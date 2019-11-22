What comes next in the Trump impeachment inquiry?

OVER TO THE SENATE: If the House votes to impeach, the process then moves to the Republican-controlled Senate. Its options are to vote to dismiss the charges against Trump or to hold a trial. At this point, it seems likely to hold a trial because...more

OVER TO THE SENATE: If the House votes to impeach, the process then moves to the Republican-controlled Senate. Its options are to vote to dismiss the charges against Trump or to hold a trial. At this point, it seems likely to hold a trial because Republicans appear not to have the votes to dismiss the charges. "Most everybody agreed there's not 51 votes to dismiss," Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a Trump ally, told reporters after he attended a White House meeting with White House Counsel Pat Cipollone on Thursday. Senate aides have said that some in the White House believe a full trial that acquitted Trump would be a better outcome than the charges being dismissed without the case first being presented to senators. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close