When lightning strikes

Lightning illuminates the sky above the Swiss Federal Palace in Bern, Switzerland, May 2018. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2018
General view as lightning strikes over the city of London, May 2018. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
Lightning strikes behind Las Vegas Strip casinos as a thunderstorm passes through Las Vegas, September 2017. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, September 14, 2017
Volcanic lightning is seen at an eruption of Mount Sakurajima, in this photo taken from Tarumizu city, Kagoshima prefecture, southwestern Japan, February 2016. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
Lightning strikes One World Trade Center in Manhattan as the sun sets behind the city after a summer storm, July 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Lightning streaks across the sky as lava flows from a volcano in Eyjafjallajokul, Iceland, April 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2011
Lightning strikes over buildings during heavy rainfall in Kunshan, Jiangsu province, China, September 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Lightning strikes over buildings at central Syntagma square during heavy rainfall in Athens, January 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Lightning strikes over Lake Maracaibo in the village of Ologa, where the Catatumbo River feeds into the lake, in the western state of Zulia, Venezuela, October 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
A lightening strikes the sky above the Jefferson Memorial after a severe storm in Washington, June 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Lighting strikes over a barn surrounded by a soybean crop in Donnellson, Iowa, July 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2012
Lightning strikes near a ridge as a storm passes though Death Valley National Park in California just after sunset, July 2009. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2009
Lightning bolts strike around the Puyehue-Cordon Caulle volcanic chain near Osorno city in Chile, June 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2011
Lightning is seen above buildings during a storm in central Shanghai, August 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, August 15, 2012
Usher Brent Mole stands along a wall as lightning strikes across the sky during a storm delay during a game between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets in Atlanta, June 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2011
Lighting strikes over Saint Joseph cathedral during a storm in Hanoi, July 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, July 14, 2012
Lightning strikes behind the Mandalay Bay and the Luxor hotel casinos as a thunderstorm passes through Las Vegas, September 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2011
Volcanic lightning or a dirty thunderstorm is seen above Shinmoedake peak as it erupts, between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, in Japan, January 2011. REUTERS/Minami-Nippon Shimbun

Reuters / Friday, January 28, 2011
Lightning illuminates the sky offshore Beirut, October 2008. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 29, 2008
Lightnings strike over buildings during a thunderstorm in Berlin, June 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Friday, June 29, 2012
Lightning flashes around the ash plume above the Puyehue-Cordon Caulle volcano chain near Entrelagos, Chile, June 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2011
Lightning strikes over buildings during a thunderstorm in central Bangkok, March 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2012
Lightning is seen during a storm under the Memorial Center in Potocari the night before a mass burial, near Srebrenica, Bosnia, July 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2012
Lightning strikes the CN Tower during a thunderstorm in Toronto, May 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2011
Lightning strikes over Bangkok, May 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, May 24, 2010
Lightning strikes over buildings during a thunderstorm in Belgrade, June 2011. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2011
An armored vehicle from the Centurion Company, 2-1 Infantry Battalion, 5/2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team is framed by a bolt of lightning during a storm at Combat Outpost Terminator in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, April 2010. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

An armored vehicle from the Centurion Company, 2-1 Infantry Battalion, 5/2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team is framed by a bolt of lightning during a storm at Combat Outpost Terminator in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, April 2010....more

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2010
Lightning illuminates the sky during a thunderstorm over the Swiss Federal Palace in Bern, Switzerland, July 2009. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2009
A sunflower field is seen in stormy weather near Donzere, southern France, August 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2011
Lightning strikes as Mount Merapi volcano erupts spewing out towering clouds of hot gas and debris, as seen from Ketep village in Magelang, Indonesia's Central Java province, November 2010. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Saturday, November 06, 2010
