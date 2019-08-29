West Africa's historic slave sites bear witness to brutal trade
A boy stands beside the Bodo river in Kanga Nianze village, built on a former slave route, near Tiassale, Ivory Coast, July 15, 2019. Men and women captured in Ivory Coast and sold into slavery 400 years ago would take their final bath in the river...more
Abdoulie Jabang,30, a boat captain who transport tourists to Kunta Kinte Island, leads his boat off as he leaves the island on the Gambia River, near Jufureh, Albreda, Gambia, July 20. Kunta Kinte island was a slavery shipping point and is now named...more
Daylight filters through a lock inside the court at the Seriki Abass Slave Museum in the historic slave port of Badagry, Nigeria June 19. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A boy is pictured at Goree Island off the coast of Dakar, Senegal, July 8. Goree Island was one of the trans-Atlantic slave-trade gathering points from where slaves were shipped west in the 1700s and 1800s, and today is a UNESCO world heritage site....more
Visitors walk though dungeons used to house female slaves at the Cape Coast Castle, one of several slave forts build along the Gold Coast in Ghana, July 28. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A man takes a photo beneath the monument at the site of the 'Point of No Return' where slaves were loaded onto ships in the historic slave port of Ouidah, Benin July 17. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Fishermen are pictured in front of Goree Island off the coast of Dakar, Senegal, July 7. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A canon is seen at an old fort in the historic slave port of Ouidah, Benin, July 17. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A shrine is seen on a beach where thousands of African slaves were once loaded onto ships in the historic slave port of Ouidah, Benin, July 17. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
People stand beside a memorial beside the Bodo river in Kanga Nianze village, built on a former slave route, near Tiassale, Ivory Coast, July 21. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A pulley hangs over a well at the Old English fort which once housed a now defunct slavery museum in the historic slave port of Ouidah, Benin, July 17. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Scars are seen on the trunk of a tree under which slaves were sold in colonial times, in Cape Town, South Africa, August 28. The tree a milkwood is believed to be 500 years old and was originally located on a beach which has long since disappeared as...more
Open gates are seen before a monument at the site of the 'Point of No Return' where slaves were loaded onto ships in the historic slave port of Ouidah, Benin July 17. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A commemorative building that is known locally as 'The Tunnel' is seen near the 'Point of No Return' from where slaves were shipped from the historic slave port at Badagry, Nigeria. June 21. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Canons are seen at the Cape Coast Castle, one of several slave forts build along the Gold Coast in Ghana, July 28. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Prince Tete and his friend Coudjoe stand at a point where it is believed slaves once crossed the River Pra on their journey to the coast, at Assin Praso, Ghana, July 23. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Young boys walk along a beach where slaves were once loaded onto ships in the historic slave port of Ouidah, Benin July 18. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Cape Town's Treaty Tree under which slaves were sold in colonial times is seen in Cape Town, South Africa, June 13. The tree a milkwood is believed to be 500 years old and was originally located on a beach which has long since disappeared as the city...more
A canoe is seen a lake beside the track leading to the "Door of No Return" where slaves were loaded onto ships in the historic slave port town Ouidah, Benin, July 17. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Scars are seen on the trunk of a tree under which slaves were sold in colonial times, in Cape Town, South Africa, June 21. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A girl walks past buildings at the Seriki Abass Slave Museum in the slave port at Badagry, Nigeria, June 19. REUTERS/Afollabi Sotunde
Tourists are seen at the Cape Coast Castle one of several slave forts build along the Gold Coast in Ghana, July 28. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Hooks used to hang prayer mats are seen inside the court at the Seriki Abass Slave Museum in the historic slave port of Badagry, Nigeria June 19. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Two people walk along the route taken by slaves to the "point of no return" , from where they were shipped west, at the historic slave port of Badagry, Nigeria June 21. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A woman stands beneath a monument commemorating the "Door of No Return" where slaves were loaded onto ships in the historic slave port town Ouidah, Benin, July 18. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Ruins are seen on Kunta Kinteh island in the Gambia River, Jufureh near Albreda, Gambia, July 20. Kunta Kinteh island was a slavery shipping point and is now named after a Gambian man from Juffreh who according to the Alex Haley's book, Roots:The...more
Ruins are seen on Kunta Kinteh island in the Gambia River, Jufureh near Albreda, Gambia, July 20. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Detail of an illustration of lines of chained slaves walking towards a ship is seen at a monument at the site of the 'Point of No Return' in the historic slave port of Ouidah, Benin, July 17. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A general view of Goree Island is seen off the coast of Dakar, Senegal, July 8. Goree island was one of the trans-Atlantic slave-trade gathering points from where slaves were shipped west in the 1700s and 1800s and today is a UNESCO world heritage...more
Emmanuel Mouti Dongo from Cameroon visits the Maison Des Esclaves slave house on Goree Island off the coast of Dakar, Senegal, July 7, 2019. Goree island, was one of the trans-Atlantic slave-trade gathering points from where slaves were shipped...more
A view of Kunta Kinteh island in the Gambia River is seen near Jufureh, Albreda, Gambia, July 19. Kunta Kinteh island was one of the slavery shipping points and is now named after a Gambian man from Juffrey, who according to the Alex Haley's book,...more
