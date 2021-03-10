What a face mask looks like up close

A false-color image showing a cross section of one layer of an N95 respirator mask, including filtering material shown in purple, and protective material around it. Researchers tested nine types of cotton flannel, with increased efficiencies from 12%...more

A false-color image showing a cross section of one layer of an N95 respirator mask, including filtering material shown in purple, and protective material around it. Researchers tested nine types of cotton flannel, with increased efficiencies from 12% to 45%, with an average increase of 33%. They tested six types of synthetic fabrics, including nylon, polyester and rayon, like those found in medical masks or N95 respirators. Those masks provided the same filtration efficiency under both high and low humidity conditions. E. P. Vicenzi/Smithsonian’s Museum Conservation Institute and NIST/Handout via REUTERS

