Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 31, 2020 | 10:17am EDT

What it was like to visit American national parks in the 1950s

An albino black bear approaches a car in Glacier National Park, Monatana. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service

An albino black bear approaches a car in Glacier National Park, Monatana. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
An albino black bear approaches a car in Glacier National Park, Monatana. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
Close
1 / 25
A family poses by stacked cannonballs at Shiloh National Military Park, in Mississippi. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service/Jack E. Boucher

A family poses by stacked cannonballs at Shiloh National Military Park, in Mississippi. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service/Jack E. Boucher

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
A family poses by stacked cannonballs at Shiloh National Military Park, in Mississippi. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service/Jack E. Boucher
Close
2 / 25
A park naturalist shows visitors a species of sea life at Acadia National Park, Maine. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service

A park naturalist shows visitors a species of sea life at Acadia National Park, Maine. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
A park naturalist shows visitors a species of sea life at Acadia National Park, Maine. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
Close
3 / 25
Traffic congestion at the Giant Forest Gas Station at Sequoia National Park, Tulare County, California. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service

Traffic congestion at the Giant Forest Gas Station at Sequoia National Park, Tulare County, California. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Traffic congestion at the Giant Forest Gas Station at Sequoia National Park, Tulare County, California. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
Close
4 / 25
A park visitor and a park ranger view a bear warning sign at Glacier National Park, Montana. Courtesy U. S. National Park Service/Jack E. Boucher

A park visitor and a park ranger view a bear warning sign at Glacier National Park, Montana. Courtesy U. S. National Park Service/Jack E. Boucher

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
A park visitor and a park ranger view a bear warning sign at Glacier National Park, Montana. Courtesy U. S. National Park Service/Jack E. Boucher
Close
5 / 25
Young visitors inspect a cannon on Antietam National Battlefield, Maryland. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service/Jack E. Boucher

Young visitors inspect a cannon on Antietam National Battlefield, Maryland. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service/Jack E. Boucher

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Young visitors inspect a cannon on Antietam National Battlefield, Maryland. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service/Jack E. Boucher
Close
6 / 25
Visitors swim at Little Niagara at Chickasaw National Recreation Area, Oklahoma. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service

Visitors swim at Little Niagara at Chickasaw National Recreation Area, Oklahoma. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Visitors swim at Little Niagara at Chickasaw National Recreation Area, Oklahoma. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
Close
7 / 25
The main entrance of the Bright Angel Lodge at Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service

The main entrance of the Bright Angel Lodge at Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
The main entrance of the Bright Angel Lodge at Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
Close
8 / 25
National Park Service employees ride a fan boat at Everglades National Park in Florida. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service

National Park Service employees ride a fan boat at Everglades National Park in Florida. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
National Park Service employees ride a fan boat at Everglades National Park in Florida. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
Close
9 / 25
A park ranger gives directions at Yosemite National Park, California. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service

A park ranger gives directions at Yosemite National Park, California. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
A park ranger gives directions at Yosemite National Park, California. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
Close
10 / 25
A park fire lookout and his wife keep check on a small woods fire using a high-power telescope and radio for communication at the watchman fire tower at Crater Lake National Park, Oregon. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service

A park fire lookout and his wife keep check on a small woods fire using a high-power telescope and radio for communication at the watchman fire tower at Crater Lake National Park, Oregon. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
A park fire lookout and his wife keep check on a small woods fire using a high-power telescope and radio for communication at the watchman fire tower at Crater Lake National Park, Oregon. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
Close
11 / 25
A National Parks Service employee poses next to a helicopter used to investigate flood damage at Kings Canyon National Park in Fresno County, California. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service

A National Parks Service employee poses next to a helicopter used to investigate flood damage at Kings Canyon National Park in Fresno County, California. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
A National Parks Service employee poses next to a helicopter used to investigate flood damage at Kings Canyon National Park in Fresno County, California. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
Close
12 / 25
A bear sits in the driver's seat of a car at Yellowstone National Park, California. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service

A bear sits in the driver's seat of a car at Yellowstone National Park, California. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
A bear sits in the driver's seat of a car at Yellowstone National Park, California. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
Close
13 / 25
Visitors look at a new interpretive sign at Jamestown showing visitors where to go and what to see of the ruins of the first permanent English colony in America, at Historic Jamestowne, Virginia. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service

Visitors look at a new interpretive sign at Jamestown showing visitors where to go and what to see of the ruins of the first permanent English colony in America, at Historic Jamestowne, Virginia. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Visitors look at a new interpretive sign at Jamestown showing visitors where to go and what to see of the ruins of the first permanent English colony in America, at Historic Jamestowne, Virginia. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
Close
14 / 25
Visitors at the Sutro Baths recreation center at the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, California. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service

Visitors at the Sutro Baths recreation center at the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, California. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Visitors at the Sutro Baths recreation center at the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, California. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
Close
15 / 25
Three black bear cubs approach a car door at Yellowstone National Park, California. Courtesy U. S. National Park Service/R. Robinson

Three black bear cubs approach a car door at Yellowstone National Park, California. Courtesy U. S. National Park Service/R. Robinson

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Three black bear cubs approach a car door at Yellowstone National Park, California. Courtesy U. S. National Park Service/R. Robinson
Close
16 / 25
A cracked road following the 1959 Hebgen Lake earthquake at Yellowstone National Park, Montana. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service

A cracked road following the 1959 Hebgen Lake earthquake at Yellowstone National Park, Montana. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
A cracked road following the 1959 Hebgen Lake earthquake at Yellowstone National Park, Montana. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
Close
17 / 25
Visitors park their car at the Ricksecker Point Overlook in Washington. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service

Visitors park their car at the Ricksecker Point Overlook in Washington. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Visitors park their car at the Ricksecker Point Overlook in Washington. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
Close
18 / 25
Picnickers enjoy Paradise Campground, surrounded by snow, with Gibraltar Rock in the background at Mount Rainier National Park, Washington. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service

Picnickers enjoy Paradise Campground, surrounded by snow, with Gibraltar Rock in the background at Mount Rainier National Park, Washington. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Picnickers enjoy Paradise Campground, surrounded by snow, with Gibraltar Rock in the background at Mount Rainier National Park, Washington. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
Close
19 / 25
Visitors on bicycles with the Half Dome in the background Yosemite National Park, California. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service

Visitors on bicycles with the Half Dome in the background Yosemite National Park, California. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Visitors on bicycles with the Half Dome in the background Yosemite National Park, California. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
Close
20 / 25
Boy Scouts participate in an obstacle course at the Boy Scouts of America National Jamboree at Valley Forge National Historical Park, Pennsylvania. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service

Boy Scouts participate in an obstacle course at the Boy Scouts of America National Jamboree at Valley Forge National Historical Park, Pennsylvania. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Boy Scouts participate in an obstacle course at the Boy Scouts of America National Jamboree at Valley Forge National Historical Park, Pennsylvania. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
Close
21 / 25
A line of vehicles at the west entrance station at Glacier National Park, Montana. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service

A line of vehicles at the west entrance station at Glacier National Park, Montana. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
A line of vehicles at the west entrance station at Glacier National Park, Montana. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
Close
22 / 25
A trail crew poses on Lassen Peak summit at Lassen Volcanic National Park, California. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service

A trail crew poses on Lassen Peak summit at Lassen Volcanic National Park, California. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
A trail crew poses on Lassen Peak summit at Lassen Volcanic National Park, California. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
Close
23 / 25
A group of people in traditional Hawaiian dress perform a hula on a stage at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, in Hawaii. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service

A group of people in traditional Hawaiian dress perform a hula on a stage at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, in Hawaii. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
A group of people in traditional Hawaiian dress perform a hula on a stage at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, in Hawaii. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
Close
24 / 25
Bears approach a car in Yellowstone National Park, in California. Courtesy U. S. National Park Service/Jack E. Boucher

Bears approach a car in Yellowstone National Park, in California. Courtesy U. S. National Park Service/Jack E. Boucher

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Bears approach a car in Yellowstone National Park, in California. Courtesy U. S. National Park Service/Jack E. Boucher
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Best of MTV VMAs

Best of MTV VMAs

Next Slideshows

Best of MTV VMAs

Best of MTV VMAs

Highlights from the virtual MTV Video Music Awards.

9:53am EDT
Hurricane Laura aftermath from above

Hurricane Laura aftermath from above

Aerial images of devastation after Hurricane Laura tore through Louisiana.

Aug 30 2020
38,000 people rally in Berlin against Covid-19 rules

38,000 people rally in Berlin against Covid-19 rules

Some 38,000 people participated in a rally against coronavirus restrictions in Berlin despite police efforts to disperse the crowds due to the risk of Covid-19...

Aug 30 2020
Chadwick Boseman: 1976 - 2020

Chadwick Boseman: 1976 - 2020

Black Panther film star Chadwick Boseman, an actor whose work celebrated African-American pioneers and culture, has died at age 43 after a four-year battle...

Aug 29 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of MTV VMAs

Best of MTV VMAs

Highlights from the virtual MTV Video Music Awards.

Hurricane Laura aftermath from above

Hurricane Laura aftermath from above

Aerial images of devastation after Hurricane Laura tore through Louisiana.

38,000 people rally in Berlin against Covid-19 rules

38,000 people rally in Berlin against Covid-19 rules

Some 38,000 people participated in a rally against coronavirus restrictions in Berlin despite police efforts to disperse the crowds due to the risk of Covid-19 contagion.

Chadwick Boseman: 1976 - 2020

Chadwick Boseman: 1976 - 2020

Black Panther film star Chadwick Boseman, an actor whose work celebrated African-American pioneers and culture, has died at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Hurricane Laura's trail of devastation in Louisiana

Hurricane Laura's trail of devastation in Louisiana

Images from the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Louisiana.

Louisiana residents survey Hurricane Laura damage

Louisiana residents survey Hurricane Laura damage

Laura caused less mayhem than forecasts predicted - but officials said it would take days to assess the damage.

New march on Washington against racial injustice

New march on Washington against racial injustice

Thousands of people gathered to march in Washington, D.C. to denounce racism, protest police brutality and commemorate the anniversary of the march in 1963 where civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr made his "I Have a Dream" speech.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Jacob Blake

Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Jacob Blake

Images from Kenosha after police shot Jacob Blake in the back in front of his three young sons.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast