When Reagan met Gorbachev

President Ronald Reagan shakes hands at his first meeting with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, in Geneva, November 1985. The two leaders met for the first time to hold talks on international diplomatic relations and the arms race. REUTERS/Denis Paquin

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
President Reagan and Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev have a few final words after a marathon meeting to conclude their mini-summit in Reykjavik, October 1986. REUTERS/Denis Paquin

Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and President Ronald Reagan begin their mini-summit talks in Reykjavik, October 1986. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

Nancy Reagan and Raisa Gorbachev hold scrolls during the cornerstone unveiling for a new museum at the headquarters of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Geneva, Switzerland, November 20, 1985 REUTERS/Nick Didlick

President Reagan and Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev shake hands after their mini-summit meeting in Reykjavik, October 12, 1986. REUTERS/Denis Paquin

A four-way handshake between (L-R) Soviet Foreign Minister Eduard Shevardnadze, Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, President Reagan and U.S. Secretary of State George Schultz in Geneva, Switzerland, November 21, 1985. REUTERS/Denis Paquin

Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev meets with President Reagan in Geneva, November 19, 1985. REUTERS/Denis Paquin

President Reagan and Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev leave Hofdi House after finishing their two days of talks during a mini-summit in Reykjavik, October 12, 1986. REUTERS/Nick Didlick

Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev laugh in Washington, December 8 1987. Two years after their first meeting, the pair signed the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in a ceremony at the White House. It was the first agreement between the two superpowers to cut their nuclear arsenals. REUTERS/Larry Rubenstein

President Reagan and Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev sign the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty in the White House. REUTERS/File

Soviet leader Michail Gorbachev and his wife Raisa with former President Reagan and Nancy, at the Reagan ranch in the Santa Ynez mountains near Santa Barbara, May 3, 1992. REUTERS/Blake Sell

