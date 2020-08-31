What it was like to visit American national parks in the 1950s
An albino black bear approaches a car in Glacier National Park, Monatana. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
A family poses by stacked cannonballs at Shiloh National Military Park, in Mississippi. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service/Jack E. Boucher
A park naturalist shows visitors a species of sea life at Acadia National Park, Maine. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
Traffic congestion at the Giant Forest Gas Station at Sequoia National Park, Tulare County, California. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
A park visitor and a park ranger view a bear warning sign at Glacier National Park, Montana. Courtesy U. S. National Park Service/Jack E. Boucher
Young visitors inspect a cannon on Antietam National Battlefield, Maryland. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service/Jack E. Boucher
Visitors swim at Little Niagara at Chickasaw National Recreation Area, Oklahoma. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
The main entrance of the Bright Angel Lodge at Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
National Park Service employees ride a fan boat at Everglades National Park in Florida. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
A park ranger gives directions at Yosemite National Park, California. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
A park fire lookout and his wife keep check on a small woods fire using a high-power telescope and radio for communication at the watchman fire tower at Crater Lake National Park, Oregon. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
A National Parks Service employee poses next to a helicopter used to investigate flood damage at Kings Canyon National Park in Fresno County, California. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
A bear sits in the driver's seat of a car at Yellowstone National Park, California. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
Visitors look at a new interpretive sign at Jamestown showing visitors where to go and what to see of the ruins of the first permanent English colony in America, at Historic Jamestowne, Virginia. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
Visitors at the Sutro Baths recreation center at the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, California. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
Three black bear cubs approach a car door at Yellowstone National Park, California. Courtesy U. S. National Park Service/R. Robinson
A cracked road following the 1959 Hebgen Lake earthquake at Yellowstone National Park, Montana. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
Visitors park their car at the Ricksecker Point Overlook in Washington. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
Picnickers enjoy Paradise Campground, surrounded by snow, with Gibraltar Rock in the background at Mount Rainier National Park, Washington. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
Visitors on bicycles with the Half Dome in the background Yosemite National Park, California. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
Boy Scouts participate in an obstacle course at the Boy Scouts of America National Jamboree at Valley Forge National Historical Park, Pennsylvania. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
A line of vehicles at the west entrance station at Glacier National Park, Montana. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
A trail crew poses on Lassen Peak summit at Lassen Volcanic National Park, California. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
A group of people in traditional Hawaiian dress perform a hula on a stage at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, in Hawaii. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
Bears approach a car in Yellowstone National Park, in California. Courtesy U. S. National Park Service/Jack E. Boucher
