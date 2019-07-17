Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 16, 2019 | 10:05pm EDT

When we went to the moon

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin, lunar module pilot for Apollo 11, poses for a photograph beside the deployed U.S. flag during an extravehicular activity on the surface of the moon, July 20, 1969. The lunar module (LM) is on the left, and the footprints of the astronauts are visible in the soil. Neil Armstrong/NASA

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin, lunar module pilot for Apollo 11, poses for a photograph beside the deployed U.S. flag during an extravehicular activity on the surface of the moon, July 20, 1969. The lunar module (LM) is on the left, and the footprints of the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin, lunar module pilot for Apollo 11, poses for a photograph beside the deployed U.S. flag during an extravehicular activity on the surface of the moon, July 20, 1969. The lunar module (LM) is on the left, and the footprints of the astronauts are visible in the soil. Neil Armstrong/NASA
Close
1 / 35
Buzz Aldrin standing on the Moon next to the Lunar Module "Eagle", July 20, 1969. The Apollo 11 crew consisted of Neil Armstrong, who was the Mission Commander and the first man to step on the moon, Aldrin, who was the Lunar Module Pilot, and Michael Collins, who was the Command Module pilot. Neil Armstrong/NASA

Buzz Aldrin standing on the Moon next to the Lunar Module "Eagle", July 20, 1969. The Apollo 11 crew consisted of Neil Armstrong, who was the Mission Commander and the first man to step on the moon, Aldrin, who was the Lunar Module Pilot, and Michael...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2009
Buzz Aldrin standing on the Moon next to the Lunar Module "Eagle", July 20, 1969. The Apollo 11 crew consisted of Neil Armstrong, who was the Mission Commander and the first man to step on the moon, Aldrin, who was the Lunar Module Pilot, and Michael Collins, who was the Command Module pilot. Neil Armstrong/NASA
Close
2 / 35
One of the first footprints of astronaut Buzz Aldrin on the moon. REUTERS/NASA

One of the first footprints of astronaut Buzz Aldrin on the moon. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2009
One of the first footprints of astronaut Buzz Aldrin on the moon. REUTERS/NASA
Close
3 / 35
Buzz Aldrin carries equipment for the Passive Seismic Experiments (in his left hand) and the Laser Ranging Retroreflector (in his right) to the deployment area at Tranquility Base in the Sea of Tranquility on the moon, July 20, 1969. Neil Armstrong/NASA

Buzz Aldrin carries equipment for the Passive Seismic Experiments (in his left hand) and the Laser Ranging Retroreflector (in his right) to the deployment area at Tranquility Base in the Sea of Tranquility on the moon, July 20, 1969. Neil...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Buzz Aldrin carries equipment for the Passive Seismic Experiments (in his left hand) and the Laser Ranging Retroreflector (in his right) to the deployment area at Tranquility Base in the Sea of Tranquility on the moon, July 20, 1969. Neil Armstrong/NASA
Close
4 / 35
The Apollo 11 Lunar Module ascent stage, with astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin aboard, is photographed by Michael Collins from the Command and Service Module in lunar orbit. Collins remained in lunar orbit while Armstrong and Aldrin explored the Moon. Michael Collins/NASA

The Apollo 11 Lunar Module ascent stage, with astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin aboard, is photographed by Michael Collins from the Command and Service Module in lunar orbit. Collins remained in lunar orbit while Armstrong and Aldrin explored...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
The Apollo 11 Lunar Module ascent stage, with astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin aboard, is photographed by Michael Collins from the Command and Service Module in lunar orbit. Collins remained in lunar orbit while Armstrong and Aldrin explored the Moon. Michael Collins/NASA
Close
5 / 35
Astronaut Neil A. Armstrong inside the Lunar Module (LM) while the LM rested on the lunar surface during the Apollo 11 moon landing. NASA/via REUTERS

Astronaut Neil A. Armstrong inside the Lunar Module (LM) while the LM rested on the lunar surface during the Apollo 11 moon landing. NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 12, 2019
Astronaut Neil A. Armstrong inside the Lunar Module (LM) while the LM rested on the lunar surface during the Apollo 11 moon landing. NASA/via REUTERS
Close
6 / 35
Buzz Aldrin during the lunar landing mission. Neil Armstrong/NASA

Buzz Aldrin during the lunar landing mission. Neil Armstrong/NASA

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2009
Buzz Aldrin during the lunar landing mission. Neil Armstrong/NASA
Close
7 / 35
Buzz Aldrin deploys a scientific research package on the surface of the moon during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity. Neil Armstrong/NASA

Buzz Aldrin deploys a scientific research package on the surface of the moon during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity. Neil Armstrong/NASA

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
Buzz Aldrin deploys a scientific research package on the surface of the moon during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity. Neil Armstrong/NASA
Close
8 / 35
An astronaut's boot and bootprint in the lunar soil. REUTERS/NASA

An astronaut's boot and bootprint in the lunar soil. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
An astronaut's boot and bootprint in the lunar soil. REUTERS/NASA
Close
9 / 35
NASA and Manned Spacecraft Center officials join with flight controllers to celebrate the successful conclusion of the Apollo 11 lunar landing mission in the Mission Control Center at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, July 24, 1969. NASA/via REUTERS

NASA and Manned Spacecraft Center officials join with flight controllers to celebrate the successful conclusion of the Apollo 11 lunar landing mission in the Mission Control Center at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, July 24, 1969. ...more

Reuters / Friday, July 12, 2019
NASA and Manned Spacecraft Center officials join with flight controllers to celebrate the successful conclusion of the Apollo 11 lunar landing mission in the Mission Control Center at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, July 24, 1969. NASA/via REUTERS
Close
10 / 35
Command Module pilot Michael Collins practices in the CM simulator at the Kennedy Space Center ahead of the Apollo 11 moon landing mission, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 19, 1969. NASA/via REUTERS

Command Module pilot Michael Collins practices in the CM simulator at the Kennedy Space Center ahead of the Apollo 11 moon landing mission, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 19, 1969. NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 12, 2019
Command Module pilot Michael Collins practices in the CM simulator at the Kennedy Space Center ahead of the Apollo 11 moon landing mission, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 19, 1969. NASA/via REUTERS
Close
11 / 35
Apollo 11 crew's portrait session shows astronauts Neil A. Armstrong, Michael Collins and Edwin Aldrin in July 1969. NASA/via REUTERS

Apollo 11 crew's portrait session shows astronauts Neil A. Armstrong, Michael Collins and Edwin Aldrin in July 1969. NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2012
Apollo 11 crew's portrait session shows astronauts Neil A. Armstrong, Michael Collins and Edwin Aldrin in July 1969. NASA/via REUTERS
Close
12 / 35
Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong waves to well wishers on the way out to the transfer van ahead of the launch, July 16, 1969. Mike Collins, Buzz Aldrin and Deke Slayton (dark shirt behind Aldrin to the left) follow Armstrong down the hallway. NASA/via REUTERS

Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong waves to well wishers on the way out to the transfer van ahead of the launch, July 16, 1969. Mike Collins, Buzz Aldrin and Deke Slayton (dark shirt behind Aldrin to the left) follow Armstrong down the hallway. ...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2012
Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong waves to well wishers on the way out to the transfer van ahead of the launch, July 16, 1969. Mike Collins, Buzz Aldrin and Deke Slayton (dark shirt behind Aldrin to the left) follow Armstrong down the hallway. NASA/via REUTERS
Close
13 / 35
The Apollo 11 Saturn V lifts off with astronauts Neil A. Armstrong, Michael Collins and Edwin E. Aldrin Jr. from Kennedy's Launch Complex 39A at 9:32 a.m. EDT July 16, 1969. NASA/via REUTERS

The Apollo 11 Saturn V lifts off with astronauts Neil A. Armstrong, Michael Collins and Edwin E. Aldrin Jr. from Kennedy's Launch Complex 39A at 9:32 a.m. EDT July 16, 1969. NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 12, 2019
The Apollo 11 Saturn V lifts off with astronauts Neil A. Armstrong, Michael Collins and Edwin E. Aldrin Jr. from Kennedy's Launch Complex 39A at 9:32 a.m. EDT July 16, 1969. NASA/via REUTERS
Close
14 / 35
President Lyndon Johnson, Lady Bird Johnson (third from left, center) and then Vice-President Spiro Agnew (second from right, center) at the July 16, 1969 launch of Apollo 11 at the Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex in Florida. NASA/via REUTERS

President Lyndon Johnson, Lady Bird Johnson (third from left, center) and then Vice-President Spiro Agnew (second from right, center) at the July 16, 1969 launch of Apollo 11 at the Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex in Florida. NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2009
President Lyndon Johnson, Lady Bird Johnson (third from left, center) and then Vice-President Spiro Agnew (second from right, center) at the July 16, 1969 launch of Apollo 11 at the Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex in Florida. NASA/via REUTERS
Close
15 / 35
The July 16, 1969 launch of Apollo 11 at the Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex in Florida. NASA/via REUTERS

The July 16, 1969 launch of Apollo 11 at the Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex in Florida. NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2009
The July 16, 1969 launch of Apollo 11 at the Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex in Florida. NASA/via REUTERS
Close
16 / 35
Buzz Aldrin descends the steps of the Lunar Module (LM) ladder as he prepares to walk on the moon, July 20, 1969. Neil Armstrong/NASA

Buzz Aldrin descends the steps of the Lunar Module (LM) ladder as he prepares to walk on the moon, July 20, 1969. Neil Armstrong/NASA

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Buzz Aldrin descends the steps of the Lunar Module (LM) ladder as he prepares to walk on the moon, July 20, 1969. Neil Armstrong/NASA
Close
17 / 35
The full moon photographed from the Apollo 11 spacecraft during its trans-Earth journey homeward. When this picture was taken, the spacecraft was already 10,000 nautical miles away. NASA/via REUTERS

The full moon photographed from the Apollo 11 spacecraft during its trans-Earth journey homeward. When this picture was taken, the spacecraft was already 10,000 nautical miles away. NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 12, 2019
The full moon photographed from the Apollo 11 spacecraft during its trans-Earth journey homeward. When this picture was taken, the spacecraft was already 10,000 nautical miles away. NASA/via REUTERS
Close
18 / 35
Neil Armstrong captures his shadow while taking a photo of the LM. Neil Armstrong/NASA

Neil Armstrong captures his shadow while taking a photo of the LM. Neil Armstrong/NASA

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2012
Neil Armstrong captures his shadow while taking a photo of the LM. Neil Armstrong/NASA
Close
19 / 35
Neil Armstrong standing next to the Lunar Module. Buzz Aldrin/NASA

Neil Armstrong standing next to the Lunar Module. Buzz Aldrin/NASA

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2009
Neil Armstrong standing next to the Lunar Module. Buzz Aldrin/NASA
Close
20 / 35
The Apollo 11 crew, Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin, and U.S. Navy underwater demolition team swimmer Lieutenant Clancy Hatleberg wear biological isolation garments near the command module Columbia as they await pickup from the USS Hornet recovery ship in the Pacific Ocean, about 812 nautical miles southwest of Hawaii, July 24, 1969. NASA/via REUTERS

The Apollo 11 crew, Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin, and U.S. Navy underwater demolition team swimmer Lieutenant Clancy Hatleberg wear biological isolation garments near the command module Columbia as they await pickup from the USS...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
The Apollo 11 crew, Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin, and U.S. Navy underwater demolition team swimmer Lieutenant Clancy Hatleberg wear biological isolation garments near the command module Columbia as they await pickup from the USS Hornet recovery ship in the Pacific Ocean, about 812 nautical miles southwest of Hawaii, July 24, 1969. NASA/via REUTERS
Close
21 / 35
Looking through the window of a Mobile Quarantine Facility (MQF) are (L to R) astronauts Neil A. Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins speak with their wives (L to R) Mrs. Pat Collins, Mrs. Jan Armstrong, and Mrs. Joan Aldrin at Ellington Air Force Base, July 27, 1969. NASA/via REUTERS

Looking through the window of a Mobile Quarantine Facility (MQF) are (L to R) astronauts Neil A. Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins speak with their wives (L to R) Mrs. Pat Collins, Mrs. Jan Armstrong, and Mrs. Joan Aldrin at Ellington Air...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2012
Looking through the window of a Mobile Quarantine Facility (MQF) are (L to R) astronauts Neil A. Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins speak with their wives (L to R) Mrs. Pat Collins, Mrs. Jan Armstrong, and Mrs. Joan Aldrin at Ellington Air Force Base, July 27, 1969. NASA/via REUTERS
Close
22 / 35
Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin smile through the window of the mobile quarantine van, July 24, 1969. NASA/via REUTERS

Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin smile through the window of the mobile quarantine van, July 24, 1969. NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2012
Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin smile through the window of the mobile quarantine van, July 24, 1969. NASA/via REUTERS
Close
23 / 35
President Richard M. Nixon welcomes the Apollo 11 astronauts aboard the U.S.S. Hornet in the Pacific Ocean. NASA/via REUTERS

President Richard M. Nixon welcomes the Apollo 11 astronauts aboard the U.S.S. Hornet in the Pacific Ocean. NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2009
President Richard M. Nixon welcomes the Apollo 11 astronauts aboard the U.S.S. Hornet in the Pacific Ocean. NASA/via REUTERS
Close
24 / 35
Apollo 11 lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin, command module pilot Michael Collins and commander Neil Armstrong, in the lead car (L-R) are showered in ticker tape during a parade down Broadway and Park Avenue in New York City, August 13, 1969. Bill Taub/NASA

Apollo 11 lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin, command module pilot Michael Collins and commander Neil Armstrong, in the lead car (L-R) are showered in ticker tape during a parade down Broadway and Park Avenue in New York City, August 13, 1969. Bill...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Apollo 11 lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin, command module pilot Michael Collins and commander Neil Armstrong, in the lead car (L-R) are showered in ticker tape during a parade down Broadway and Park Avenue in New York City, August 13, 1969. Bill Taub/NASA
Close
25 / 35
A television split-screen shot shows President Richard Nixon in the Oval Office speaking to the Apollo 11 astronauts on the moon, July 20, 1969. Robert Knudsen/White House/National Archives

A television split-screen shot shows President Richard Nixon in the Oval Office speaking to the Apollo 11 astronauts on the moon, July 20, 1969. Robert Knudsen/White House/National Archives

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
A television split-screen shot shows President Richard Nixon in the Oval Office speaking to the Apollo 11 astronauts on the moon, July 20, 1969. Robert Knudsen/White House/National Archives
Close
26 / 35
Flight controllers celebrating the successful conclusion of the Apollo 11 lunar landing mission at the Mission Operations Control Room at the Johnson Space Center, July 24, 1969. NASA/via REUTERS

Flight controllers celebrating the successful conclusion of the Apollo 11 lunar landing mission at the Mission Operations Control Room at the Johnson Space Center, July 24, 1969. NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2009
Flight controllers celebrating the successful conclusion of the Apollo 11 lunar landing mission at the Mission Operations Control Room at the Johnson Space Center, July 24, 1969. NASA/via REUTERS
Close
27 / 35
NASA Apollo 11 Commander Neil Armstrong in Lunar Module Simulator during training before launch, April 30, 2019. NASA/via REUTERS

NASA Apollo 11 Commander Neil Armstrong in Lunar Module Simulator during training before launch, April 30, 2019. NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
NASA Apollo 11 Commander Neil Armstrong in Lunar Module Simulator during training before launch, April 30, 2019. NASA/via REUTERS
Close
28 / 35
The crew of the Apollo 11 lunar landing mission arrives atop Pad A, Launch Complex 39, Kennedy Space Center, during the Apollo 11 prelaunch countdown, July 16, 1969. Leading is Neil Armstrong, followed by Michael Collins. NASA/via REUTERS

The crew of the Apollo 11 lunar landing mission arrives atop Pad A, Launch Complex 39, Kennedy Space Center, during the Apollo 11 prelaunch countdown, July 16, 1969. Leading is Neil Armstrong, followed by Michael Collins. NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2012
The crew of the Apollo 11 lunar landing mission arrives atop Pad A, Launch Complex 39, Kennedy Space Center, during the Apollo 11 prelaunch countdown, July 16, 1969. Leading is Neil Armstrong, followed by Michael Collins. NASA/via REUTERS
Close
29 / 35
Neil Armstrong reviews flight plans during training, July 14, 1969. NASA/via REUTERS

Neil Armstrong reviews flight plans during training, July 14, 1969. NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2012
Neil Armstrong reviews flight plans during training, July 14, 1969. NASA/via REUTERS
Close
30 / 35
Neil Armstrong is suited for a training exercise at the Manned Spacecraft Center in Houston, April 18, 1969. NASA/via REUTERS

Neil Armstrong is suited for a training exercise at the Manned Spacecraft Center in Houston, April 18, 1969. NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2012
Neil Armstrong is suited for a training exercise at the Manned Spacecraft Center in Houston, April 18, 1969. NASA/via REUTERS
Close
31 / 35
Apollo 11 astronauts (L to R) Command Module Pilot Michael Collins, Commander Neil A. Armstrong, and Lunar Module Pilot Edwin E. Aldrin, Jr. in front of a lunar module mockup in the Flight Crew Training Building area, June 19, 1969. NASA/via REUTERS

Apollo 11 astronauts (L to R) Command Module Pilot Michael Collins, Commander Neil A. Armstrong, and Lunar Module Pilot Edwin E. Aldrin, Jr. in front of a lunar module mockup in the Flight Crew Training Building area, June 19, 1969. NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 12, 2019
Apollo 11 astronauts (L to R) Command Module Pilot Michael Collins, Commander Neil A. Armstrong, and Lunar Module Pilot Edwin E. Aldrin, Jr. in front of a lunar module mockup in the Flight Crew Training Building area, June 19, 1969. NASA/via REUTERS
Close
32 / 35
Astronauts Neil A. Armstrong, commander; Michael Collins, command module pilot; and Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., lunar module pilot, ride the special transport van over to Launch Complex 39A where their spacecraft awaited them, July 16, 1969. NASA/via REUTERS

Astronauts Neil A. Armstrong, commander; Michael Collins, command module pilot; and Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., lunar module pilot, ride the special transport van over to Launch Complex 39A where their spacecraft awaited them, July 16, 1969. NASA/via...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2012
Astronauts Neil A. Armstrong, commander; Michael Collins, command module pilot; and Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., lunar module pilot, ride the special transport van over to Launch Complex 39A where their spacecraft awaited them, July 16, 1969. NASA/via REUTERS
Close
33 / 35
Astronaut and Lunar Module pilot Buzz Aldrin during on the surface of the moon. NASA/via REUTERS

Astronaut and Lunar Module pilot Buzz Aldrin during on the surface of the moon. NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 12, 2019
Astronaut and Lunar Module pilot Buzz Aldrin during on the surface of the moon. NASA/via REUTERS
Close
34 / 35
Earth rises above the moon's horizon during the Apollo 11 lunar mission. NASA/via REUTERS

Earth rises above the moon's horizon during the Apollo 11 lunar mission. NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Earth rises above the moon's horizon during the Apollo 11 lunar mission. NASA/via REUTERS
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Remembering John F. Kennedy Jr.

Remembering John F. Kennedy Jr.

Next Slideshows

Remembering John F. Kennedy Jr.

Remembering John F. Kennedy Jr.

John Fitzgerald Kennedy Jr. died in a plane crash with his wife Carolyn and sister-in-law Lauren Bessette 20 years ago today.

Jul 16 2019
Floods displace millions in South Asia

Floods displace millions in South Asia

Floods have forced more than four million people from their homes across India, Nepal and Bangladesh and killed more than 100 people as torrential rains in the...

Jul 16 2019
Deadly building collapse in Mumbai

Deadly building collapse in Mumbai

An old four-story building collapsed in India s financial capital of Mumbai on Tuesday, trapping more than two dozen people in the rubble, with at least four...

Jul 16 2019
Migrants ride 'The Beast' towards the United States

Migrants ride 'The Beast' towards the United States

Migrants hoping to reach the United States boarded a freight train called "The Beast" in southern Mexico as they make their way north.

Jul 16 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Remembering John F. Kennedy Jr.

Remembering John F. Kennedy Jr.

John Fitzgerald Kennedy Jr. died in a plane crash with his wife Carolyn and sister-in-law Lauren Bessette 20 years ago today.

Floods displace millions in South Asia

Floods displace millions in South Asia

Floods have forced more than four million people from their homes across India, Nepal and Bangladesh and killed more than 100 people as torrential rains in the initial days of monsoons wreaked havoc.

Deadly building collapse in Mumbai

Deadly building collapse in Mumbai

An old four-story building collapsed in India s financial capital of Mumbai on Tuesday, trapping more than two dozen people in the rubble, with at least four confirmed dead, a fire department official said.

Migrants ride 'The Beast' towards the United States

Migrants ride 'The Beast' towards the United States

Migrants hoping to reach the United States boarded a freight train called "The Beast" in southern Mexico as they make their way north.

'A profound spiritual impact': Reflections from the 12 men who have walked on the moon

'A profound spiritual impact': Reflections from the 12 men who have walked on the moon

Neil Armstrong took his first step onto the moon 50 years ago, and since that day on July 20, 1969, 11 men have followed in his footsteps over six different missions in three years (NOTE: that figure doesn't include Apollo 13 because they never landed on the moon). Here's what the 12 astronauts who have walked the lunar surface have said about their awe-inspiring experiences:

12 lesser-known facts about the Apollo 11 mission

12 lesser-known facts about the Apollo 11 mission

It has been a half-century since Neil Armstrong stepped out of a lunar module and onto the surface of the moon on July 20, 1969 and declared, That's one small step for [a] man, one giant leap for mankind. The moment heralded a golden age of space exploration that was set in motion just eight years earlier in 1961, when President John F. Kennedy promised before Congress to put a man on the moon before the decade was out. Here are some lesser-known facts about the historic first mission:

Meghan and Harry greet Beyonce and Jay-Z at 'Lion King' premiere

Meghan and Harry greet Beyonce and Jay-Z at 'Lion King' premiere

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry greet Beyonce and Jay-Z at the star-studded premiere of 'The Lion King' in London.

France marks Bastille Day

France marks Bastille Day

European leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel joined French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday for the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris.

Blackout hits parts of Manhattan

Blackout hits parts of Manhattan

A blackout hit more than 40,000 people in New York City s Manhattan borough on Saturday evening, plunging subway stations and shops into darkness and sending thousands of people into the streets after an apparent transformer explosion on the Upper West Side, officials said.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast