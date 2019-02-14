When the Soviets left Afghanistan
Afghanistan civilians bid farewell to departing Soviet troops in Shindand, Afghanistan, October 1986. Thirty years have passed since the withdrawl of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989, following a decade of war. REUTERS/Stringer
A convoy of Soviet tanks wave to crowds after their arrival in Kabul from the eastern city of Jalalabad as part of the Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan, May 1988. REUTERS/Richard Ellis
Bundled up against the cold, two Soviet soldiers in Kabul smile after being told that the Soviet newpaper Pravda announced in Moscow that all Soviet troops in Kabul will withdraw, February 1989. REUTERS/Richard Ellis
An Uzbek woman cries as she looks for her son among Soviet troops near the town of Termez, March 1989. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A Soviet soldier, who was fighting in Afghanistan, carries luggages as he prepares to board a train near the town of Termez, near the Afghan-Soviet border, March 1989. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A Soviet tank, part of one of the last Soviet units to leave Afghanistan, crosses the border back into the USSR at Termez, February 1989. In the background is the Friendship Bridge linking the USSR and Afghanistan over the Amu River. REUTERS/Files
A garlanded Russian soldier shakes hands with an Afghan soldier who climbed up on the tank to welcome more than 1,000 Soviet troops returning from the eastern city of Jalalabad as part of the troop withdrawal, May 1988. REUTERS/Richard Ellis
An Afghan woman wearing the traditional moslem full body cover called a Burka, walks past a newly erected sign which says "Thank you to our Soviet friends and goodbye," in downtown Kabul, May 1988. REUTERS/Richard Ellis
The last Soviet soldier in the Kabul contingent waves goodbye before closing the door of a Soviet transport plane in Kabul, February 13, 1989. REUTERS/Richard Ellis
Soviet soldiers, withdrawing from Afghanistan, walk with their luggage to board a train near the town of Termez, March 1989. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A Soviet soldier gives an Afghan boy a farewell hug before departing to return to the Soviet Union, in Shindand, Afghanistan, October 1986. REUTERS/Stringer
Soviet officers and soldiers leave their base outside the Afghan capital Kabul as they return to the Soviet Union, March 1988. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Afghanistan civilians bid farewell to departing Soviet troops in Shindand, Afghanistan, October 1986. REUTERS/Stringer
An Afghan worker unloads supplies of flour from a Soviet transport plane as a Russian guard stands watching in Kabul, February 1989. The Soviet Union was airlifting supplies to help the government survive a rebel blockade of the city following their...more
Damaged APCs and helmets left by Soviet troops who were fighting in Afghanistan, near the town of Temez, near the Soviet-Afghan border, March 1989. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
An Afghan shopkeeper holds a jar of Soviet caviar abundantly available on the black market for only $7 dollars, February 1989. Although Kabul suffered from shortages of basic foods, luxury goods left behind by nine years of Soviet occupation were...more
Two Afghan boys play with the empty canisters of a Soviet made anti-tank missile in Kabul, May 1989. REUTERS/Richard Ellis
Afghan soldiers await sighting instructions for their Soviet made 122mm cannon as hundreds of empty shells lay on the ground at the Pagaman military post outside Kabul, May 1989. REUTERS/Richard Ellis
Two Soviet soldiers patrol in the city bazaar in the eastern Afghanistan city of Jalalabad, January 1987. REUTERS/Robert Evans
Two Afghan guerillas line up an 82mm recoiless rifle for their daily round of firing at a Soviet security post along the main highway west of Kandahar, March 1985. REUTERS/Lech Zondek
Afghan guerrillas, known as Mujahideen, have lunch near a Soviet helicopter shot down during a rebel attack in Nuristan, Afghanistan. REUTERS/John O'Brien
A Soviet commando shakes hands with an Afghan pilot as they say goodbye at Kabul airport, February 1989. REUTERS/Richard Ellis
Next Slideshows
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
Cobra Gold military exercises
Soldiers drink cobra blood and assault the beach in Thailand as part of Asia's largest annual multilateral military exercise.
Young Nigerians weigh their vote
Young voters share their views on Nigeria's upcoming presidential election, contested between two candidates in their 70s, in a country where half the...
Flashback: Students lead fight for gun control
A look back at massive student protests at the National School Walkout and the March for Our Lives, which reshaped the U.S. debate on firearms in the wake of...
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Mars Opportunity rover goes dark
The mission is over for NASA's Opportunity rover, which went silent following a Martian dust storm in June 2018, after 14 years of exploring Mars.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
Valentine's Day
Love is in the air on Valentine's Day around the world.
End of an era for Airbus A380
Airbus has decided to end production of the world's largest airliner after 12 years in service due to weak sales.
Marc Jacobs at New York Fashion Week
Collection highlights from the Marc Jacobs show at New York Fashion Week.
Cobra Gold military exercises
Soldiers drink cobra blood and assault the beach in Thailand as part of Asia's largest annual multilateral military exercise.
Young Nigerians weigh their vote
Young voters share their views on Nigeria's upcoming presidential election, contested between two candidates in their 70s, in a country where half the registered voters are aged between 18 and 35.
Flashback: Students lead fight for gun control
A look back at massive student protests at the National School Walkout and the March for Our Lives, which reshaped the U.S. debate on firearms in the wake of the Parkland school shooting.