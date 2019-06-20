Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 20, 2019 | 3:25pm EDT

Where do the most refugees come from?

Last year, almost 70.8 million people around the world were forcibly displaced as a result of conflict, violence, persecution or human rights violations, according to the UNHCR, the highest level that the refugee agency has seen in almost 70 years. Almost 60% were internally displaced within the borders of their own country, while the global refugee population now stands at 25.9 million. Over two-thirds of the world's refugees come from just five countries: Syria, Afghanistan, South Sudan, Myanmar and Somalia. On World Refugee Day, a look at the top 10 countries where they come from: Pictured: Rohingya refugee children pose for a picture at the Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Last year, almost 70.8 million people around the world were forcibly displaced as a result of conflict, violence, persecution or human rights violations, according to the UNHCR, the highest level that the refugee agency has seen in almost 70 years....more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Last year, almost 70.8 million people around the world were forcibly displaced as a result of conflict, violence, persecution or human rights violations, according to the UNHCR, the highest level that the refugee agency has seen in almost 70 years. Almost 60% were internally displaced within the borders of their own country, while the global refugee population now stands at 25.9 million. Over two-thirds of the world's refugees come from just five countries: Syria, Afghanistan, South Sudan, Myanmar and Somalia. On World Refugee Day, a look at the top 10 countries where they come from: Pictured: Rohingya refugee children pose for a picture at the Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
1 / 11
10. Burundi: 439,300 in 2018, an increase from 387,900 in 2017. Pictured: Refugees from Burundi who fled violence and political tension and aid workers sail on a boat to reach MV Liemba, a ship freighted by the United Nations at the Kagunga landing base on the shores of Lake Tanganyika near Kigoma in Tanzania, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Sala Lewis/PLAN INTERNATIONAL/Handout via Reuters

10. Burundi: 439,300 in 2018, an increase from 387,900 in 2017. Pictured: Refugees from Burundi who fled violence and political tension and aid workers sail on a boat to reach MV Liemba, a ship freighted by the United Nations at the Kagunga landing...more

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
10. Burundi: 439,300 in 2018, an increase from 387,900 in 2017. Pictured: Refugees from Burundi who fled violence and political tension and aid workers sail on a boat to reach MV Liemba, a ship freighted by the United Nations at the Kagunga landing base on the shores of Lake Tanganyika near Kigoma in Tanzania, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Sala Lewis/PLAN INTERNATIONAL/Handout via Reuters
Close
2 / 11
9. Eritrea: 507,300 refugees, up from 486,200 a year earlier. Pictured: Eritrean refugees watch a movie in a makeshift cinema hall in Mai-Aini refugee camp near the Eritrean boarder in the Tigrai region in Ethiopia, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

9. Eritrea: 507,300 refugees, up from 486,200 a year earlier. Pictured: Eritrean refugees watch a movie in a makeshift cinema hall in Mai-Aini refugee camp near the Eritrean boarder in the Tigrai region in Ethiopia, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
9. Eritrea: 507,300 refugees, up from 486,200 a year earlier. Pictured: Eritrean refugees watch a movie in a makeshift cinema hall in Mai-Aini refugee camp near the Eritrean boarder in the Tigrai region in Ethiopia, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Close
3 / 11
8. Central African Republic: 545,500 compared to 590,900 during 2017. Pictured: A man lies on a mattress at a shelter for displaced people in Bangui, Central African Republic, April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

8. Central African Republic: 545,500 compared to 590,900 during 2017. Pictured: A man lies on a mattress at a shelter for displaced people in Bangui, Central African Republic, April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
8. Central African Republic: 545,500 compared to 590,900 during 2017. Pictured: A man lies on a mattress at a shelter for displaced people in Bangui, Central African Republic, April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
4 / 11
7. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 720,300 refugees, a slight increase from 2017. Pictured: Congolese families, who fled ethnic fighting in Democratic Republic of Congo on a boat across Lake Albert, sit in a bus upon arrival at a UNHCR settlement camp in Kyangwali, Uganda March 19, 2018. REUTERS/James Akena

7. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 720,300 refugees, a slight increase from 2017. Pictured: Congolese families, who fled ethnic fighting in Democratic Republic of Congo on a boat across Lake Albert, sit in a bus upon arrival at a UNHCR settlement...more

Reuters / Friday, March 23, 2018
7. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 720,300 refugees, a slight increase from 2017. Pictured: Congolese families, who fled ethnic fighting in Democratic Republic of Congo on a boat across Lake Albert, sit in a bus upon arrival at a UNHCR settlement camp in Kyangwali, Uganda March 19, 2018. REUTERS/James Akena
Close
5 / 11
6. Sudan: 724,800, up from 694,600 in 2017. Pictured: A woman who told police that she and her family were from Sudan is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

6. Sudan: 724,800, up from 694,600 in 2017. Pictured: A woman who told police that she and her family were from Sudan is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
6. Sudan: 724,800, up from 694,600 in 2017. Pictured: A woman who told police that she and her family were from Sudan is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
6 / 11
5. Somalia: 949,700, down from 986,400 a year earlier. Pictured: Somali refugees waits to board a UN plane bound for Somalia, part of the UN's Voluntary Repatriation programme, in the Dadaab refugee camp, Kenya December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

5. Somalia: 949,700, down from 986,400 a year earlier. Pictured: Somali refugees waits to board a UN plane bound for Somalia, part of the UN's Voluntary Repatriation programme, in the Dadaab refugee camp, Kenya December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
5. Somalia: 949,700, down from 986,400 a year earlier. Pictured: Somali refugees waits to board a UN plane bound for Somalia, part of the UN's Voluntary Repatriation programme, in the Dadaab refugee camp, Kenya December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
7 / 11
4. Myanmar: 1.1 million, about the same as in 2017. Pictured: A Rohingya refugee boy walks in the Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

4. Myanmar: 1.1 million, about the same as in 2017. Pictured: A Rohingya refugee boy walks in the Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
4. Myanmar: 1.1 million, about the same as in 2017. Pictured: A Rohingya refugee boy walks in the Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
8 / 11
3. South Sudan: 2.3 million people, declined from 2.4 million in 2017. Pictured: A South Sudanese refugee child yawns as he plays at the reception center within the Kakuma refugee camp in Turkana county, northwest of Nairobi, Kenya January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

3. South Sudan: 2.3 million people, declined from 2.4 million in 2017. Pictured: A South Sudanese refugee child yawns as he plays at the reception center within the Kakuma refugee camp in Turkana county, northwest of Nairobi, Kenya January 31, 2018....more

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
3. South Sudan: 2.3 million people, declined from 2.4 million in 2017. Pictured: A South Sudanese refugee child yawns as he plays at the reception center within the Kakuma refugee camp in Turkana county, northwest of Nairobi, Kenya January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 11
2. Afghanistan: 2.7 million refugees, compared with 2.6 million a year earlier. The UNHCR notes the Afghan refugee population has been significant since the 1980s. Pictured: An Afghan migrant and his baby are pictured in a camp for migrants in Grande-Synthe, France December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2. Afghanistan: 2.7 million refugees, compared with 2.6 million a year earlier. The UNHCR notes the Afghan refugee population has been significant since the 1980s. Pictured: An Afghan migrant and his baby are pictured in a camp for migrants in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
2. Afghanistan: 2.7 million refugees, compared with 2.6 million a year earlier. The UNHCR notes the Afghan refugee population has been significant since the 1980s. Pictured: An Afghan migrant and his baby are pictured in a camp for migrants in Grande-Synthe, France December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
10 / 11
1. Syria: 6.7 million in 2018, an increase from 6.3 million in 2017. Syria has been the biggest country of origin for refugees every year since 2014, according to the UNHCR. Pictured: A Syrian refugee girl who left Lebanon looks through a window as she arrives in Qalamoun, Syria June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

1. Syria: 6.7 million in 2018, an increase from 6.3 million in 2017. Syria has been the biggest country of origin for refugees every year since 2014, according to the UNHCR. Pictured: A Syrian refugee girl who left Lebanon looks through a window as...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
1. Syria: 6.7 million in 2018, an increase from 6.3 million in 2017. Syria has been the biggest country of origin for refugees every year since 2014, according to the UNHCR. Pictured: A Syrian refugee girl who left Lebanon looks through a window as she arrives in Qalamoun, Syria June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Which countries take in the most refugees?

Which countries take in the most refugees?

Next Slideshows

Which countries take in the most refugees?

Which countries take in the most refugees?

Developing countries shoulder a disproportionate amount of responsibility for hosting refugees, according to the UNHCR. On World Refugee Day, a look at which...

2:45pm EDT
Venezuelan migrants cross into Peru as border tightens

Venezuelan migrants cross into Peru as border tightens

Thousands of Venezuelans cross into Peru despite a crackdown on migrants without passports or visas meant to stem the flood of immigration from their...

Jun 19 2019
Paris Air Show

Paris Air Show

Highlights from the 53rd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport.

Jun 19 2019
Women's World Cup: Day 13

Women's World Cup: Day 13

Highlights from June 19 at the Women's World Cup in France.

Jun 19 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Drag queens wrap world's longest feather boa around Times Square

Drag queens wrap world's longest feather boa around Times Square

To mark WorldPride, drag queens in Times Square set a Guinness World Record for the longest feathered boa.

Far from home on World Refugee Day

Far from home on World Refugee Day

Refugees around the world on World Refugees Day.

Which countries take in the most refugees?

Which countries take in the most refugees?

Developing countries shoulder a disproportionate amount of responsibility for hosting refugees, according to the UNHCR. On World Refugee Day, a look at which countries take in the most refugees.

Venezuelan migrants cross into Peru as border tightens

Venezuelan migrants cross into Peru as border tightens

Thousands of Venezuelans cross into Peru despite a crackdown on migrants without passports or visas meant to stem the flood of immigration from their crisis-stricken nation, as many lacking those documents filed asylum requests instead.

Paris Air Show

Paris Air Show

Highlights from the 53rd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport.

Women's World Cup: Day 13

Women's World Cup: Day 13

Highlights from June 19 at the Women's World Cup in France.

Exhausted polar bear wanders into Siberian city

Exhausted polar bear wanders into Siberian city

A starving polar bear has strayed from its natural Arctic habitat and wandered, visibly exhausted and seemingly ill, into the major Russian industrial city of Norilsk in northern Siberia.

Mexico's crackdown on migrants

Mexico's crackdown on migrants

Mexico ramps up security on its southern border with Guatemala as part of an agreement with Washington after Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Mexican goods if the government did not stem the flow of migrants reaching the United States.

Strong quake strikes northwest Japan

Strong quake strikes northwest Japan

A strong and shallow earthquake struck Japan's northwest coast around Niigata prefecture on Tuesday, triggering a small tsunami, shaking buildings and cutting power to around 9,000 buildings.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast