When we went to the moon
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin, lunar module pilot for Apollo 11, poses for a photograph beside the deployed U.S. flag during an extravehicular activity on the surface of the moon, July 20, 1969. The lunar module (LM) is on the left, and the footprints of the...more
Buzz Aldrin standing on the Moon next to the Lunar Module "Eagle", July 20, 1969. The Apollo 11 crew consisted of Neil Armstrong, who was the Mission Commander and the first man to step on the moon, Aldrin, who was the Lunar Module Pilot, and Michael...more
One of the first footprints of astronaut Buzz Aldrin on the moon. REUTERS/NASA
Buzz Aldrin carries equipment for the Passive Seismic Experiments (in his left hand) and the Laser Ranging Retroreflector (in his right) to the deployment area at Tranquility Base in the Sea of Tranquility on the moon, July 20, 1969. Neil...more
The Apollo 11 Lunar Module ascent stage, with astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin aboard, is photographed by Michael Collins from the Command and Service Module in lunar orbit. Collins remained in lunar orbit while Armstrong and Aldrin explored...more
Astronaut Neil A. Armstrong inside the Lunar Module (LM) while the LM rested on the lunar surface during the Apollo 11 moon landing. NASA/via REUTERS
Buzz Aldrin during the lunar landing mission. Neil Armstrong/NASA
Buzz Aldrin deploys a scientific research package on the surface of the moon during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity. Neil Armstrong/NASA
An astronaut's boot and bootprint in the lunar soil. REUTERS/NASA
NASA and Manned Spacecraft Center officials join with flight controllers to celebrate the successful conclusion of the Apollo 11 lunar landing mission in the Mission Control Center at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, July 24, 1969. ...more
Command Module pilot Michael Collins practices in the CM simulator at the Kennedy Space Center ahead of the Apollo 11 moon landing mission, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 19, 1969. NASA/via REUTERS
Apollo 11 crew's portrait session shows astronauts Neil A. Armstrong, Michael Collins and Edwin Aldrin in July 1969. NASA/via REUTERS
Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong waves to well wishers on the way out to the transfer van ahead of the launch, July 16, 1969. Mike Collins, Buzz Aldrin and Deke Slayton (dark shirt behind Aldrin to the left) follow Armstrong down the hallway. ...more
The Apollo 11 Saturn V lifts off with astronauts Neil A. Armstrong, Michael Collins and Edwin E. Aldrin Jr. from Kennedy's Launch Complex 39A at 9:32 a.m. EDT July 16, 1969. NASA/via REUTERS
President Lyndon Johnson, Lady Bird Johnson (third from left, center) and then Vice-President Spiro Agnew (second from right, center) at the July 16, 1969 launch of Apollo 11 at the Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex in Florida. NASA/via REUTERS
The July 16, 1969 launch of Apollo 11 at the Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex in Florida. NASA/via REUTERS
Buzz Aldrin descends the steps of the Lunar Module (LM) ladder as he prepares to walk on the moon, July 20, 1969. Neil Armstrong/NASA
The full moon photographed from the Apollo 11 spacecraft during its trans-Earth journey homeward. When this picture was taken, the spacecraft was already 10,000 nautical miles away. NASA/via REUTERS
Neil Armstrong captures his shadow while taking a photo of the LM. Neil Armstrong/NASA
Neil Armstrong standing next to the Lunar Module. Buzz Aldrin/NASA
The Apollo 11 crew, Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin, and U.S. Navy underwater demolition team swimmer Lieutenant Clancy Hatleberg wear biological isolation garments near the command module Columbia as they await pickup from the USS...more
Looking through the window of a Mobile Quarantine Facility (MQF) are (L to R) astronauts Neil A. Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins speak with their wives (L to R) Mrs. Pat Collins, Mrs. Jan Armstrong, and Mrs. Joan Aldrin at Ellington Air...more
Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin smile through the window of the mobile quarantine van, July 24, 1969. NASA/via REUTERS
President Richard M. Nixon welcomes the Apollo 11 astronauts aboard the U.S.S. Hornet in the Pacific Ocean. NASA/via REUTERS
Apollo 11 lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin, command module pilot Michael Collins and commander Neil Armstrong, in the lead car (L-R) are showered in ticker tape during a parade down Broadway and Park Avenue in New York City, August 13, 1969. Bill...more
A television split-screen shot shows President Richard Nixon in the Oval Office speaking to the Apollo 11 astronauts on the moon, July 20, 1969. Robert Knudsen/White House/National Archives
Flight controllers celebrating the successful conclusion of the Apollo 11 lunar landing mission at the Mission Operations Control Room at the Johnson Space Center, July 24, 1969. NASA/via REUTERS
NASA Apollo 11 Commander Neil Armstrong in Lunar Module Simulator during training before launch, April 30, 2019. NASA/via REUTERS
The crew of the Apollo 11 lunar landing mission arrives atop Pad A, Launch Complex 39, Kennedy Space Center, during the Apollo 11 prelaunch countdown, July 16, 1969. Leading is Neil Armstrong, followed by Michael Collins. NASA/via REUTERS
Neil Armstrong reviews flight plans during training, July 14, 1969. NASA/via REUTERS
Neil Armstrong is suited for a training exercise at the Manned Spacecraft Center in Houston, April 18, 1969. NASA/via REUTERS
Apollo 11 astronauts (L to R) Command Module Pilot Michael Collins, Commander Neil A. Armstrong, and Lunar Module Pilot Edwin E. Aldrin, Jr. in front of a lunar module mockup in the Flight Crew Training Building area, June 19, 1969. NASA/via REUTERS
Astronauts Neil A. Armstrong, commander; Michael Collins, command module pilot; and Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., lunar module pilot, ride the special transport van over to Launch Complex 39A where their spacecraft awaited them, July 16, 1969. NASA/via...more
Astronaut and Lunar Module pilot Buzz Aldrin during on the surface of the moon. NASA/via REUTERS
Earth rises above the moon's horizon during the Apollo 11 lunar mission. NASA/via REUTERS
'A profound spiritual impact': Reflections from the 12 men who have walked on the moon
Neil Armstrong took his first step onto the moon 50 years ago, and since that day on July 20, 1969, 11 men have followed in his footsteps over six different missions in three years (NOTE: that figure doesn't include Apollo 13 because they never landed on the moon). Here's what the 12 astronauts who have walked the lunar surface have said about their awe-inspiring experiences:
12 lesser-known facts about the Apollo 11 mission
It has been a half-century since Neil Armstrong stepped out of a lunar module and onto the surface of the moon on July 20, 1969 and declared, That's one small step for [a] man, one giant leap for mankind. The moment heralded a golden age of space exploration that was set in motion just eight years earlier in 1961, when President John F. Kennedy promised before Congress to put a man on the moon before the decade was out. Here are some lesser-known facts about the historic first mission:
