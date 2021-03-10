What a face mask looks like up close
A cross section of a cotton flannel face mask and its over/under weave, photographed using a scanning electron microscope, are seen in an undated image released March 9, 2021. Humidity in the breath makes cotton masks more effective at slowing the...more
Top-down views of cotton flannel (L) and polyester face masks. Under conditions that mimic the humidity of a person's breath, a mask's filtration efficiency - its ability to capture particles - increased by an average of 33% in cotton fabrics....more
A false-color image showing a cross section of one layer of an N95 respirator mask, including filtering material shown in purple, and protective material around it. Researchers tested nine types of cotton flannel, with increased efficiencies from 12%...more
Cotton (like this cotton flannel pictured) is hydrophilic and absorbs water, creating a moist environment from the breath. When the particles pass through the fabric, they also absorb this moisture, growing larger and becoming more likely to be...more
A top-down view of a polyester face mask showing how the fibers stay nicely bundled. By comparison, synthetic fabrics are hydrophobic and do not absorb water. Their filtration efficiency does not change with humidity. The synthetic material from...more
Polyester fibers in a face mask, manufactured using a process called extrusion in which the polymer raw material squeezes through an opening, like spaghetti coming out of a pasta maker. "Cotton fabrics are still a great choice," said NIST research...more
Fibres of a face mask made of Rayon, which is considered synthetic but is derived from plants. E. P. Vicenzi/Smithsonian?s Museum Conservation Institute and NIST/Handout via REUTERS
Fibres of a polyester face mask. E. P. Vicenzi/Smithsonian?s Museum Conservation Institute and NIST/Handout via REUTERS
