa. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A view of Sentosa Island. REUTERS/Edgar Su
