Pictures | Mon Feb 10, 2020 | 2:55pm EST

Westminster Dog Show

A dog is walked by his handler to its performance during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
A Puli dog is seen during breed judging at the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 9. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 8. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Saturday, February 08, 2020
Dogs are seen during breed judging at the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 9. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 8. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
A dog competes during Master Obedience at the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 9. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Puli dogs get ready backstage before their performance during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 9. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 8. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
A dog competes during Master Obedience at the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 9. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Saxson, a collie dog, rests during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 8. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Saturday, February 08, 2020
Afghan Hound gets ready backstage before its performance during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 9. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
A dog in an outfit walks outside Pier 94 during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 8. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Saturday, February 08, 2020
A K9 unit stands guard at the entrance of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 9. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Connie DuBois grooms her collie dog, Saxson during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 8. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Saturday, February 08, 2020
Cairn terriers are judged during the 2020 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Pier 94 in New York, February 10. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Puli dogs get ready backstage before their performance during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 9. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Old English Sheepdogs are seen during breed judging at the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 9. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
A dog competes during Master Obedience at the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 9. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
A dog is seen during breed judging at the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 9. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
A dog and his handler share a moment as they get ready backstage before their performance during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 9. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Participants walk their dogs ahead of the Masters Agility Championship during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 8. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Saturday, February 08, 2020
A bulldog looks up during the 2020 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Pier 94 in New York, February 10. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 8. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Saturday, February 08, 2020
A dog waits its turn during breed judging at the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 9. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 8. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Saturday, February 08, 2020
Dog fur falls to the ground as dogs are groomed during the 2020 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Pier 94 in New York, February 10. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
