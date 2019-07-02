Where migrants are held in U.S. custody
Youths walk at a detention facility for unaccompanied migrant children incarcerated on immigration-related issues near Miami in Homestead, Florida, June 30, 2019. Immigration advocates have said the Homestead facility, which houses more than 2,000...more
A general view shows the Customs and Border Protection's Border Patrol station facilities in Clint, Texas, June 25, 2019. In June, immigration lawyers raised alarms over squalid conditions facing hundreds of children at the facility in Clint, Texas....more
Migrants are seen outside the Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida, June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A U.S. Border Patrol agent is seen during a tour of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary facilities in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Sinks are seen in a bathing area during a tour of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary facilities in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Migrants and Border Patrol agents are seen outside the Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas, May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
The Border Patrol Central Processing Center known as "Ursula" is pictured in McAllen, Texas, June 27, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Workers are seen inside a temporary facility for processing migrants requesting asylum, at the Border Patrol headquarters in El Paso, Texas, April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A general view shows a temporary facility for processing migrants requesting asylum, at the Border Patrol headquarters in El Paso, Texas, April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Youths walk at a detention facility for incarcerated youths near Miami in Homestead, Florida, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
DVD movies are seen during a tour of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary facilities in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
An interior area for housing migrants is seen during a tour of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary facilities in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A sign is seen during a tour of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary facilities in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A security guard stands atop a platform during a tour of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary facilities in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary facilities for housing migrants are seen in Donna, Texas, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A makeshift encampment used as a holding area for migrants is seen outside the Border Patrol McAllen Station in McAllen, Texas, May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A bus used to transport migrants drives toward a makeshift encampment outside the Border Patrol McAllen Station in McAllen, Texas, May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Border Patrol agents are seen during a tour of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary holding facilities in El Paso, Texas, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A view of the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary holding facilities in El Paso, Texas, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A Border Patrol agent stands in front of sleeping mats during a tour of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary facilities in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
