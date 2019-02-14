Edition:
When the Soviets left Afghanistan

Afghanistan civilians bid farewell to departing Soviet troops in Shindand, Afghanistan, October 1986. Thirty years have passed since the withdrawl of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989, following a decade of war. REUTERS/Stringer

A convoy of Soviet tanks wave to crowds after their arrival in Kabul from the eastern city of Jalalabad as part of the Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan, May 1988. REUTERS/Richard Ellis

Bundled up against the cold, two Soviet soldiers in Kabul smile after being told that the Soviet newpaper Pravda announced in Moscow that all Soviet troops in Kabul will withdraw, February 1989. REUTERS/Richard Ellis

An Uzbek woman cries as she looks for her son among Soviet troops near the town of Termez, March 1989. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A Soviet soldier, who was fighting in Afghanistan, carries luggages as he prepares to board a train near the town of Termez, near the Afghan-Soviet border, March 1989. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A Soviet tank, part of one of the last Soviet units to leave Afghanistan, crosses the border back into the USSR at Termez, February 1989. In the background is the Friendship Bridge linking the USSR and Afghanistan over the Amu River. REUTERS/Files

A garlanded Russian soldier shakes hands with an Afghan soldier who climbed up on the tank to welcome more than 1,000 Soviet troops returning from the eastern city of Jalalabad as part of the troop withdrawal, May 1988. REUTERS/Richard Ellis

An Afghan woman wearing the traditional moslem full body cover called a Burka, walks past a newly erected sign which says "Thank you to our Soviet friends and goodbye," in downtown Kabul, May 1988. REUTERS/Richard Ellis

The last Soviet soldier in the Kabul contingent waves goodbye before closing the door of a Soviet transport plane in Kabul, February 13, 1989. REUTERS/Richard Ellis

Soviet soldiers, withdrawing from Afghanistan, walk with their luggage to board a train near the town of Termez, March 1989. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A Soviet soldier gives an Afghan boy a farewell hug before departing to return to the Soviet Union, in Shindand, Afghanistan, October 1986. REUTERS/Stringer

Soviet officers and soldiers leave their base outside the Afghan capital Kabul as they return to the Soviet Union, March 1988. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Afghanistan civilians bid farewell to departing Soviet troops in Shindand, Afghanistan, October 1986. REUTERS/Stringer

An Afghan worker unloads supplies of flour from a Soviet transport plane as a Russian guard stands watching in Kabul, February 1989. The Soviet Union was airlifting supplies to help the government survive a rebel blockade of the city following their withdrawl. REUTERS/Richard Ellis

Damaged APCs and helmets left by Soviet troops who were fighting in Afghanistan, near the town of Temez, near the Soviet-Afghan border, March 1989. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

An Afghan shopkeeper holds a jar of Soviet caviar abundantly available on the black market for only $7 dollars, February 1989. Although Kabul suffered from shortages of basic foods, luxury goods left behind by nine years of Soviet occupation were easily obtainable for a period of time. REUTERS/Richard Ellis

Two Afghan boys play with the empty canisters of a Soviet made anti-tank missile in Kabul, May 1989. REUTERS/Richard Ellis

Afghan soldiers await sighting instructions for their Soviet made 122mm cannon as hundreds of empty shells lay on the ground at the Pagaman military post outside Kabul, May 1989. REUTERS/Richard Ellis

Two Soviet soldiers patrol in the city bazaar in the eastern Afghanistan city of Jalalabad, January 1987. REUTERS/Robert Evans

Two Afghan guerillas line up an 82mm recoiless rifle for their daily round of firing at a Soviet security post along the main highway west of Kandahar, March 1985. REUTERS/Lech Zondek

Afghan guerrillas, known as Mujahideen, have lunch near a Soviet helicopter shot down during a rebel attack in Nuristan, Afghanistan. REUTERS/John O'Brien

A Soviet commando shakes hands with an Afghan pilot as they say goodbye at Kabul airport, February 1989. REUTERS/Richard Ellis

