Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Feb 13, 2019 | 8:25am EST

Westminster Dog Show

A Wire Fox Terrier "King" is pictured after winning the Best in Show at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City. King emerged as the top dog among nearly 3,000 barking, tail-wagging competitors at the two-day event at Madison Square Garden, besting challengers from all 50 U.S. states and 14 countries. The competition drew 2,800 dogs from 203 breeds and varieties. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A Wire Fox Terrier "King" is pictured after winning the Best in Show at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City. King emerged as the top dog among nearly 3,000 barking, tail-wagging competitors at the two-day event at Madison...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
A Wire Fox Terrier "King" is pictured after winning the Best in Show at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City. King emerged as the top dog among nearly 3,000 barking, tail-wagging competitors at the two-day event at Madison Square Garden, besting challengers from all 50 U.S. states and 14 countries. The competition drew 2,800 dogs from 203 breeds and varieties. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
1 / 60
A Wire Fox Terrier "King" competes before winning the Best in Show group. King, who is 7 years old, became the 15th wire fox terrier to win the prestigious title with his handler, Rangel, of California, scoring his third win for Best in Show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A Wire Fox Terrier "King" competes before winning the Best in Show group. King, who is 7 years old, became the 15th wire fox terrier to win the prestigious title with his handler, Rangel, of California, scoring his third win for Best in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
A Wire Fox Terrier "King" competes before winning the Best in Show group. King, who is 7 years old, became the 15th wire fox terrier to win the prestigious title with his handler, Rangel, of California, scoring his third win for Best in Show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
2 / 60
A trainer hugs her dog as they compete in the Best in Show group. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A trainer hugs her dog as they compete in the Best in Show group. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A trainer hugs her dog as they compete in the Best in Show group. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
3 / 60
Schipperke "Colton" and its trainer compete in the Best in Show group. There were six finalist pedigree dogs competing instead of the usual seven, because the winner of the non-sporting canine group, a schipperke, was ruled ineligible before the "Best in Show" competition began. Colton, a six-year-old member of the Belgian breed, was "excused" because of ownership eligibility requirements set by the American Kennel Club, competition officials said. "These types of things happen at dog shows and the rules are such to maintain the integrity of the sport," they said in a statement. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Schipperke "Colton" and its trainer compete in the Best in Show group. There were six finalist pedigree dogs competing instead of the usual seven, because the winner of the non-sporting canine group, a schipperke, was ruled ineligible before the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Schipperke "Colton" and its trainer compete in the Best in Show group. There were six finalist pedigree dogs competing instead of the usual seven, because the winner of the non-sporting canine group, a schipperke, was ruled ineligible before the "Best in Show" competition began. Colton, a six-year-old member of the Belgian breed, was "excused" because of ownership eligibility requirements set by the American Kennel Club, competition officials said. "These types of things happen at dog shows and the rules are such to maintain the integrity of the sport," they said in a statement. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
4 / 60
A trainer gets her dog ready before competing. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A trainer gets her dog ready before competing. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
A trainer gets her dog ready before competing. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
5 / 60
An American Water Spinel Spaniel dog waits in its box as it competes during the Sporting group. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

An American Water Spinel Spaniel dog waits in its box as it competes during the Sporting group. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
An American Water Spinel Spaniel dog waits in its box as it competes during the Sporting group. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
6 / 60
Lodi, a Curly Coated Retriever from New Jersey, stands in the benching area. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Lodi, a Curly Coated Retriever from New Jersey, stands in the benching area. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Lodi, a Curly Coated Retriever from New Jersey, stands in the benching area. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 60
A Vizsla is run by a handler during judging in the sporting group. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A Vizsla is run by a handler during judging in the sporting group. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
A Vizsla is run by a handler during judging in the sporting group. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
8 / 60
A Parti Color Cocker Spaniel stands in the benching area ahead of judging in the Sporting group. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A Parti Color Cocker Spaniel stands in the benching area ahead of judging in the Sporting group. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
A Parti Color Cocker Spaniel stands in the benching area ahead of judging in the Sporting group. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
9 / 60
I am Humphrey Bogart, a French Mastiff from New Jersey stands in the benching area ahead of judging in the Working group. REUTERS/Mike Segar

I am Humphrey Bogart, a French Mastiff from New Jersey stands in the benching area ahead of judging in the Working group. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
I am Humphrey Bogart, a French Mastiff from New Jersey stands in the benching area ahead of judging in the Working group. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
10 / 60
Soft Coated Wheaten Terriers compete in the Terrier group. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Soft Coated Wheaten Terriers compete in the Terrier group. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Soft Coated Wheaten Terriers compete in the Terrier group. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
11 / 60
Bo, a Cesky Terrier is groomed ahead of judging in the Terrier group. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Bo, a Cesky Terrier is groomed ahead of judging in the Terrier group. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Bo, a Cesky Terrier is groomed ahead of judging in the Terrier group. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 60
Beatrice, a Boxer dog from Long Island, New York, waits with her handler Kim Calbacca to compete in the Working group. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Beatrice, a Boxer dog from Long Island, New York, waits with her handler Kim Calbacca to compete in the Working group. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Beatrice, a Boxer dog from Long Island, New York, waits with her handler Kim Calbacca to compete in the Working group. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 60
Roanan, a Clumber Spaniel from Wisconsin awaits judging in the Sporting group. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Roanan, a Clumber Spaniel from Wisconsin awaits judging in the Sporting group. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Roanan, a Clumber Spaniel from Wisconsin awaits judging in the Sporting group. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
14 / 60
Travis, an English Setter from Maryland naps in the benching area. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Travis, an English Setter from Maryland naps in the benching area. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Travis, an English Setter from Maryland naps in the benching area. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
15 / 60
Zola, a Mini Bull Terrier from Vancouver, British Columbia, and winner of Best in Breed, stands on a grooming table. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Zola, a Mini Bull Terrier from Vancouver, British Columbia, and winner of Best in Breed, stands on a grooming table. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Zola, a Mini Bull Terrier from Vancouver, British Columbia, and winner of Best in Breed, stands on a grooming table. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
16 / 60
Vizsla dogs gather in the ring during judging in the sporting group. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Vizsla dogs gather in the ring during judging in the sporting group. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Vizsla dogs gather in the ring during judging in the sporting group. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
17 / 60
Stormy, a Great Dane from Pennsylvania is walked by a handler to judging in the Working group. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Stormy, a Great Dane from Pennsylvania is walked by a handler to judging in the Working group. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Stormy, a Great Dane from Pennsylvania is walked by a handler to judging in the Working group. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
18 / 60
Golden Retrievers are run in the ring during judging in the Sporting group. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Golden Retrievers are run in the ring during judging in the Sporting group. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Golden Retrievers are run in the ring during judging in the Sporting group. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
19 / 60
Travis, an English Setter from Maryland stands in the benching area. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Travis, an English Setter from Maryland stands in the benching area. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Travis, an English Setter from Maryland stands in the benching area. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
20 / 60
A Great Dane is posed in the ring during judging in the Working group. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A Great Dane is posed in the ring during judging in the Working group. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
A Great Dane is posed in the ring during judging in the Working group. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
21 / 60
Herding group judge Ms. Peggy Beisel-McIlwaine examines a Corgi at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog show at Madison Square Garden in New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Herding group judge Ms. Peggy Beisel-McIlwaine examines a Corgi at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog show at Madison Square Garden in New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Herding group judge Ms. Peggy Beisel-McIlwaine examines a Corgi at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog show at Madison Square Garden in New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
22 / 60
A handler guides a Miniature Pinscher during the Toy group judging. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A handler guides a Miniature Pinscher during the Toy group judging. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
A handler guides a Miniature Pinscher during the Toy group judging. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
23 / 60
A Standard Poodle and trainer compete during the Herding group judging. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A Standard Poodle and trainer compete during the Herding group judging. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
A Standard Poodle and trainer compete during the Herding group judging. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
24 / 60
Toy group judge Ms. Sharon Newcomb examines Yorkshire Terrier 'Karma's Promise Key-Per' during the Toy Group judging. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Toy group judge Ms. Sharon Newcomb examines Yorkshire Terrier 'Karma's Promise Key-Per' during the Toy Group judging. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Toy group judge Ms. Sharon Newcomb examines Yorkshire Terrier 'Karma's Promise Key-Per' during the Toy Group judging. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
25 / 60
A Borzoi and trainer compete during the Herding group judging. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A Borzoi and trainer compete during the Herding group judging. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
A Borzoi and trainer compete during the Herding group judging. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
26 / 60
Herding group judge Ms. Peggy Beisel-McIlwaine examines markings. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Herding group judge Ms. Peggy Beisel-McIlwaine examines markings. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Herding group judge Ms. Peggy Beisel-McIlwaine examines markings. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
27 / 60
Bro, a Rhodesian Ridgeback breed, lays down next to a ribbon. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Bro, a Rhodesian Ridgeback breed, lays down next to a ribbon. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
Bro, a Rhodesian Ridgeback breed, lays down next to a ribbon. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
28 / 60
A Sheltie and trainer compete during the Herding group judging. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A Sheltie and trainer compete during the Herding group judging. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
A Sheltie and trainer compete during the Herding group judging. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
29 / 60
Dogs wait with their handlers in the backstage area. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Dogs wait with their handlers in the backstage area. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Dogs wait with their handlers in the backstage area. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
30 / 60
Hound group Judge Ms. Patricia Craige Trotter closely examines teeth. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Hound group Judge Ms. Patricia Craige Trotter closely examines teeth. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Hound group Judge Ms. Patricia Craige Trotter closely examines teeth. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
31 / 60
'Walmar-Solo's OMG' a longhaired Dachshund won first in the Hound Group. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

'Walmar-Solo's OMG' a longhaired Dachshund won first in the Hound Group. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
'Walmar-Solo's OMG' a longhaired Dachshund won first in the Hound Group. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
32 / 60
'Rivendel's Barefoot Bandit', a Schipperke who won the Non-Sporting Group runs with his handler. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

'Rivendel's Barefoot Bandit', a Schipperke who won the Non-Sporting Group runs with his handler. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
'Rivendel's Barefoot Bandit', a Schipperke who won the Non-Sporting Group runs with his handler. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
33 / 60
'Oeste's In The Name Of Love' a Havenese who won the Toy Group runs with his handler. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

'Oeste's In The Name Of Love' a Havenese who won the Toy Group runs with his handler. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
'Oeste's In The Name Of Love' a Havenese who won the Toy Group runs with his handler. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
34 / 60
Don Smith reacts as Cap'n Crunch the Great Dane yawns during the Meet the Breeds event. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Don Smith reacts as Cap'n Crunch the Great Dane yawns during the Meet the Breeds event. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 09, 2019
Don Smith reacts as Cap'n Crunch the Great Dane yawns during the Meet the Breeds event. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
35 / 60
Donald, a Bichon Frise, is groomed. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Donald, a Bichon Frise, is groomed. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
Donald, a Bichon Frise, is groomed. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
36 / 60
A handler runs with a Miniature Australian Shepherd during judging. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A handler runs with a Miniature Australian Shepherd during judging. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
A handler runs with a Miniature Australian Shepherd during judging. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
37 / 60
Patrice the Bull Terrier is held during the Meet the Breeds event. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Patrice the Bull Terrier is held during the Meet the Breeds event. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 09, 2019
Patrice the Bull Terrier is held during the Meet the Breeds event. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
38 / 60
A woman compares her hand to the paws of Kallen, a Great Dane, during the Meet the Breeds event. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A woman compares her hand to the paws of Kallen, a Great Dane, during the Meet the Breeds event. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 09, 2019
A woman compares her hand to the paws of Kallen, a Great Dane, during the Meet the Breeds event. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
39 / 60
Pip, a Yorkshire Terrier, sits. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Pip, a Yorkshire Terrier, sits. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
Pip, a Yorkshire Terrier, sits. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
40 / 60
A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 09, 2019
A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
41 / 60
Romeo the Neapolitan Mastiff rests. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Romeo the Neapolitan Mastiff rests. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 09, 2019
Romeo the Neapolitan Mastiff rests. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
42 / 60
A Toy Fox Terrier stands during judging. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A Toy Fox Terrier stands during judging. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
A Toy Fox Terrier stands during judging. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
43 / 60
Sherry Boldt stands with her Bullmastiff Marshall on the Meet the Breeds day. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Sherry Boldt stands with her Bullmastiff Marshall on the Meet the Breeds day. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 09, 2019
Sherry Boldt stands with her Bullmastiff Marshall on the Meet the Breeds day. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
44 / 60
Blue, an Old English Sheepdog, lays while being groomed. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Blue, an Old English Sheepdog, lays while being groomed. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
Blue, an Old English Sheepdog, lays while being groomed. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
45 / 60
Mia, the English Springer Spaniel, peers from her crate behind owner Ed Mygos before competing in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Mia, the English Springer Spaniel, peers from her crate behind owner Ed Mygos before competing in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 09, 2019
Mia, the English Springer Spaniel, peers from her crate behind owner Ed Mygos before competing in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
46 / 60
Tracer the Beagle sits. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tracer the Beagle sits. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
Tracer the Beagle sits. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
47 / 60
Yorkshire Terriers have their pictures taken. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Yorkshire Terriers have their pictures taken. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
Yorkshire Terriers have their pictures taken. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
48 / 60
Questa the Tibetan Terrier sits. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Questa the Tibetan Terrier sits. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
Questa the Tibetan Terrier sits. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
49 / 60
Anwar Ebn Benazir Von Haussman, an Afghan Hound, sits. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Anwar Ebn Benazir Von Haussman, an Afghan Hound, sits. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
Anwar Ebn Benazir Von Haussman, an Afghan Hound, sits. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
50 / 60
A Bergamasco Shepherd is judged. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A Bergamasco Shepherd is judged. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
A Bergamasco Shepherd is judged. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
51 / 60
Connor, a Yorkshire Terrier, sits. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Connor, a Yorkshire Terrier, sits. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
Connor, a Yorkshire Terrier, sits. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
52 / 60
People try to get a view of the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People try to get a view of the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 09, 2019
People try to get a view of the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
53 / 60
Puffin the Borzoi sleeps on a rug during the Meet the Breeds event. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Puffin the Borzoi sleeps on a rug during the Meet the Breeds event. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 09, 2019
Puffin the Borzoi sleeps on a rug during the Meet the Breeds event. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
54 / 60
People gather around a group of Clumber Spaniels at the Meet the Breeds event. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People gather around a group of Clumber Spaniels at the Meet the Breeds event. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 09, 2019
People gather around a group of Clumber Spaniels at the Meet the Breeds event. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
55 / 60
A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 09, 2019
A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
56 / 60
Socks are seen for sale at the Meet the Breeds event. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Socks are seen for sale at the Meet the Breeds event. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 09, 2019
Socks are seen for sale at the Meet the Breeds event. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
57 / 60
Talos the Rottweiler is photographed at the Rottapalooza booth. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Talos the Rottweiler is photographed at the Rottapalooza booth. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 09, 2019
Talos the Rottweiler is photographed at the Rottapalooza booth. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
58 / 60
A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 09, 2019
A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
59 / 60
Devo the Boxer sits with a person in a dog costume in the Boxer breed booth. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Devo the Boxer sits with a person in a dog costume in the Boxer breed booth. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 09, 2019
Devo the Boxer sits with a person in a dog costume in the Boxer breed booth. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
60 / 60
View Again
View Next
Lunar New Year celebrations

Lunar New Year celebrations

Next Slideshows

Lunar New Year celebrations

Lunar New Year celebrations

The world celebrates the Year of the Pig with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.

Feb 12 2019
Migrant caravan moves north

Migrant caravan moves north

Hundreds of Central American migrants walk or hitch rides as they move north through Mexico towards the U.S. border.

Feb 11 2019
Iran marks 40th anniversary of revolution

Iran marks 40th anniversary of revolution

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians march to mark the 40th anniversary of the triumph of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the Shi'ite cleric who toppled the Shah in...

Feb 11 2019
Flamenco fashion

Flamenco fashion

Outfits made for the dance floor at the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in Seville, Spain.

Feb 08 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Flashback: Students lead fight for gun control

Flashback: Students lead fight for gun control

A look back at massive student protests at the National School Walkout and the March for Our Lives, which reshaped the U.S. debate on firearms in the wake of the Parkland school shooting.

The students of Parkland

The students of Parkland

Images of the students who survived a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and built a network to stem the country's epidemic of gun violence through the ballot box.

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.

Anti-government protests in Haiti

Anti-government protests in Haiti

Protesters clash with police during anti-government demonstrations in the streets of Port-au-Prince.

Mars Opportunity rover goes dark

Mars Opportunity rover goes dark

The mission is over for NASA's Opportunity rover, which went silent following a Martian dust storm in June 2018, after 14 years of exploring Mars.

Backstage at NYFW

Backstage at NYFW

Behind-the-scenes at New York Fashion Week.

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have seized ground from Islamic State in a fierce battle to capture its last enclave in eastern Syria.

Young Nigerians weigh their vote

Young Nigerians weigh their vote

Young voters share their views on Nigeria's upcoming presidential election, contested between two candidates in their 70s, in a country where half the registered voters are aged between 18 and 35.

Crossing the Rio Grande

Crossing the Rio Grande

Migrants making their way north to the United States cross the Rio Grande as President Donald Trump continues to insist he could bypass Congress and build his border wall.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast