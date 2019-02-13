Westminster Dog Show
A Wire Fox Terrier "King" is pictured after winning the Best in Show at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City. King emerged as the top dog among nearly 3,000 barking, tail-wagging competitors at the two-day event at Madison...more
A Wire Fox Terrier "King" competes before winning the Best in Show group. King, who is 7 years old, became the 15th wire fox terrier to win the prestigious title with his handler, Rangel, of California, scoring his third win for Best in...more
A trainer hugs her dog as they compete in the Best in Show group. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Schipperke "Colton" and its trainer compete in the Best in Show group. There were six finalist pedigree dogs competing instead of the usual seven, because the winner of the non-sporting canine group, a schipperke, was ruled ineligible before the...more
A trainer gets her dog ready before competing. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
An American Water Spinel Spaniel dog waits in its box as it competes during the Sporting group. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Lodi, a Curly Coated Retriever from New Jersey, stands in the benching area. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Vizsla is run by a handler during judging in the sporting group. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Parti Color Cocker Spaniel stands in the benching area ahead of judging in the Sporting group. REUTERS/Mike Segar
I am Humphrey Bogart, a French Mastiff from New Jersey stands in the benching area ahead of judging in the Working group. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Soft Coated Wheaten Terriers compete in the Terrier group. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Bo, a Cesky Terrier is groomed ahead of judging in the Terrier group. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Beatrice, a Boxer dog from Long Island, New York, waits with her handler Kim Calbacca to compete in the Working group. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Roanan, a Clumber Spaniel from Wisconsin awaits judging in the Sporting group. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Travis, an English Setter from Maryland naps in the benching area. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Zola, a Mini Bull Terrier from Vancouver, British Columbia, and winner of Best in Breed, stands on a grooming table. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Vizsla dogs gather in the ring during judging in the sporting group. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Stormy, a Great Dane from Pennsylvania is walked by a handler to judging in the Working group. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Golden Retrievers are run in the ring during judging in the Sporting group. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Travis, an English Setter from Maryland stands in the benching area. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Great Dane is posed in the ring during judging in the Working group. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Herding group judge Ms. Peggy Beisel-McIlwaine examines a Corgi at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog show at Madison Square Garden in New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A handler guides a Miniature Pinscher during the Toy group judging. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A Standard Poodle and trainer compete during the Herding group judging. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Toy group judge Ms. Sharon Newcomb examines Yorkshire Terrier 'Karma's Promise Key-Per' during the Toy Group judging. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A Borzoi and trainer compete during the Herding group judging. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Herding group judge Ms. Peggy Beisel-McIlwaine examines markings. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Bro, a Rhodesian Ridgeback breed, lays down next to a ribbon. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Sheltie and trainer compete during the Herding group judging. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Dogs wait with their handlers in the backstage area. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Hound group Judge Ms. Patricia Craige Trotter closely examines teeth. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
'Walmar-Solo's OMG' a longhaired Dachshund won first in the Hound Group. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
'Rivendel's Barefoot Bandit', a Schipperke who won the Non-Sporting Group runs with his handler. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
'Oeste's In The Name Of Love' a Havenese who won the Toy Group runs with his handler. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Don Smith reacts as Cap'n Crunch the Great Dane yawns during the Meet the Breeds event. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Donald, a Bichon Frise, is groomed. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A handler runs with a Miniature Australian Shepherd during judging. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Patrice the Bull Terrier is held during the Meet the Breeds event. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman compares her hand to the paws of Kallen, a Great Dane, during the Meet the Breeds event. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Pip, a Yorkshire Terrier, sits. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Romeo the Neapolitan Mastiff rests. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A Toy Fox Terrier stands during judging. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Sherry Boldt stands with her Bullmastiff Marshall on the Meet the Breeds day. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Blue, an Old English Sheepdog, lays while being groomed. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mia, the English Springer Spaniel, peers from her crate behind owner Ed Mygos before competing in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Tracer the Beagle sits. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Yorkshire Terriers have their pictures taken. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Questa the Tibetan Terrier sits. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Anwar Ebn Benazir Von Haussman, an Afghan Hound, sits. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Bergamasco Shepherd is judged. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Connor, a Yorkshire Terrier, sits. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People try to get a view of the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Puffin the Borzoi sleeps on a rug during the Meet the Breeds event. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People gather around a group of Clumber Spaniels at the Meet the Breeds event. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Socks are seen for sale at the Meet the Breeds event. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Talos the Rottweiler is photographed at the Rottapalooza booth. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Devo the Boxer sits with a person in a dog costume in the Boxer breed booth. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
