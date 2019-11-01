When the Berlin Wall fell
East German citizens climb the Berlin wall at the Brandeburg gate after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/File
Berliners take a hammer and chisel to a section of the Berlin Wall in front of the Brandenburg Gate after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/Files
East German citizens climb the Berlin wall at the Brandenburg Gate as they celebrate the opening of the East German border, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/File
An East German border soldier looks at a man hammering a section of the Berlin Wall near the Allied checkpoint Charlie, June 2, 1990. REUTERS/File
An East Berlin citizen embraces a West Berlin woman while an East German border soldier watches on at the border checkpoint Invalidenstrasse after the opening of the East German border was announced in Berlin, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio...more
A man hammers a section of the Berlin Wall near the Brandenburg Gate after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/File
West Berliners welcome an East Berlin citizen crossing the border at the Allied checkpoint Charlie after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/Files
West German citizens sit on the top of the Berlin wall near the Allied checkpoint Charlie after the opening of the East German border, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
East German citizens help each other climb the Berlin Wall at the Brandenburg gate after the opening of East German borders, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/File
East German citizens help each other climb the Berlin Wall at the Brandenburg gate after the opening of East German borders, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/File
An East Berlin border guard hands a flower back to West Berlin citizens who are sitting atop the Berlin Wall in front of the Brandenburg Gate, November 10, 1989.
West Germans applaud as East Berlin citizens travel through Checkpoint Charlie, at the Berlin Wall, at the border of West Berlin, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/David Brauchli
West Berlin citizens welcome East Germans who passed the border checkpoint Invaliden Strasse with an East German Trabant car, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/File
A young West German girl hammer the Berlin Wall, November 19, 1989. REUTERS/File
Hundreds of East Berlin border guards stand atop the Berlin Wall at the Brandeburg Gate faced by thousands of West Berliners, November 11, 1989 file photo. REUTERS/File
A young West German girl smiles at her father as she points to a large hole in the Berlin Wall, November 11, 1989. REUTER/Files
Border guards repair a section of the Berlin Wall, after protesters knocked it over earlier during the day, November 11, 1989. REUTERS/Files
West Berlin citizens continue their vigil atop the Berlin Wall in front of the Brandenburg Gate, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/Andree Kaiser
East and West German citizens celebrate as they climb the Berlin wall at the Brandenburg gate, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
East German Trabant cars make their way past East Germans who have crossed the former border checkpoint Rudolphstein in Bavaria on motorway A9 after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 11, 1989. REUTERS/Files
East Berliners cross and meet West Berliners at Potsdamer Platz after the Berlin Wall was torn down here making way for a new border crossing, November 12, 1989. REUTERS/Files
West Berlin citizens welcome East Germans who passed the border checkpoint Invalidenstrasse in Berlin, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
East German workers remove concrete parts of the Berlin Wall and load them onto trucks at the recently opened border crossing point at Potsdam Platz, November 14, 1989. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
An East German bulldozer and crane knock down the Berlin Wall at Potsdamer Platz to make way for a new border crossing in the dvided city, November 12, 1989. REUTERS/Files
An East German border soldier looks through a large hole into the Berlin Wall after the opening of the East German border was announced, February 8, 1990. REUTERS/File
Next Slideshows
California burning
Wildfires fanned by the fast-moving Santa Ana wins have displaced thousands of residents in the Los Angeles metropolitan area and Sonoma County's wine country.
Delhi trapped in a toxic smog
Farm fires raging in neighboring states have sent clouds of smoke floating over the Indian city, posing a health risk to its 20 million residents.
MORE IN PICTURES
Top sports photos of October
A selection of some of our top sports photography from October 2019.
Iraqis pour into streets for biggest protest since fall of Saddam
Tens of thousands of Iraqis thronged central Baghdad on Friday demanding the root-and-branch downfall of the political elite in the biggest day of mass anti-government demonstrations since the fall of Saddam Hussein.
California burning
Wildfires fanned by the fast-moving Santa Ana wins have displaced thousands of residents in the Los Angeles metropolitan area and Sonoma County's wine country.
Delhi trapped in a toxic smog
Farm fires raging in neighboring states have sent clouds of smoke floating over the Indian city, posing a health risk to its 20 million residents.
Autumn beauty
Scenes of fall foliage around the world.
Raging street protests grip Chile
Chile withdrew as the host of an APEC summit next month as raging street protests grip the South American country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.