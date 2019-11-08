When the Berlin Wall fell

Berliners take a hammer and chisel to a section of the Berlin Wall in front of the Brandenburg Gate after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 9, 1989. The Berlin Wall was built to stop East Germans fleeing to the West. It...more

Berliners take a hammer and chisel to a section of the Berlin Wall in front of the Brandenburg Gate after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 9, 1989. The Berlin Wall was built to stop East Germans fleeing to the West. It began as a barbed wire and cinder block wall but was then fortified to become a heavily guarded 100-mile white concrete barrier that encircled West Berlin. REUTERS/Files

