Westminster Dog Show

Schipperke "Colton" and its trainer compete in the Best in Show group. There were six finalist pedigree dogs competing instead of the usual seven, because the winner of the non-sporting canine group, a schipperke, was ruled ineligible before the "Best in Show" competition began. Colton, a six-year-old member of the Belgian breed, was "excused" because of ownership eligibility requirements set by the American Kennel Club, competition officials said. "These types of things happen at dog shows and the rules are such to maintain the integrity of the sport," they said in a statement. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

