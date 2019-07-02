Edition:
Welcome to West Point

A U.S. Army cadet cadre yells at cadet candidates during Reception Day for the class of 2023 at the West Point Academy in West Point, New York, July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
U.S. Army cadet cadres yell at cadets during Reception Day for the class of 2023 at the West Point Academy in West Point, New York, July 1. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
A U.S. Army cadet fills up a hydration pack with water during Reception Day for the class of 2023 at the West Point Academy in West Point, New York, July 1. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
U.S. Army cadet candidates wait in line during Reception Day for the class of 2023 at the West Point Academy in West Point, New York, July 1. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
U.S. Army cadet candidates sign in during Reception Day for the class of 2023 at the West Point Academy in West Point, New York, July 1. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
U.S. Army cadets take the Oath of Allegiance during Reception Day for the class of 2023 at the West Point Academy in West Point, New York, July 1. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
A U.S. Army cadet gets measured during Reception Day for the class of 2023 at the West Point Academy in West Point, New York, July 1. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
U.S. Army cadets do pull-ups during Reception Day for the class of 2023 at the West Point Academy in West Point, New York, July 1. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
A U.S. Army cadet waits to get his haircut during Reception Day for the class of 2023 at the West Point Academy in West Point, New York, July 1. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
U.S. Army cadets get haircuts during Reception Day for the class of 2023 at the West Point Academy in West Point, New York, July 1. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
A U.S. Army cadet gets his haircut during Reception Day for the class of 2023 at the West Point Academy in West Point, New York, July 1. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
U.S. Army cadets stand at attention during Reception Day for the class of 2023 at the West Point Academy in West Point, New York, July 1. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
U.S. Army cadets do pull-ups during Reception Day for the class of 2023 at the West Point Academy in West Point, New York, July 1. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
A U.S. Army cadet reads his training handbook during Reception Day for the class of 2023 at the West Point Academy in West Point, New York, July 1. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
U.S. Army cadets stand at attention during Reception Day for the class of 2023 at the West Point Academy in West Point, New York, July 1. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
A U.S. Army cadet practices saluting during Reception Day for the class of 2023 at the West Point Academy in West Point, New York, July 1. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
A U.S. Army cadet candidate waits to board a bus during Reception Day for the class of 2023 at the West Point Academy in West Point, New York, July 1. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
U.S. Army cadet candidates walk during Reception Day for the class of 2023 at the West Point Academy in West Point, New York, July 1. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
U.S. Army cadets stand during Reception Day for the class of 2023 at the West Point Academy in West Point, New York, July 1. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
U.S. Army cadet candidates embrace family members during Reception Day for the class of 2023 at the West Point Academy in West Point, New York, July 1. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
A U.S. Army cade candidate embraces a family member during Reception Day for the class of 2023 at the West Point Academy in West Point, New York, July 1. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
