What Warren Buffett owns right now (and why)

RAILWAYS: Back in 2009, less than a year removed from the Great Recession, Buffett turned heads by deciding to buy the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad, paying $26.5 billion for the 77.5 percent that Berkshire did not already own. At the time he described the deal as an "all-in wager on the economic future of the United States". BNSF operates one of the largest freight railroad networks in the country. "Rails last year moved 40 percent -- more than 40 percent of the ton-miles in the country," Buffett explained after the purchase. "They moved more than all those trucks, just the four big railroads. So it's a very effective way of moving goods. And I just basically believe this country, you know, will prosper and you'll have more people moving more goods 10 and 20 and 30 years from now and the rails should benefit. It's a bet on the country, basically." REUTERS/Kristina Barker

