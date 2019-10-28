When lightning strikes
A lightning storm is seen beyond the entrance to Valletta's Grand Harbour, Malta, October 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Lightning illuminates the sky above the Swiss Federal Palace in Bern, Switzerland, May 2018. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Lightning strikes behind Las Vegas Strip casinos as a thunderstorm passes through Las Vegas, Nevada, September 2017. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Volcanic lightning is seen at an eruption of Mount Sakurajima, in southwestern Japan, February 2016. REUTERS/Kyodo
Lightning strikes One World Trade Center in Manhattan as the sun sets behind the city after a summer storm in New York, July 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lightning streaks across the sky as lava flows from a volcano in Eyjafjallajokul, Iceland, April 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lightning strikes over buildings during heavy rainfall in Kunshan, Jiangsu province, September 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Lightning strikes over buildings at central Syntagma square during heavy rainfall in Athens, January 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Lightning strikes over Lake Maracaibo in the western state of Zulia, Venezuela, October 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Lightning strikes the sky above the Jefferson Memorial after a severe storm in Washington, June 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Lighting strikes over a barn surrounded by a soybean crop in Donnellson, Iowa, July 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Lightning strikes near a ridge as a storm passes though Death Valley National Park in California just after sunset, July 2009. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Lightning bolts strike around the Puyehue-Cordon Caulle volcanic chain in Chile, June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Lightning is seen above buildings during a storm in central Shanghai, August 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
An usher stands against a wall as lightning strikes across the sky during a storm delay for a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets at Turner Field in Atlanta, Georgia, June 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Lighting strikes over Saint Joseph cathedral during a storm in Hanoi, July 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Lightning strikes behind the Mandalay Bay and Luxor hotel casinos as a thunderstorm passes through Las Vegas, Nevada, September 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Volcanic lightning, or a dirty thunderstorm, is seen above Shinmoedake peak as it erupts in Japan, January 2011. REUTERS/Minami-Nippon Shimbun
Lightning illuminates the sky off Beirut, Lebanon, October 2008. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Lightnings strike over buildings during a thunderstorm in Berlin, June 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Lightning flashes around the ash plume above the Puyehue-Cordon Caulle volcano chain in Chile, June 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez
Lightning strikes over buildings during a thunderstorm in central Bangkok, March 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Lightning is seen during a storm under the Memorial Center in Potocari the night before a mass burial, near Srebrenica, Bosnia, July 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Lightning strikes the CN Tower during a thunderstorm in Toronto, Canada, May 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Lightning strikes over Bangkok, May 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Lightning strikes over buildings during a thunderstorm in Belgrade, June 2011. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
An armored vehicle from the is framed by a bolt of lightning during a storm at Combat Outpost Terminator in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, April 2010. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Lightning illuminates the sky during a thunderstorm over the Swiss Federal Palace in Bern, Switzerland, July 2009. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
A sunflower field is seen in stormy weather near Donzere, southern France, August 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Lightning strikes as Mount Merapi volcano erupts spewing out towering clouds of hot gas and debris, in Indonesia, November 2010. REUTERS/Beawiharta
