What comes next in the Trump impeachment inquiry?
The Democratic-led House of Representatives Intelligence Committee had its last public hearing on Thursday in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine. The following series of steps must now be taken for the inquiry...more
ISSUE A REPORT: The House resolution that authorized the public phase of the impeachment inquiry on Oct. 31 directed the House Intelligence Committee to issue a report laying out its findings and any recommendations. The report is to be prepared in...more
TO JUDICIARY COMMITTEE: Once complete, Representative Adam Schiff, the chair of the Intelligence Committee, is then meant to transmit the report, along with relevant evidentiary material and member views, to the Judiciary Committee and to release...more
MORE HEARINGS? The House resolution has authorized the Judiciary Committee at this stage to conduct more proceedings if needed, including more hearings, that allow Trump and his counsel to participate. The ranking Republican on the Judiciary...more
TO IMPEACH, OR NOT TO IMPEACH? The Judiciary Committee has to decide if there is enough evidence to impeach. If it concludes that impeachment is warranted, the panel would draft articles of impeachment against Trump for a full House...more
OVER TO THE SENATE: If the House votes to impeach, the process then moves to the Republican-controlled Senate. Its options are to vote to dismiss the charges against Trump or to hold a trial. At this point, it seems likely to hold a trial because...more
