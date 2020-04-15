What happened next? An update on the world before the coronavirus

CHINA-U.S. TRADE DEAL: The January trade deal saw Beijing promise to boost purchases of U.S. goods and services by $200 billion over two years and Washington agree to roll back tariffs. Since then, the global pandemic, which started in China, has hurt progress on trade, not least because much of the world has shut down. A push by some U.S. business leaders and lawmakers for Washington to cut import tariffs on Chinese goods to ease economic pain from the coronavirus was rejected by the Trump administration. The President has blamed Beijing and the "Chinese virus" for the crisis, while U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has accused Beijing of an "intentional disinformation campaign" that includes blaming the United States for starting the disease. Beijing has sought to use the pandemic to win greater influence in Europe and elsewhere, while urging more talks with Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

