Pictures | Sat May 19, 2018

What the wedding guests wore

Lady Kitty Spencer. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Amal Clooney and George Clooney. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Victoria Beckham. LAUREN HURLEY/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Queen Elizabeth II. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Doria Ragland. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Gina Torres. Ian West/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Lady Kitty Spencer. Ian West/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
James Blunt and Sofia Wellesley. Chris Radburn/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer and Karen Spencer. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Serena Williams. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Serena Williams (L) and her husband Alexis Ohanian. Odd ANDERSEN/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Princess Charlotte. Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Prince George. Brian Lawless/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Elton John. Chris Radburn/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Oprah Winfrey. Ian West/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
The Duchess of York. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Duke of York and Princess Beatrice. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Princess Eugenie. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Gabriel Macht and wife Jacinda Barrett. Ian West/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, arrives followed by Princess Anne, Princess Royal, and Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence. Odd ANDERSEN/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Princess Anne. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Will and Caroline Greenwood. Chris Radburn/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Sarah Rafferty. Ian West/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
MIke Tindall and Zara Tindall. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Carole Middleton. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Cressida Bonas. Ian West/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Lady Kitty Spencer and Victoria Aitken. Ian West/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Royal procession

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel after their wedding.

9:05am EDT
