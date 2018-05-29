When lightning strikes
Lightning illuminates the sky above the Swiss Federal Palace in Bern, Switzerland, May 2018. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
General view as lightning strikes over the city of London, May 2018. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
Lightning strikes behind Las Vegas Strip casinos as a thunderstorm passes through Las Vegas, September 2017. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Volcanic lightning is seen at an eruption of Mount Sakurajima, in this photo taken from Tarumizu city, Kagoshima prefecture, southwestern Japan, February 2016. REUTERS/Kyodo
Lightning strikes One World Trade Center in Manhattan as the sun sets behind the city after a summer storm, July 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lightning streaks across the sky as lava flows from a volcano in Eyjafjallajokul, Iceland, April 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lightning strikes over buildings during heavy rainfall in Kunshan, Jiangsu province, China, September 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Lightning strikes over buildings at central Syntagma square during heavy rainfall in Athens, January 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Lightning strikes over Lake Maracaibo in the village of Ologa, where the Catatumbo River feeds into the lake, in the western state of Zulia, Venezuela, October 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A lightening strikes the sky above the Jefferson Memorial after a severe storm in Washington, June 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Lighting strikes over a barn surrounded by a soybean crop in Donnellson, Iowa, July 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Lightning strikes near a ridge as a storm passes though Death Valley National Park in California just after sunset, July 2009. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Lightning bolts strike around the Puyehue-Cordon Caulle volcanic chain near Osorno city in Chile, June 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Lightning is seen above buildings during a storm in central Shanghai, August 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Usher Brent Mole stands along a wall as lightning strikes across the sky during a storm delay during a game between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets in Atlanta, June 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Lighting strikes over Saint Joseph cathedral during a storm in Hanoi, July 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Lightning strikes behind the Mandalay Bay and the Luxor hotel casinos as a thunderstorm passes through Las Vegas, September 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Volcanic lightning or a dirty thunderstorm is seen above Shinmoedake peak as it erupts, between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, in Japan, January 2011. REUTERS/Minami-Nippon Shimbun
Lightning illuminates the sky offshore Beirut, October 2008. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Lightnings strike over buildings during a thunderstorm in Berlin, June 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Lightning flashes around the ash plume above the Puyehue-Cordon Caulle volcano chain near Entrelagos, Chile, June 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez
Lightning strikes over buildings during a thunderstorm in central Bangkok, March 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Lightning is seen during a storm under the Memorial Center in Potocari the night before a mass burial, near Srebrenica, Bosnia, July 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Lightning strikes the CN Tower during a thunderstorm in Toronto, May 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Lightning strikes over Bangkok, May 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Lightning strikes over buildings during a thunderstorm in Belgrade, June 2011. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
An armored vehicle from the Centurion Company, 2-1 Infantry Battalion, 5/2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team is framed by a bolt of lightning during a storm at Combat Outpost Terminator in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, April 2010....more
Lightning illuminates the sky during a thunderstorm over the Swiss Federal Palace in Bern, Switzerland, July 2009. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
A sunflower field is seen in stormy weather near Donzere, southern France, August 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Lightning strikes as Mount Merapi volcano erupts spewing out towering clouds of hot gas and debris, as seen from Ketep village in Magelang, Indonesia's Central Java province, November 2010. REUTERS/Beawiharta
