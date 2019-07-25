When animals interrupt sports
A cat disrupts between Mexico's Tigres UANL and Real Salt Lake during their Leagues Cup game in Salt Lake City, July 2019. Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
Sri Lanka's Jehan Mubarak and India's Rohit Sharma watch as a monkey runs past them during the third day of their first test cricket match in Galle, Sri Lanka, August 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A bees nest is removed from the goal posts before a game between the Blackburn Rovers and Oldham Athletic in Oldham, Britain, July 2015. Action Images/Ed Sykes
An alligator approaches the 18th hole during the third round of the Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana, April 2019. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
A bird flies past goalkeeper Cristian Vampestrini of Argentina's Arsenal Sarandi during their Copa Libertadores match against Brazil's Sao Paulo, in Sao Paulo, March 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A squirrel runs on the field during the NFL game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Wembley stadium in London, October 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Serbia's Viktor Troicki watches a bird fly away after it landed on the court during his first round match against Spain's Daniel Munoz de la Nava at the Australian Open, January 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A lynx crosses the finish area during training for the men's downhill race of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics, February 2010. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A kitten strays onto the pitch during the Super Cup final between Birkirkara and Valletta at Ta' Qali National Stadium outside Valletta, August 2010. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A wild rabbit runs on the track during the qualifying session for the Italian Grand Prix at the Mugello circuit in Italy, May 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
The pack of riders cycles past sheep during the 17th stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Pau to Tourmalet Pass, July 2010. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A hare runs across the sixth green during the first round of the British Open at Royal St George's in Sandwich, southern England, July 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
FC Thun's goalkeeper Guillaume Faivre shows the way out to a marten which was running on the pitch during their Swiss Super League match against FC Zurich in Thun, March 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
A cat on the pitch during their 2016 FA Cup third round match between Everton and Dagenham & Redbridge. Action Images via Reuters / Lee Smith
A pair of Rooks walk past a golf ball on the ninth hole during the first round of the British Open on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 2015. REUTERS/Paul Childs
A fox runs across the pitch at the start of the Six Nations rugby union match between England and Scotland at Twickenham in London, March 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A black cat runs onto the pitch during the CONCACAF Champions League soccer match between Toronto FC and Santos Laguna in Toronto, August 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Sweden's Joel Sjoholm gestures towards a family of swans during the final of the International Golf Open in Pulheim, near Cologne, June 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando keeps his eyes on the play as a cat races through the box disrupting play against Mexico's Tigres UANL during their Leagues Cup game in Salt Lake City, July 2019. Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
The match is halted after a cat enters the pitch as Everton plays the Wolverhampton Wanderers in Liverpool, February 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
