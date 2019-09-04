Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Sep 4, 2019 | 3:00pm EDT

When politicians fight

Deputies argue before a session to present the general policy of the appointed Prime Minister Fritz William Michel at the Parliament in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Deputies argue before a session to present the general policy of the appointed Prime Minister Fritz William Michel at the Parliament in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, September 03, 2019
Deputies argue before a session to present the general policy of the appointed Prime Minister Fritz William Michel at the Parliament in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
1 / 30
Pro-democracy lawmaker Gary Fan lies down after clashes with pro-Beijing lawmakers during a meeting for control of a meeting room to consider the controversial extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China May 11, 2019. REUTERS/James Pomfret

Pro-democracy lawmaker Gary Fan lies down after clashes with pro-Beijing lawmakers during a meeting for control of a meeting room to consider the controversial extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China May 11, 2019. REUTERS/James Pomfret

Reuters / Friday, May 10, 2019
Pro-democracy lawmaker Gary Fan lies down after clashes with pro-Beijing lawmakers during a meeting for control of a meeting room to consider the controversial extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China May 11, 2019. REUTERS/James Pomfret
Close
2 / 30
Deputies clash during a session of the parliament in Kiev, Ukraine December 20, 2018. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin

Deputies clash during a session of the parliament in Kiev, Ukraine December 20, 2018. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin

Reuters / Thursday, December 20, 2018
Deputies clash during a session of the parliament in Kiev, Ukraine December 20, 2018. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin
Close
3 / 30
Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator Chen Ming-Wen (L) scuffles with opposition Kuomintang (KMT) legislator Hsu Yu-Jen (R) during a budget meeting for the infrastructure development program, at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator Chen Ming-Wen (L) scuffles with opposition Kuomintang (KMT) legislator Hsu Yu-Jen (R) during a budget meeting for the infrastructure development program, at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator Chen Ming-Wen (L) scuffles with opposition Kuomintang (KMT) legislator Hsu Yu-Jen (R) during a budget meeting for the infrastructure development program, at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
4 / 30
Security officials remove members of the Economic Freedom Fighters during President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation Address (SONA) to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces in Cape Town, South Africa, February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Security officials remove members of the Economic Freedom Fighters during President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation Address (SONA) to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces in Cape Town, South Africa, February...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Security officials remove members of the Economic Freedom Fighters during President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation Address (SONA) to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces in Cape Town, South Africa, February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
Close
5 / 30
Opposition Party leader Yuriy Boyko (L) and leader of Radical Party Oleh Lyashko scuffle during a meeting of parliament faction leaders in Kiev, Ukraine, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin

Opposition Party leader Yuriy Boyko (L) and leader of Radical Party Oleh Lyashko scuffle during a meeting of parliament faction leaders in Kiev, Ukraine, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
Opposition Party leader Yuriy Boyko (L) and leader of Radical Party Oleh Lyashko scuffle during a meeting of parliament faction leaders in Kiev, Ukraine, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin
Close
6 / 30
Lawmakers from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and ruling AK Party (R) scuffle during a debate on a legislation to boost police powers, at the Turkish Parliament in Ankara late February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Lawmakers from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and ruling AK Party (R) scuffle during a debate on a legislation to boost police powers, at the Turkish Parliament in Ankara late February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Lawmakers from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and ruling AK Party (R) scuffle during a debate on a legislation to boost police powers, at the Turkish Parliament in Ankara late February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 30
A nominated Member of Parliament Isaac Mwaura is ejected as he protests during the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) National Delegates Convention to elect new party national office bearers in Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

A nominated Member of Parliament Isaac Mwaura is ejected as he protests during the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) National Delegates Convention to elect new party national office bearers in Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Noor...more

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2014
A nominated Member of Parliament Isaac Mwaura is ejected as he protests during the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) National Delegates Convention to elect new party national office bearers in Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Close
8 / 30
Rada deputy Oleg Barna removes Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk from the tribune, after presenting him a bouquet of roses, during the parliament session in Kiev, Ukraine, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Rada deputy Oleg Barna removes Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk from the tribune, after presenting him a bouquet of roses, during the parliament session in Kiev, Ukraine, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Rada deputy Oleg Barna removes Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk from the tribune, after presenting him a bouquet of roses, during the parliament session in Kiev, Ukraine, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
9 / 30
Member of parliament (MP) from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Ali Ihsan Kokturk's nose bleeds as MPs from the ruling AK Party (AKP) and CHP scuffle during a debate on a draft law which will give the government tighter control over the appointment of judges and prosecutors, at a parliamentary session in Ankara early February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Member of parliament (MP) from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Ali Ihsan Kokturk's nose bleeds as MPs from the ruling AK Party (AKP) and CHP scuffle during a debate on a draft law which will give the government tighter control...more

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2014
Member of parliament (MP) from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Ali Ihsan Kokturk's nose bleeds as MPs from the ruling AK Party (AKP) and CHP scuffle during a debate on a draft law which will give the government tighter control over the appointment of judges and prosecutors, at a parliamentary session in Ankara early February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 30
Opposition lawmakers crowd around Masahisa Sato (2nd L), deputation chairman of the upper house special committee on security, at an upper house special committee session on security-related legislation at the parliament in Tokyo, Japan, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Opposition lawmakers crowd around Masahisa Sato (2nd L), deputation chairman of the upper house special committee on security, at an upper house special committee session on security-related legislation at the parliament in Tokyo, Japan, September...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Opposition lawmakers crowd around Masahisa Sato (2nd L), deputation chairman of the upper house special committee on security, at an upper house special committee session on security-related legislation at the parliament in Tokyo, Japan, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
11 / 30
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws an object at Hong Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang (not pictured) to demand a universal retirement protection scheme during the annual budget report at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws an object at Hong Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang (not pictured) to demand a universal retirement protection scheme during the annual budget report at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong February...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws an object at Hong Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang (not pictured) to demand a universal retirement protection scheme during the annual budget report at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
12 / 30
Deputies clash during a session of the parliament in Kiev April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Deputies clash during a session of the parliament in Kiev April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, April 08, 2014
Deputies clash during a session of the parliament in Kiev April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
13 / 30
Muhyettin Aksak, a lawmaker from the ruling AK Party (AKP), punches Nationalist Movement Party's (MHP) Sinan Ogan (C) during a debate at the parliament in Ankara August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Muhyettin Aksak, a lawmaker from the ruling AK Party (AKP), punches Nationalist Movement Party's (MHP) Sinan Ogan (C) during a debate at the parliament in Ankara August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 05, 2014
Muhyettin Aksak, a lawmaker from the ruling AK Party (AKP), punches Nationalist Movement Party's (MHP) Sinan Ogan (C) during a debate at the parliament in Ankara August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 30
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung is stopped by security guards as he throws a plastic hammer towards Hong Kong Chief Secretary Carrie Lam during a meeting on proposing electoral reforms at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung is stopped by security guards as he throws a plastic hammer towards Hong Kong Chief Secretary Carrie Lam during a meeting on proposing electoral reforms at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong July 15, 2014. ...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung is stopped by security guards as he throws a plastic hammer towards Hong Kong Chief Secretary Carrie Lam during a meeting on proposing electoral reforms at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
15 / 30
Opposition deputies throw buckwheat at newly elected deputy Viktor Pylypyshyn (R) as he takes the oath in Ukrainian parliament in Kiev January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Opposition deputies throw buckwheat at newly elected deputy Viktor Pylypyshyn (R) as he takes the oath in Ukrainian parliament in Kiev January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2014
Opposition deputies throw buckwheat at newly elected deputy Viktor Pylypyshyn (R) as he takes the oath in Ukrainian parliament in Kiev January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
16 / 30
Legislator Lin Hung-chih (L) from the ruling Nationalist Party scuffles with legislator Chiu Chih-wei from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Legislator Lin Hung-chih (L) from the ruling Nationalist Party scuffles with legislator Chiu Chih-wei from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Thursday, August 01, 2013
Legislator Lin Hung-chih (L) from the ruling Nationalist Party scuffles with legislator Chiu Chih-wei from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Close
17 / 30
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws a cloud-shaped cushion at Hong Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang to demand a universal retirement protection scheme during the annual budget report at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong February 27, 2013. The sign reads "No more nonsense. Set up universal retirement protection scheme now." REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws a cloud-shaped cushion at Hong Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang to demand a universal retirement protection scheme during the annual budget report at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong February 27,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2013
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws a cloud-shaped cushion at Hong Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang to demand a universal retirement protection scheme during the annual budget report at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong February 27, 2013. The sign reads "No more nonsense. Set up universal retirement protection scheme now." REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
18 / 30
Members of parliament scuffle with colleagues elected from their party but later refused to join a faction, at the first session of newly elected Ukrainian parliament in Kiev December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool

Members of parliament scuffle with colleagues elected from their party but later refused to join a faction, at the first session of newly elected Ukrainian parliament in Kiev December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2012
Members of parliament scuffle with colleagues elected from their party but later refused to join a faction, at the first session of newly elected Ukrainian parliament in Kiev December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool
Close
19 / 30
Members of Somali parliament fight after majority voted against the Speaker of the Parliament Sharif Hassan Sheikh Aden (not pictured) in southern Mogadishu, December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Members of Somali parliament fight after majority voted against the Speaker of the Parliament Sharif Hassan Sheikh Aden (not pictured) in southern Mogadishu, December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2011
Members of Somali parliament fight after majority voted against the Speaker of the Parliament Sharif Hassan Sheikh Aden (not pictured) in southern Mogadishu, December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
20 / 30
A deputy Oleg Lyashko (L) douses vice-speaker of the Ukrainian parliament Adam Martynyuk with tea during an extraordinary session of the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A deputy Oleg Lyashko (L) douses vice-speaker of the Ukrainian parliament Adam Martynyuk with tea during an extraordinary session of the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 30, 2012
A deputy Oleg Lyashko (L) douses vice-speaker of the Ukrainian parliament Adam Martynyuk with tea during an extraordinary session of the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
21 / 30
AK Party lawmaker Muhittin Aksak (R) and main opposition Republican People's Party lawmaker Mahmut Tanal (L) scuffle during a debate at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

AK Party lawmaker Muhittin Aksak (R) and main opposition Republican People's Party lawmaker Mahmut Tanal (L) scuffle during a debate at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2012
AK Party lawmaker Muhittin Aksak (R) and main opposition Republican People's Party lawmaker Mahmut Tanal (L) scuffle during a debate at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
22 / 30
Claudio Barbato (L), a member of the opposition FLI party, fights with Fabio Ranieri (R) from the Northern League in Parliament in Rome, Italy, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ansa/Giuseppe Lami

Claudio Barbato (L), a member of the opposition FLI party, fights with Fabio Ranieri (R) from the Northern League in Parliament in Rome, Italy, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ansa/Giuseppe Lami

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2011
Claudio Barbato (L), a member of the opposition FLI party, fights with Fabio Ranieri (R) from the Northern League in Parliament in Rome, Italy, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ansa/Giuseppe Lami
Close
23 / 30
Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators scuffle with ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators (top) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators scuffle with ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators (top) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2010
Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators scuffle with ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators (top) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
Close
24 / 30
Members (R) of the opposition parties scuffle with parliament security guards at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea January 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Members (R) of the opposition parties scuffle with parliament security guards at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea January 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2009
Members (R) of the opposition parties scuffle with parliament security guards at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea January 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Close
25 / 30
Lawmakers (L) of the ruling United New Democratic Party (UNDP) struggle with lawmakers of the main opposition Grand National Party (GNP) occupying the National Assembly speaker's podium at the National Assembly's main chamber in Seoul December 14, 2007. REUTERS/Han Jae-Ho

Lawmakers (L) of the ruling United New Democratic Party (UNDP) struggle with lawmakers of the main opposition Grand National Party (GNP) occupying the National Assembly speaker's podium at the National Assembly's main chamber in Seoul December 14,...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2007
Lawmakers (L) of the ruling United New Democratic Party (UNDP) struggle with lawmakers of the main opposition Grand National Party (GNP) occupying the National Assembly speaker's podium at the National Assembly's main chamber in Seoul December 14, 2007. REUTERS/Han Jae-Ho
Close
26 / 30
Lawmakers from opposition parties remove a Uri Party lawmaker (C), who backs President Roh Moo-hyun, from speaker's seat in parliament in Seoul, South Korea March 12, 2004. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Lawmakers from opposition parties remove a Uri Party lawmaker (C), who backs President Roh Moo-hyun, from speaker's seat in parliament in Seoul, South Korea March 12, 2004. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Lawmakers from opposition parties remove a Uri Party lawmaker (C), who backs President Roh Moo-hyun, from speaker's seat in parliament in Seoul, South Korea March 12, 2004. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Close
27 / 30
Opposition congressman Fernando Rodriguez battles with an unidentified indigenous deputy of President Evo Morales' party during a congress session in La Paz, Bolivia, April 9, 2009. REUTERS/David Mercado

Opposition congressman Fernando Rodriguez battles with an unidentified indigenous deputy of President Evo Morales' party during a congress session in La Paz, Bolivia, April 9, 2009. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2009
Opposition congressman Fernando Rodriguez battles with an unidentified indigenous deputy of President Evo Morales' party during a congress session in La Paz, Bolivia, April 9, 2009. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
28 / 30
Lee Yoon-sung (C), vice speaker of the National Assembly and a lawmaker of the ruling Grand National Party, is surrounded by security guards as he passes new bills at the National Assembly main chamber in Seoul, South Korea, July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Lee Yoon-sung (C), vice speaker of the National Assembly and a lawmaker of the ruling Grand National Party, is surrounded by security guards as he passes new bills at the National Assembly main chamber in Seoul, South Korea, July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jo...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2009
Lee Yoon-sung (C), vice speaker of the National Assembly and a lawmaker of the ruling Grand National Party, is surrounded by security guards as he passes new bills at the National Assembly main chamber in Seoul, South Korea, July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Close
29 / 30
Parliament security guards fall during a scuffle with members of the main opposition Democratic Party at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, January 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Parliament security guards fall during a scuffle with members of the main opposition Democratic Party at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, January 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2009
Parliament security guards fall during a scuffle with members of the main opposition Democratic Party at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, January 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Democratic candidate positions on climate change

Democratic candidate positions on climate change

Next Slideshows

Democratic candidate positions on climate change

Democratic candidate positions on climate change

Ten Democratic presidential hopefuls will tout their plans to tackle climate change on Wednesday evening in a series of CNN town halls, sure to pit moderates...

12:35pm EDT
Hurricane Dorian bashes Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian bashes Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian has left much of tourism-dependent Bahamas in ruins and relief officials were preparing for an unfolding humanitarian crisis with the scale of...

Sep 03 2019
Deadly fire on California dive boat

Deadly fire on California dive boat

Fast-moving flames killed all 34 passengers on the scuba diving vessel Conception as it was moored off Santa Cruz Island in California, many of whose charred...

Sep 03 2019
Brexit showdown triggers new protests at parliament

Brexit showdown triggers new protests at parliament

People demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament as British lawmakers triggered a vote that could allow them to stop Boris Johnson pursuing a "no-deal"...

Sep 03 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Hurricane Dorian destruction from above

Hurricane Dorian destruction from above

Pulverized homes, beached boats and floodwaters cover miles of the Bahamas after the worst storm to ever strike the island nation.

Best of the U.S. Open

Best of the U.S. Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament in New York.

Democratic candidate positions on climate change

Democratic candidate positions on climate change

Ten Democratic presidential hopefuls will tout their plans to tackle climate change on Wednesday evening in a series of CNN town halls, sure to pit moderates like Joe Biden against progressives like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. Here are the main climate strategies of the candidates participating in the event.

Our ocean of plastic

Our ocean of plastic

Globally, public awareness is growing about the harm being done by plastic, which hurts marine life and instead of biodegrading breaks down into ubiquitous microplastics.

Hurricane Dorian bashes Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian bashes Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian has left much of tourism-dependent Bahamas in ruins and relief officials were preparing for an unfolding humanitarian crisis with the scale of the catastrophe only beginning to emerge.

Deadly fire on California dive boat

Deadly fire on California dive boat

Fast-moving flames killed all 34 passengers on the scuba diving vessel Conception as it was moored off Santa Cruz Island in California, many of whose charred bodies were believed trapped in the sunken wreckage.

Brexit showdown triggers new protests at parliament

Brexit showdown triggers new protests at parliament

People demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament as British lawmakers triggered a vote that could allow them to stop Boris Johnson pursuing a "no-deal" Brexit.

Florida prepares for Hurricane Dorian

Florida prepares for Hurricane Dorian

More than a million people were ordered evacuated as Hurricane Dorian, one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes on record, creeps closer to the U.S. east coast.

Rain-soaked Carnival in Brooklyn

Rain-soaked Carnival in Brooklyn

The pouring rain couldn't dampen spirits at the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast