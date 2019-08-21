When animals interrupt sports
A squirrel runs across the field during the game between the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 2019. Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
A cat disrupts between Mexico's Tigres UANL and Real Salt Lake during their Leagues Cup game in Salt Lake City, July 2019. Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
Sri Lanka's Jehan Mubarak and India's Rohit Sharma watch as a monkey runs past them during the third day of their first test cricket match in Galle, Sri Lanka, August 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A bees nest is removed from the goal posts before a game between the Blackburn Rovers and Oldham Athletic in Oldham, Britain, July 2015. Action Images/Ed Sykes
An alligator approaches the 18th hole during the third round of the Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana, April 2019. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
A bird flies past goalkeeper Cristian Vampestrini of Argentina's Arsenal Sarandi during their Copa Libertadores match against Brazil's Sao Paulo, in Sao Paulo, March 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A squirrel runs on the field during the NFL game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Wembley stadium in London, October 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Serbia's Viktor Troicki watches a bird fly away after it landed on the court during his first round match against Spain's Daniel Munoz de la Nava at the Australian Open, January 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A lynx crosses the finish area during training for the men's downhill race of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics, February 2010. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A kitten strays onto the pitch during the Super Cup final between Birkirkara and Valletta at Ta' Qali National Stadium outside Valletta, August 2010. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A wild rabbit runs on the track during the qualifying session for the Italian Grand Prix at the Mugello circuit in Italy, May 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
The pack of riders cycles past sheep during the 17th stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Pau to Tourmalet Pass, July 2010. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A hare runs across the sixth green during the first round of the British Open at Royal St George's in Sandwich, southern England, July 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
FC Thun's goalkeeper Guillaume Faivre shows the way out to a marten which was running on the pitch during their Swiss Super League match against FC Zurich in Thun, March 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
A cat on the pitch during their 2016 FA Cup third round match between Everton and Dagenham & Redbridge. Action Images via Reuters / Lee Smith
A pair of Rooks walk past a golf ball on the ninth hole during the first round of the British Open on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 2015. REUTERS/Paul Childs
A fox runs across the pitch at the start of the Six Nations rugby union match between England and Scotland at Twickenham in London, March 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A black cat runs onto the pitch during the CONCACAF Champions League soccer match between Toronto FC and Santos Laguna in Toronto, August 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Sweden's Joel Sjoholm gestures towards a family of swans during the final of the International Golf Open in Pulheim, near Cologne, June 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando keeps his eyes on the play as a cat races through the box disrupting play against Mexico's Tigres UANL during their Leagues Cup game in Salt Lake City, July 2019. Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
The match is halted after a cat enters the pitch as Everton plays the Wolverhampton Wanderers in Liverpool, February 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Next Slideshows
Jeffrey Epstein's private Caribbean island
Images of Little St. James Island, Jeffrey Epstein's 70-acre private island in the Caribbean.
Life under lockdown in Kashmir
Rare images from inside Indian-controlled Kashmir after India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and moved to quell widespread unrest by shutting...
Turkish police use water cannon on Kurdish protesters
Riot police fired water cannon and tear gas to disperse protesters demonstrating in southeast Turkey on Tuesday against the ousting of three Kurdish mayors five...
Life in Hong Kong, city of protest
Scenes of daily life amid weeks of anti-government demonstrations in Hong Kong, which began in June as opposition to a now-suspended extradition bill and have...
MORE IN PICTURES
Jeffrey Epstein's private Caribbean island
Images of Little St. James Island, Jeffrey Epstein's 70-acre private island in the Caribbean.
Life under lockdown in Kashmir
Rare images from inside Indian-controlled Kashmir after India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and moved to quell widespread unrest by shutting down communications and clamping down on freedom of movement.
Tourists retrace slave route from Africa
This month's anniversary of the first Africans to arrive in Virginia has caused a rush of interest in ancestral tourism, with people from the United States, the Caribbean and Europe seeking out their roots in West Africa.
Migrants jump off stranded rescue ship
Tensions rose on a rescue ship stranded off southern Italy on Tuesday, as 10 of the migrants aboard jumped into the sea and tried to swim ashore, according to the Spanish charity that operates the vessel.
Turkish police use water cannon on Kurdish protesters
Riot police fired water cannon and tear gas to disperse protesters demonstrating in southeast Turkey on Tuesday against the ousting of three Kurdish mayors five months after they were elected.
Life in Hong Kong, city of protest
Scenes of daily life amid weeks of anti-government demonstrations in Hong Kong, which began in June as opposition to a now-suspended extradition bill and have since swelled into wider calls for democracy.
Woodstock site hosts concerts on 50th anniversary
Ringo Starr, Carlos Santana, Arlo Guthrie and other acts perform at the original site of the Woodstock Festival, on the 50th anniversary of the iconic counterculture event.
Police officers who kill unarmed black men often avoid criminal liability
High-profile cases of U.S. law enforcement officers who have faced no criminal liability for killing unarmed black men.
The face of drag
Drag enthusiasts put their best faces forward at DragWorld, Europe's largest drag celebration in London.