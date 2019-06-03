Edition:
When U.S. presidents met Queen Elizabeth

Before she became queen, then-Princess Elizabeth (left) joined President Harry Truman in the chief executive's limousine for her ride to Blair House after arriving at Military Air Transport Service Terminal in Washington, October 31, 1951. Arthur Marasco/United States Army Signal Corps/Harry S. Truman Library and Museum/U.S. National Archives and Records Administration/Handout via REUTERS

President Dwight Eisenhower (C foreground) talks with Queen Elizabeth (L) and Prince Philip (R) following their arrival at MATS Terminal National Airport in Washington, October 17, 1957. National Museum of the U.S. Navy/U.S. Department of Defense/Handout via REUTERS

Britain's Prime Minister Edward Heath, Queen Elizabeth, President Richard Nixon and first lady Pat Nixon (L-R) meet at Chequers, the official country residence of the prime minister, near Aylesbury, Britain, October 3, 1970. Richard Nixon Presidential Library/U.S. National Archives and Records Administration/Handout via REUTERS

President Gerald Ford and Queen Elizabeth dance during a state dinner in honor of the Queen and Prince Philip at the White House in Washington, July 7, 1976. Ricardo Thomas/Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library/U.S. National Archives and Records Administration/Handout via REUTERS

(L-R) Queen Elizabeth, President Gerald Ford, first lady Betty Ford and Prince Philip wave from the Truman Balcony during a state arrival ceremony in honor of the royal visit at the White House in Washington, July 7, 1976. Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library/U.S. National Archives and Records Administration/Handout via REUTERS

President Gerald Ford laughs as Queen Elizabeth delivers remarks at a state dinner in a tent on the White House South Lawn in Washington, July 7, 1976. Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library/U.S. National Archives and Records Administration/Handout via REUTERS

Canada's Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, (Prince Charles far background), Princess Margaret, Japan's Prime Minister Takeo Fukuda, Britain's Prime Minister James Callaghan, France's President Valery Giscard d'Estaing, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Queen Mother, U.S. President Jimmy Carter, Italy's Prime Minister Giulio Andreotti and Germany's Chancellor Helmut Schmidt (L-R) in London, England, May 13, 1977. Jimmy Carter Presidential Library/U.S. National Archives and Records Administration/Handout via REUTERS

President Ronald Reagan rides horses with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle near London, June 8, 1982. Ronald Reagan Presidential Library/U.S. National Archives and Records Administration/Handout via REUTERS

President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan celebrate their 31st wedding anniversary with Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip aboard Her Majesty's Yacht Britannia in California, March 4, 1983. Ronald Reagan Presidential Library/U.S. National Archives and Records Administration/Handout via REUTERS

President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan greet Queen Elizabeth upon arrival for lunch at Rancho Del Cielo, the Reagans' vacation home in Santa Barbara, California, March 1, 1983. Ronald Reagan Presidential Library/U.S. National Archives and Records Administration/Handout via REUTERS

Queen Elizabeth stands with President Ronald Reagan during a ceremony to honor her visit to the West Coast of the United States, in Santa Barbara, California, February 23, 1983. Staff Sergeant Michael E. Lada/U.S. National Archives and Records Administration/Handout via REUTERS

Former President George Bush bids farewell to Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace in London November 30, 1993. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Former first lady Barbara Bush chats with Queen Elizabeth as former President George Bush smiles at Buckingham Palace in London, November 30, 1993. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

President Bill Clinton, first lady Hillary and daughter Chelsea pose for photographs with Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace in London December 14, 2000. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Bill Clinton applauds before Queen Elizabeth's speech at a dinner in the Guildhall in Portsmouth, England, June 4, 1994. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Queen Elizabeth bids farewell to President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush on the west terrace of Buckingham Palace in London, November 21, 2003 as Prince Philip looks on. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President George W. Bush listens to Queen Elizabeth at the Grand Foyer of the White House before their state dinner in Washington, May 7, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President George W. Bush visits with Queen Elizabeth at the St. George's Hall in Windsor Castle June 15, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle pose for a photograph with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at Buckingham Palace in London April 1, 2009. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Queen Elizabeth and President Barack Obama toast during a state banquet in Buckingham Palace in London May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lewis Whyld/PA Wire/Pool

President Barack Obama and Queen Elizabeth get into a car after the president and first lady arrived at Windsor Castle for a private lunch in Windsor, Britain, April, 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool

Queen Elizabeth stands with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania in the Grand Corridor during their visit to Windsor Castle, Britain July 13, 2018. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS

President Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth inspect the Coldstream Guards during a visit to Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

