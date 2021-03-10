Edition:
What a face mask looks like up close

A cross section of a cotton flannel face mask and its over/under weave, photographed using a scanning electron microscope, are seen in an undated image released March 9, 2021. Humidity in the breath makes cotton masks more effective at slowing the coronavirus, with the fabric becoming a better filter when exposed to humidity compared to synthetic fabrics, according to a new study. E. P. Vicenzi/Smithsonian's Museum Conservation Institute and NIST/Handout via REUTERS

Top-down views of cotton flannel (L) and polyester face masks. Under conditions that mimic the humidity of a person's breath, a mask's filtration efficiency - its ability to capture particles - increased by an average of 33% in cotton fabrics. Synthetic fabrics performed poorly relative to cotton, and their performance did not improve with humidity, according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the Smithsonian's Museum Conservation Institute. E. P. Vicenzi/Smithsonian?s Museum Conservation Institute and NIST/Handout via REUTERS

A false-color image showing a cross section of one layer of an N95 respirator mask, including filtering material shown in purple, and protective material around it. Researchers tested nine types of cotton flannel, with increased efficiencies from 12% to 45%, with an average increase of 33%. They tested six types of synthetic fabrics, including nylon, polyester and rayon, like those found in medical masks or N95 respirators. Those masks provided the same filtration efficiency under both high and low humidity conditions. E. P. Vicenzi/Smithsonian’s Museum Conservation Institute and NIST/Handout via REUTERS

Cotton (like this cotton flannel pictured) is hydrophilic and absorbs water, creating a moist environment from the breath. When the particles pass through the fabric, they also absorb this moisture, growing larger and becoming more likely to be trapped. E. P. Vicenzi/Smithsonian?s Museum Conservation Institute and NIST/Handout via REUTERS

A top-down view of a polyester face mask showing how the fibers stay nicely bundled. By comparison, synthetic fabrics are hydrophobic and do not absorb water. Their filtration efficiency does not change with humidity. The synthetic material from medical masks also did not improve with humidity, though it performed in roughly the same as cotton. E. P. Vicenzi/Smithsonian's Museum Conservation Institute and NIST/Handout via REUTERS

Polyester fibers in a face mask, manufactured using a process called extrusion in which the polymer raw material squeezes through an opening, like spaghetti coming out of a pasta maker. "Cotton fabrics are still a great choice," said NIST research scientist Christopher Zangmeister. "But this new study shows that cotton fabrics actually perform better in masks than we thought." E. P. Vicenzi/Smithsonian?s Museum Conservation Institute and NIST/Handout via REUTERS

Fibres of a face mask made of Rayon, which is considered synthetic but is derived from plants.  E. P. Vicenzi/Smithsonian?s Museum Conservation Institute and NIST/Handout via REUTERS

Fibres of a polyester face mask. E. P. Vicenzi/Smithsonian?s Museum Conservation Institute and NIST/Handout via REUTERS

