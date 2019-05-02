What Warren Buffett owns right now (and why)
When Warren Buffett takes the stage at Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholders meeting on Saturday, the 88-year-old billionaire will be greeted, as usual, by tens of thousands of adoring followers from around the world. Considered among the world's...more
APPLE: Berkshire began investing in Apple in 2016, starting with a $1 billion position taken not by Buffett but by one of his investment managers, Todd Combs and Ted Weschler. Buffett began investing in Apple later, and it has since grown into...more
RAILWAYS: Back in 2009, less than a year removed from the Great Recession, Buffett turned heads by deciding to buy the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad, paying $26.5 billion for the 77.5 percent that Berkshire did not already own. At the time he...more
AIRLINES: Thirty years after a troubled investment in USAir, Buffett no longer views the airline industry as suicidally competitive on price, after several carriers righted themselves through the bankruptcy process and competition shrank. Buffett's...more
BANKS: Berkshire owns multibillion-dollar stakes in six of the largest U.S. banks, including nearly 10 percent stakes in both Bank of America and Wells Fargo, and owns more than one-sixth of American Express. Buffett picked up some of these positions...more
INSURANCE: While commanding a smaller percentage of the Berkshire universe than it once did, insurance still typically generates more than 20 percent of Berkshire's operating earnings. Its major businesses include Geico, now the second-largest U.S....more
ENERGY: Berkshire Hathaway Energy generates about 10 percent of Berkshire's overall profit, mainly from power transmission businesses, such as electric and gas utilities, in the midwestern and western United States, the Canadian Rockies and England....more
MANUFACTURING, SERVICE AND RETAIL: These more economically-sensitive lines of business generate more than half of Berkshire's revenue, the low-margin McLane food distributor generates about 20 percent by itself, from a disparate group of companies...more
