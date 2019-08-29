West Africa's historic slave sites bear witness to brutal trade

Abdoulie Jabang,30, a boat captain who transport tourists to Kunta Kinte Island, leads his boat off as he leaves the island on the Gambia River, near Jufureh, Albreda, Gambia, July 20. Kunta Kinte island was a slavery shipping point and is now named after a Gambian man from Juffrey, who according to the Alex Haley's book, Roots:The Saga of an American Family, was among 98 slaves who were shipped to the United States in 1767. "Kunta Kinte island is very important for me, is part of our history, for me is not only taking people to the island, many tourists I transported to the Island use to ask me how i feel this land ? we have to preserve this island for the young coming generations, we need to let them know about it we should never forget what this land have been used for. Emotionally I feel sad about my ancestors, the rough treatment used against them, a kind of uprooting.if you see the island is very small now because of the erosion and is under UNESCO protection, is good to preserve it as world heritage site and one of the slavery shipping point" Aboulie said. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

