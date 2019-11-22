Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Nov 22, 2019 | 2:30pm EST

What comes next in the Trump impeachment inquiry?

The Democratic-led House of Representatives Intelligence Committee had its last public hearing on Thursday in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine. The following series of steps must now be taken for the inquiry to proceed to a full House impeachment vote. (Compiled by David Morgan and Richard Cowan; editing by Grant McCool) Andrew Harrer/Pool via REUTERS

The Democratic-led House of Representatives Intelligence Committee had its last public hearing on Thursday in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine. The following series of steps must now be taken for the inquiry...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 21, 2019
The Democratic-led House of Representatives Intelligence Committee had its last public hearing on Thursday in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine. The following series of steps must now be taken for the inquiry to proceed to a full House impeachment vote. (Compiled by David Morgan and Richard Cowan; editing by Grant McCool) Andrew Harrer/Pool via REUTERS
Close
1 / 6
ISSUE A REPORT: The House resolution that authorized the public phase of the impeachment inquiry on Oct. 31 directed the House Intelligence Committee to issue a report laying out its findings and any recommendations. The report is to be prepared in consultation with the other two investigating committees: Foreign Affairs and Oversight. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS

ISSUE A REPORT: The House resolution that authorized the public phase of the impeachment inquiry on Oct. 31 directed the House Intelligence Committee to issue a report laying out its findings and any recommendations. The report is to be prepared in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
ISSUE A REPORT: The House resolution that authorized the public phase of the impeachment inquiry on Oct. 31 directed the House Intelligence Committee to issue a report laying out its findings and any recommendations. The report is to be prepared in consultation with the other two investigating committees: Foreign Affairs and Oversight. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS
Close
2 / 6
TO JUDICIARY COMMITTEE: Once complete, Representative Adam Schiff, the chair of the Intelligence Committee, is then meant to transmit the report, along with relevant evidentiary material and member views, to the Judiciary Committee and to release it publicly. Legislative sources had hoped the Intelligence Committee could complete its report and send it to the Judiciary Committee before the Nov. 28 Thanksgiving holiday, though it is unclear if they will succeed. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Pool

TO JUDICIARY COMMITTEE: Once complete, Representative Adam Schiff, the chair of the Intelligence Committee, is then meant to transmit the report, along with relevant evidentiary material and member views, to the Judiciary Committee and to release...more

Reuters / Friday, November 15, 2019
TO JUDICIARY COMMITTEE: Once complete, Representative Adam Schiff, the chair of the Intelligence Committee, is then meant to transmit the report, along with relevant evidentiary material and member views, to the Judiciary Committee and to release it publicly. Legislative sources had hoped the Intelligence Committee could complete its report and send it to the Judiciary Committee before the Nov. 28 Thanksgiving holiday, though it is unclear if they will succeed. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Pool
Close
3 / 6
MORE HEARINGS? The House resolution has authorized the Judiciary Committee at this stage to conduct more proceedings if needed, including more hearings, that allow Trump and his counsel to participate. The ranking Republican on the Judiciary Committee, Doug Collins (R), can also subpoena witnesses, records and other material but only with the concurrence of the chairman, Democrat Jerrold Nadler (L). If the chairman and ranking member do not agree, the Republican can ask for a full committee vote. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

MORE HEARINGS? The House resolution has authorized the Judiciary Committee at this stage to conduct more proceedings if needed, including more hearings, that allow Trump and his counsel to participate. The ranking Republican on the Judiciary...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
MORE HEARINGS? The House resolution has authorized the Judiciary Committee at this stage to conduct more proceedings if needed, including more hearings, that allow Trump and his counsel to participate. The ranking Republican on the Judiciary Committee, Doug Collins (R), can also subpoena witnesses, records and other material but only with the concurrence of the chairman, Democrat Jerrold Nadler (L). If the chairman and ranking member do not agree, the Republican can ask for a full committee vote. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 6
TO IMPEACH, OR NOT TO IMPEACH? The Judiciary Committee has to decide if there is enough evidence to impeach. If it concludes that impeachment is warranted, the panel would draft articles of impeachment against Trump for a full House vote. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

TO IMPEACH, OR NOT TO IMPEACH? The Judiciary Committee has to decide if there is enough evidence to impeach. If it concludes that impeachment is warranted, the panel would draft articles of impeachment against Trump for a full House...more

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
TO IMPEACH, OR NOT TO IMPEACH? The Judiciary Committee has to decide if there is enough evidence to impeach. If it concludes that impeachment is warranted, the panel would draft articles of impeachment against Trump for a full House vote. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 6
OVER TO THE SENATE: If the House votes to impeach, the process then moves to the Republican-controlled Senate. Its options are to vote to dismiss the charges against Trump or to hold a trial. At this point, it seems likely to hold a trial because Republicans appear not to have the votes to dismiss the charges. "Most everybody agreed there's not 51 votes to dismiss," Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a Trump ally, told reporters after he attended a White House meeting with White House Counsel Pat Cipollone on Thursday. Senate aides have said that some in the White House believe a full trial that acquitted Trump would be a better outcome than the charges being dismissed without the case first being presented to senators. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

OVER TO THE SENATE: If the House votes to impeach, the process then moves to the Republican-controlled Senate. Its options are to vote to dismiss the charges against Trump or to hold a trial. At this point, it seems likely to hold a trial because...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
OVER TO THE SENATE: If the House votes to impeach, the process then moves to the Republican-controlled Senate. Its options are to vote to dismiss the charges against Trump or to hold a trial. At this point, it seems likely to hold a trial because Republicans appear not to have the votes to dismiss the charges. "Most everybody agreed there's not 51 votes to dismiss," Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a Trump ally, told reporters after he attended a White House meeting with White House Counsel Pat Cipollone on Thursday. Senate aides have said that some in the White House believe a full trial that acquitted Trump would be a better outcome than the charges being dismissed without the case first being presented to senators. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
6 / 6
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space this year.

10:35am EST
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

9:15am EST
Remains of protest on trashed Hong Kong university campus

Remains of protest on trashed Hong Kong university campus

The number of protesters occupying Hong Kong Polytechnic University has dwindled to fewer than 100, turning the campus that normally teems with 33,000 students...

Nov 21 2019
Key quotes from the fifth public Trump impeachment hearing

Key quotes from the fifth public Trump impeachment hearing

The fifth day of public proceedings in the impeachment inquiry against Trump featured testimony by the official former National Security Council aide Fiona Hill...

Nov 21 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space this year.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Remains of protest on trashed Hong Kong university campus

Remains of protest on trashed Hong Kong university campus

The number of protesters occupying Hong Kong Polytechnic University has dwindled to fewer than 100, turning the campus that normally teems with 33,000 students and staff into an eerily empty compound scattered with debris and defaced with political slogans.

Key quotes from the fifth public Trump impeachment hearing

Key quotes from the fifth public Trump impeachment hearing

The fifth day of public proceedings in the impeachment inquiry against Trump featured testimony by the official former National Security Council aide Fiona Hill and by David Holmes, political counselor at the U.S. embassy official in Kiev.

Best of the LA Auto Show

Best of the LA Auto Show

Highlights from the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show.

The hyperrealist visions of sculptor Ron Mueck

The hyperrealist visions of sculptor Ron Mueck

Works by the Australian sculptor on display in exhibitions past and present.

Pope Francis leads Holy Mass in Thailand

Pope Francis leads Holy Mass in Thailand

Pope Francis, on the first full day of his visit to mainly Buddhist Thailand, led a Mass in Bangkok's National Stadium for tens of thousands of exuberant Roman Catholics in a country where they make up less than one percent of the population.

Raging street protests grip Chile

Raging street protests grip Chile

Protests over a hike in metro fares have spun out of control, leading to riots, arson and looting that have left at least 23 people dead in Chile.

Democratic 2020 candidates debate in Atlanta

Democratic 2020 candidates debate in Atlanta

Democratic White House contenders faced off in a fifth debate in Atlanta, just 11 weeks before the first nominating contest in Iowa, raising the stakes for the 10 participants hoping for a chance to make an impression with voters before time runs out.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast