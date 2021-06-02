What it was like to visit American national parks in the 1950s
An albino black bear approaches a car in Glacier National Park, Montana. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
A family poses by stacked cannonballs at Shiloh National Military Park, in Mississippi. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service/Jack E. Boucher
A park naturalist shows visitors a species of sea life at Acadia National Park, Maine. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
Traffic congestion at the Giant Forest Gas Station at Sequoia National Park, Tulare County, California. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
A park visitor and a park ranger view a bear warning sign at Glacier National Park, Montana. Courtesy U. S. National Park Service/Jack E. Boucher
Young visitors inspect a cannon on Antietam National Battlefield, Maryland. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service/Jack E. Boucher
Visitors swim at Little Niagara at Chickasaw National Recreation Area, Oklahoma. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
The main entrance of the Bright Angel Lodge at Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
National Park Service employees ride a fan boat at Everglades National Park in Florida. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
A park ranger gives directions at Yosemite National Park, California. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
A park fire lookout and his wife keep check on a small woods fire using a high-power telescope and radio for communication at the watchman fire tower at Crater Lake National Park, Oregon. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
A National Parks Service employee poses next to a helicopter used to investigate flood damage at Kings Canyon National Park in Fresno County, California. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
A bear sits in the driver's seat of a car at Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
Visitors look at a new interpretive sign at Jamestown showing visitors where to go and what to see of the ruins of the first permanent English colony in America, at Historic Jamestowne, Virginia. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
Visitors at the Sutro Baths recreation center at the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, California. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
Three black bear cubs approach a car door at Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. Courtesy U. S. National Park Service/R. Robinson
A cracked road following the 1959 Hebgen Lake earthquake at Yellowstone National Park, Montana. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
Visitors park their car at the Ricksecker Point Overlook in Washington. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
Picnickers enjoy Paradise Campground, surrounded by snow, with Gibraltar Rock in the background at Mount Rainier National Park, Washington. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
Visitors on bicycles with the Half Dome in the background Yosemite National Park, California. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
Boy Scouts participate in an obstacle course at the Boy Scouts of America National Jamboree at Valley Forge National Historical Park, Pennsylvania. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
A line of vehicles at the west entrance station at Glacier National Park, Montana. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
A trail crew poses on Lassen Peak summit at Lassen Volcanic National Park, California. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
A group of people in traditional Hawaiian dress perform a hula on a stage at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, in Hawaii. Courtesy U.S. National Park Service
Bears approach a car in Yellowstone National Park, in Wyoming. Courtesy U. S. National Park Service/Jack E. Boucher
Next Slideshows
Commemorating 100 years since the Tulsa race massacre
America marks the centennial of the 1921 race massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, when white mobs killed an estimated 300 Black people, thousands were made homeless...
Londoners march in anti-vaccine, anti-lockdown parade
Hundreds marched through London in a weekend demonstration against coronavirus vaccines, mask-wearing and restrictions.
Indigenous tribes revive horse heritage with bareback races in Oklahoma
Tribes from the United States and Canada converged on Oklahoma for the Indian Relay Horse Race this weekend, helping to revive horse heritage in the state and...
America marks Memorial Day holiday still subdued by pandemic
With half the country at least partially protected against the coronavirus, Americans fled their pandemic doldrums over the three-day holiday weekend and...
MORE IN PICTURES
Container ship sinks off Sri Lanka two weeks after massive fire
The MV X-Press Pearl cargo ship, carrying tonnes of chemicals, sank off Sri Lanka's west coast after a fire raged on deck for two weeks, in one of the country's worst-ever marine disasters.
Iceland's erupting volcano seen from above
Stunning aerial images of Iceland's volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula.
Gazans camp by rubble of their homes
Families left homeless by Israeli air strikes set up makeshift shelters around the wreckage of their homes.
Commemorating 100 years since the Tulsa race massacre
America marks the centennial of the 1921 race massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, when white mobs killed an estimated 300 Black people, thousands were made homeless and an entire African-American community - Tulsa's prosperous "Black Wall Street" - was destroyed.
Londoners march in anti-vaccine, anti-lockdown parade
Hundreds marched through London in a weekend demonstration against coronavirus vaccines, mask-wearing and restrictions.
Indigenous tribes revive horse heritage with bareback races in Oklahoma
Tribes from the United States and Canada converged on Oklahoma for the Indian Relay Horse Race this weekend, helping to revive horse heritage in the state and symbolizing a return to normal after pandemic restrictions.
America marks Memorial Day holiday still subdued by pandemic
With half the country at least partially protected against the coronavirus, Americans fled their pandemic doldrums over the three-day holiday weekend and solemnly remembered the U.S. war dead.
Young Russians waltz night away at Viennese Ball after pandemic halt
Russia's brightest students were rewarded for their scholarly achievements with their first Vienna ball in Moscow in a throw-back to a bygone era of imperial splendor.
Photos of the month: May
Our top photos from May 2021.