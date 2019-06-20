Where do the most refugees come from?
Last year, almost 70.8 million people around the world were forcibly displaced as a result of conflict, violence, persecution or human rights violations, according to the UNHCR, the highest level that the refugee agency has seen in almost 70 years....more
10. Burundi: 439,300 in 2018, an increase from 387,900 in 2017. Pictured: Refugees from Burundi who fled violence and political tension and aid workers sail on a boat to reach MV Liemba, a ship freighted by the United Nations at the Kagunga landing...more
9. Eritrea: 507,300 refugees, up from 486,200 a year earlier. Pictured: Eritrean refugees watch a movie in a makeshift cinema hall in Mai-Aini refugee camp near the Eritrean boarder in the Tigrai region in Ethiopia, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa...more
8. Central African Republic: 545,500 compared to 590,900 during 2017. Pictured: A man lies on a mattress at a shelter for displaced people in Bangui, Central African Republic, April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
7. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 720,300 refugees, a slight increase from 2017. Pictured: Congolese families, who fled ethnic fighting in Democratic Republic of Congo on a boat across Lake Albert, sit in a bus upon arrival at a UNHCR settlement...more
6. Sudan: 724,800, up from 694,600 in 2017. Pictured: A woman who told police that she and her family were from Sudan is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada...more
5. Somalia: 949,700, down from 986,400 a year earlier. Pictured: Somali refugees waits to board a UN plane bound for Somalia, part of the UN's Voluntary Repatriation programme, in the Dadaab refugee camp, Kenya December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
4. Myanmar: 1.1 million, about the same as in 2017. Pictured: A Rohingya refugee boy walks in the Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
3. South Sudan: 2.3 million people, declined from 2.4 million in 2017. Pictured: A South Sudanese refugee child yawns as he plays at the reception center within the Kakuma refugee camp in Turkana county, northwest of Nairobi, Kenya January 31, 2018....more
2. Afghanistan: 2.7 million refugees, compared with 2.6 million a year earlier. The UNHCR notes the Afghan refugee population has been significant since the 1980s. Pictured: An Afghan migrant and his baby are pictured in a camp for migrants in...more
1. Syria: 6.7 million in 2018, an increase from 6.3 million in 2017. Syria has been the biggest country of origin for refugees every year since 2014, according to the UNHCR. Pictured: A Syrian refugee girl who left Lebanon looks through a window as...more
