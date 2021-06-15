West Virginians march to pressure Manchin

The Poor People's Campaign and local residents take part in the 'Moral March on Manchin' to urge U.S. Senator Joe Manchin to expand voting rights, and to better serve his constituents, by marching from Magic Island Park in Charleston to his office at...more

The Poor People's Campaign and local residents take part in the 'Moral March on Manchin' to urge U.S. Senator Joe Manchin to expand voting rights, and to better serve his constituents, by marching from Magic Island Park in Charleston to his office at the West Virginia Lottery Building in Charleston, West Virginia, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

