West Virginians march to pressure Manchin

The Poor People's Campaign and local residents take part in the 'Moral March on Manchin' to urge U.S. Senator Joe Manchin to expand voting rights, and to better serve his constituents, by marching from Magic Island Park in Charleston to his office at the West Virginia Lottery Building in Charleston, West Virginia, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
The Poor People's Campaign and local residents take part in the 'Moral March on Manchin' in Charleston, West Virginia, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
The Poor People's Campaign and local residents take part in the 'Moral March on Manchin' in Charleston, West Virginia, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
The Poor People's Campaign and local residents take part in the 'Moral March on Manchin' in Charleston, West Virginia, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
The Poor People's Campaign and local residents take part in the 'Moral March on Manchin' in Charleston, West Virginia, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
The Poor People's Campaign and local residents take part in the 'Moral March on Manchin' in Charleston, West Virginia, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
The Poor People's Campaign and local residents take part in the 'Moral March on Manchin' in Charleston, West Virginia, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
The Poor People's Campaign and local residents take part in the 'Moral March on Manchin' in Charleston, West Virginia, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
The Poor People's Campaign and local residents take part in the 'Moral March on Manchin' in Charleston, West Virginia, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Bishop William J. Barber II speaks to a crowd taking part in the 'Moral March on Manchin' in Charleston, West Virginia, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
The Poor People's Campaign and local residents take part in the 'Moral March on Manchin' in Charleston, West Virginia, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
The Poor People's Campaign and local residents take part in the 'Moral March on Manchin' in Charleston, West Virginia, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
The Poor People's Campaign and local residents take part in the 'Moral March on Manchin' in Charleston, West Virginia, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
The Poor People's Campaign and local residents take part in the 'Moral March on Manchin' in Charleston, West Virginia, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
The Poor People's Campaign and local residents take part in the 'Moral March on Manchin' in Charleston, West Virginia, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
The Poor People's Campaign and local residents take part in the 'Moral March on Manchin' in Charleston, West Virginia, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
A sign is pictured as The Poor People's Campaign and local residents take part in the 'Moral March on Manchin' in Charleston, West Virginia, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
