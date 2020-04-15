What happened next? An update on the world before the coronavirus
The year started with protests, bushfires and a missile strike. Those stories seem to belong to a different time. Back then, the outbreak of an unknown virus in China was notable, but by no means the biggest headline. Fifteen weeks later there seems...more
PROTESTS IN HONG KONG: Within weeks of a massive rally on Jan. 1, Hong Kongers began adopting social distancing to fight the coronavirus. Smaller pro-democracy protests in February and March focused on the Hong Kong government's decision not to fully...more
BUSHFIRES IN AUSTRALIA: Heavy rain in February extinguished most fires, and on March 31 the NSW Rural Fire Service declared the end of the state's "most devastating bushfire season". Scientists assessing the impact of the fires on threatened species...more
UNITED STATES AND IRAN: The Jan. 2 strike, which killed Iran's top military leader, heightened tensions in the Middle East and led to Iran shelling bases hosting U.S. troops in Iraq and accidentally shooting down a Ukrainian plane, killing all 176...more
HARVEY WEINSTEIN TRIAL: A jury on Feb. 24 found former Hollywood mogul Weinstein guilty of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping former actress Jessica Mann. Two weeks later Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in...more
CARLOS GHOSN ESCAPES JAPAN: Former auto executive Carlo Ghosn, who smuggled himself out of Japan on Dec. 29, eventually reaching his home country of Lebanon, continues to deny Japanese accusations of financial misconduct. Tokyo is pushing Beirut to...more
CHINA-U.S. TRADE DEAL: The January trade deal saw Beijing promise to boost purchases of U.S. goods and services by $200 billion over two years and Washington agree to roll back tariffs. Since then, the global pandemic, which started in China, has...more
TRUMP BATTLES IMPEACHMENT: Voting mostly along party lines, the U.S. Senate on Feb. 5 acquitted President Donald Trump of two impeachment charges. Trump celebrated with a pair of caustic, freewheeling speeches and has gone after those he blames for...more
HARRY AND MEGHAN RENOUNCE ROYAL TITLES: After formally giving up their jobs as working royals at the end of March, Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan moved to the Los Angeles area. In early April it was reported that they had filed trademark...more
CRISIS AT BOEING: The planemaker has spent months updating the 737 MAX to address issues believed to have helped cause two crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people within five months. In March, Reuters broke the news that Boeing plans...more
KOBE BRYANT DIES: Bryant was buried in February with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna near the family's southern California home, according to their death certificates. He was posthumously named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in...more
BREXIT: Formal negotiations on a trade deal between Britain and the European Union have been postponed due to the pandemic. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier tested positive for the virus. Britain...more
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE RACE: The first few primaries and caucuses were split between Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, with former Vice President Joe Biden struggling to make a mark. The entrance into the race of billionaire Michael...more
A NEW VIRUS IN CHINA: The virus has spread around the globe, infecting some 2 million people, killing more than 115,000, and forcing governments into unprecedented spending to tackle the fastest fall in global economic demand for more than a...more
