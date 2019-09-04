When politicians fight
Deputies argue before a session to present the general policy of the appointed Prime Minister Fritz William Michel at the Parliament in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Pro-democracy lawmaker Gary Fan lies down after clashes with pro-Beijing lawmakers during a meeting for control of a meeting room to consider the controversial extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China May 11, 2019. REUTERS/James Pomfret
Deputies clash during a session of the parliament in Kiev, Ukraine December 20, 2018. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin
Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator Chen Ming-Wen (L) scuffles with opposition Kuomintang (KMT) legislator Hsu Yu-Jen (R) during a budget meeting for the infrastructure development program, at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan...more
Security officials remove members of the Economic Freedom Fighters during President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation Address (SONA) to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces in Cape Town, South Africa, February...more
Opposition Party leader Yuriy Boyko (L) and leader of Radical Party Oleh Lyashko scuffle during a meeting of parliament faction leaders in Kiev, Ukraine, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin
Lawmakers from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and ruling AK Party (R) scuffle during a debate on a legislation to boost police powers, at the Turkish Parliament in Ankara late February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A nominated Member of Parliament Isaac Mwaura is ejected as he protests during the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) National Delegates Convention to elect new party national office bearers in Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Noor...more
Rada deputy Oleg Barna removes Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk from the tribune, after presenting him a bouquet of roses, during the parliament session in Kiev, Ukraine, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Member of parliament (MP) from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Ali Ihsan Kokturk's nose bleeds as MPs from the ruling AK Party (AKP) and CHP scuffle during a debate on a draft law which will give the government tighter control...more
Opposition lawmakers crowd around Masahisa Sato (2nd L), deputation chairman of the upper house special committee on security, at an upper house special committee session on security-related legislation at the parliament in Tokyo, Japan, September...more
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws an object at Hong Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang (not pictured) to demand a universal retirement protection scheme during the annual budget report at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong February...more
Deputies clash during a session of the parliament in Kiev April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Muhyettin Aksak, a lawmaker from the ruling AK Party (AKP), punches Nationalist Movement Party's (MHP) Sinan Ogan (C) during a debate at the parliament in Ankara August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung is stopped by security guards as he throws a plastic hammer towards Hong Kong Chief Secretary Carrie Lam during a meeting on proposing electoral reforms at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong July 15, 2014. ...more
Opposition deputies throw buckwheat at newly elected deputy Viktor Pylypyshyn (R) as he takes the oath in Ukrainian parliament in Kiev January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Legislator Lin Hung-chih (L) from the ruling Nationalist Party scuffles with legislator Chiu Chih-wei from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws a cloud-shaped cushion at Hong Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang to demand a universal retirement protection scheme during the annual budget report at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong February 27,...more
Members of parliament scuffle with colleagues elected from their party but later refused to join a faction, at the first session of newly elected Ukrainian parliament in Kiev December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool
Members of Somali parliament fight after majority voted against the Speaker of the Parliament Sharif Hassan Sheikh Aden (not pictured) in southern Mogadishu, December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A deputy Oleg Lyashko (L) douses vice-speaker of the Ukrainian parliament Adam Martynyuk with tea during an extraordinary session of the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
AK Party lawmaker Muhittin Aksak (R) and main opposition Republican People's Party lawmaker Mahmut Tanal (L) scuffle during a debate at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Claudio Barbato (L), a member of the opposition FLI party, fights with Fabio Ranieri (R) from the Northern League in Parliament in Rome, Italy, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ansa/Giuseppe Lami
Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators scuffle with ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators (top) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
Members (R) of the opposition parties scuffle with parliament security guards at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea January 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Lawmakers (L) of the ruling United New Democratic Party (UNDP) struggle with lawmakers of the main opposition Grand National Party (GNP) occupying the National Assembly speaker's podium at the National Assembly's main chamber in Seoul December 14,...more
Lawmakers from opposition parties remove a Uri Party lawmaker (C), who backs President Roh Moo-hyun, from speaker's seat in parliament in Seoul, South Korea March 12, 2004. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Opposition congressman Fernando Rodriguez battles with an unidentified indigenous deputy of President Evo Morales' party during a congress session in La Paz, Bolivia, April 9, 2009. REUTERS/David Mercado
Lee Yoon-sung (C), vice speaker of the National Assembly and a lawmaker of the ruling Grand National Party, is surrounded by security guards as he passes new bills at the National Assembly main chamber in Seoul, South Korea, July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jo...more
Parliament security guards fall during a scuffle with members of the main opposition Democratic Party at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, January 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
