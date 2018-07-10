When Reagan met Gorbachev

Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev laugh in Washington, December 8 1987. Two years after their first meeting, the pair signed the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in a ceremony at the White House. It was the first agreement between the...more

Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev laugh in Washington, December 8 1987. Two years after their first meeting, the pair signed the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in a ceremony at the White House. It was the first agreement between the two superpowers to cut their nuclear arsenals. REUTERS/Larry Rubenstein

Close