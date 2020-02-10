Westminster Dog Show
A dog is walked by his handler to its performance during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A Puli dog is seen during breed judging at the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 9. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 8. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Dogs are seen during breed judging at the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 9. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 8. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
A dog competes during Master Obedience at the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 9. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Puli dogs get ready backstage before their performance during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 9. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 8. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
A dog competes during Master Obedience at the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 9. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Saxson, a collie dog, rests during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 8. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Afghan Hound gets ready backstage before its performance during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 9. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A dog in an outfit walks outside Pier 94 during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 8. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
A K9 unit stands guard at the entrance of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 9. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Connie DuBois grooms her collie dog, Saxson during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 8. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Cairn terriers are judged during the 2020 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Pier 94 in New York, February 10. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Puli dogs get ready backstage before their performance during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 9. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Old English Sheepdogs are seen during breed judging at the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 9. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A dog competes during Master Obedience at the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 9. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A dog is seen during breed judging at the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 9. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A dog and his handler share a moment as they get ready backstage before their performance during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 9. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Participants walk their dogs ahead of the Masters Agility Championship during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 8. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
A bulldog looks up during the 2020 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Pier 94 in New York, February 10. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 8. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
A dog waits its turn during breed judging at the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 9. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 8. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Dog fur falls to the ground as dogs are groomed during the 2020 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Pier 94 in New York, February 10. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Next Slideshows
Residents flee as Syrian army advances toward last rebel stronghold
President Bashar al-Assad's army, aided by heavy Russian air strikes, has swept through dozens of towns in Idlib province in the last two weeks in the deepest...
The surreal Northern Lights
Stunning images of the Aurora Borealis.
'Chef of the poor' cooks for Rome's homeless
Dino Impagliazzo, sprightly despite his 90 years, spends three days a week with volunteers of the RomAmoR (RomeLove) association he founded to feed the...
Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team
Based in the remote village of Otradnoe, 249 miles east of the country's capital Bishkek, the team comprises of around 15 girls from a local school and uses a...
MORE IN PICTURES
Passengers quarantined on coronavirus-hit cruise ship off Japan
Around 3,700 people are facing at least two weeks locked away on a cruise liner anchored off Japan after health officials confirmed 130 passengers on the ship had tested positive for coronavirus and more cases were possible.
Best of the Oscars
Memorable moments from the 2020 Academy Awards.
Democrats campaign in New Hampshire
Democratic candidates campaign in New Hampshire after a chaotic vote count in the Iowa caucuses.
Vanity Fair Oscar party red carpet
Red carpet fashion at Vanity Fair's Academy Awards party.
Oscars after-parties
Celebrating after the Academy Awards at the Governors Ball and the Vanity Fair party.
Oscars red carpet
Fashion highlights from the 2020 Academy Awards.
Thai soldier kills dozens in mass shooting
A soldier angry over a property deal gone sour killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in a rampage that spanned four locations in and around the northeastern Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima before he was shot dead.
Evacuee's flight out of coronavirus-hit Wuhan
Edward Wang is among hundreds of Canadian citizens who were flown out of Wuhan, the epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak, and is now quarantined for two weeks at a Canadian military base.
Iconic Oscars looks over the years
Memorable red carpet gowns and suits at the Academy Awards.