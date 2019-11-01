Edition:
When the Berlin Wall fell

East German citizens climb the Berlin wall at the Brandeburg gate after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/File

Berliners take a hammer and chisel to a section of the Berlin Wall in front of the Brandenburg Gate after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/Files

East German citizens climb the Berlin wall at the Brandenburg Gate as they celebrate the opening of the East German border, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/File

An East German border soldier looks at a man hammering a section of the Berlin Wall near the Allied checkpoint Charlie, June 2, 1990. REUTERS/File

An East Berlin citizen embraces a West Berlin woman while an East German border soldier watches on at the border checkpoint Invalidenstrasse after the opening of the East German border was announced in Berlin, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A man hammers a section of the Berlin Wall near the Brandenburg Gate after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/File

West Berliners welcome an East Berlin citizen crossing the border at the Allied checkpoint Charlie after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/Files

West German citizens sit on the top of the Berlin wall near the Allied checkpoint Charlie after the opening of the East German border, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

East German citizens help each other climb the Berlin Wall at the Brandenburg gate after the opening of East German borders, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/File

East German citizens help each other climb the Berlin Wall at the Brandenburg gate after the opening of East German borders, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/File

An East Berlin border guard hands a flower back to West Berlin citizens who are sitting atop the Berlin Wall in front of the Brandenburg Gate, November 10, 1989.

West Germans applaud as East Berlin citizens travel through Checkpoint Charlie, at the Berlin Wall, at the border of West Berlin, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/David Brauchli

West Berlin citizens welcome East Germans who passed the border checkpoint Invaliden Strasse with an East German Trabant car, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/File

A young West German girl hammer the Berlin Wall, November 19, 1989. REUTERS/File

Hundreds of East Berlin border guards stand atop the Berlin Wall at the Brandeburg Gate faced by thousands of West Berliners, November 11, 1989 file photo. REUTERS/File

A young West German girl smiles at her father as she points to a large hole in the Berlin Wall, November 11, 1989. REUTER/Files

Border guards repair a section of the Berlin Wall, after protesters knocked it over earlier during the day, November 11, 1989. REUTERS/Files

West Berlin citizens continue their vigil atop the Berlin Wall in front of the Brandenburg Gate, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/Andree Kaiser

East and West German citizens celebrate as they climb the Berlin wall at the Brandenburg gate, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

East German Trabant cars make their way past East Germans who have crossed the former border checkpoint Rudolphstein in Bavaria on motorway A9 after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 11, 1989. REUTERS/Files

East Berliners cross and meet West Berliners at Potsdamer Platz after the Berlin Wall was torn down here making way for a new border crossing, November 12, 1989. REUTERS/Files

West Berlin citizens welcome East Germans who passed the border checkpoint Invalidenstrasse in Berlin, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

East German workers remove concrete parts of the Berlin Wall and load them onto trucks at the recently opened border crossing point at Potsdam Platz, November 14, 1989. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

An East German bulldozer and crane knock down the Berlin Wall at Potsdamer Platz to make way for a new border crossing in the dvided city, November 12, 1989. REUTERS/Files

An East German border soldier looks through a large hole into the Berlin Wall after the opening of the East German border was announced, February 8, 1990. REUTERS/File

