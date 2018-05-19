What the wedding guests wore
Lady Kitty Spencer. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
Amal Clooney and George Clooney. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS
Victoria Beckham. LAUREN HURLEY/Pool via REUTERS
Queen Elizabeth II. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
Doria Ragland. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
Gina Torres. Ian West/Pool via REUTERS
Lady Kitty Spencer. Ian West/Pool via REUTERS
James Blunt and Sofia Wellesley. Chris Radburn/Pool via REUTERS
Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer and Karen Spencer. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS
Serena Williams. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
Serena Williams (L) and her husband Alexis Ohanian. Odd ANDERSEN/Pool via REUTERS
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
Princess Charlotte. Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS
Prince George. Brian Lawless/Pool via REUTERS
Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS
Elton John. Chris Radburn/Pool via REUTERS
Oprah Winfrey. Ian West/Pool via REUTERS
The Duchess of York. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
Duke of York and Princess Beatrice. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
Princess Eugenie. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
Gabriel Macht and wife Jacinda Barrett. Ian West/Pool via REUTERS
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, arrives followed by Princess Anne, Princess Royal, and Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence. Odd ANDERSEN/Pool via REUTERS
Princess Anne. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
Will and Caroline Greenwood. Chris Radburn/Pool via REUTERS
Sarah Rafferty. Ian West/Pool via REUTERS
MIke Tindall and Zara Tindall. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
Carole Middleton. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
Cressida Bonas. Ian West/Pool via REUTERS
Lady Kitty Spencer and Victoria Aitken. Ian West/Pool via REUTERS
