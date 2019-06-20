Where do the most refugees come from?

Last year, almost 70.8 million people around the world were forcibly displaced as a result of conflict, violence, persecution or human rights violations, according to the UNHCR, the highest level that the refugee agency has seen in almost 70 years....more

Last year, almost 70.8 million people around the world were forcibly displaced as a result of conflict, violence, persecution or human rights violations, according to the UNHCR, the highest level that the refugee agency has seen in almost 70 years. Almost 60% were internally displaced within the borders of their own country, while the global refugee population now stands at 25.9 million. Over two-thirds of the world's refugees come from just five countries: Syria, Afghanistan, South Sudan, Myanmar and Somalia. On World Refugee Day, a look at the top 10 countries where they come from: Pictured: Rohingya refugee children pose for a picture at the Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

