Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 2, 2019 | 12:05pm EDT

Where migrants are held in U.S. custody

Youths walk at a detention facility for unaccompanied migrant children incarcerated on immigration-related issues near Miami in Homestead, Florida, June 30, 2019. Immigration advocates have said the Homestead facility, which houses more than 2,000 teenagers apprehended at the border, does not meet basic safety and wellness standards. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Youths walk at a detention facility for unaccompanied migrant children incarcerated on immigration-related issues near Miami in Homestead, Florida, June 30, 2019. Immigration advocates have said the Homestead facility, which houses more than 2,000...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
Youths walk at a detention facility for unaccompanied migrant children incarcerated on immigration-related issues near Miami in Homestead, Florida, June 30, 2019. Immigration advocates have said the Homestead facility, which houses more than 2,000 teenagers apprehended at the border, does not meet basic safety and wellness standards. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
1 / 24
A general view shows the Customs and Border Protection's Border Patrol station facilities in Clint, Texas, June 25, 2019. In June, immigration lawyers raised alarms over squalid conditions facing hundreds of children at the facility in Clint, Texas. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A general view shows the Customs and Border Protection's Border Patrol station facilities in Clint, Texas, June 25, 2019. In June, immigration lawyers raised alarms over squalid conditions facing hundreds of children at the facility in Clint, Texas....more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
A general view shows the Customs and Border Protection's Border Patrol station facilities in Clint, Texas, June 25, 2019. In June, immigration lawyers raised alarms over squalid conditions facing hundreds of children at the facility in Clint, Texas. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
2 / 24
Migrants are seen outside the Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Migrants are seen outside the Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, May 16, 2019
Migrants are seen outside the Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
3 / 24
Children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida, June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida, June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida, June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 24
A U.S. Border Patrol agent is seen during a tour of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary facilities in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A U.S. Border Patrol agent is seen during a tour of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary facilities in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
A U.S. Border Patrol agent is seen during a tour of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary facilities in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
5 / 24
Sinks are seen in a bathing area during a tour of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary facilities in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Sinks are seen in a bathing area during a tour of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary facilities in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
Sinks are seen in a bathing area during a tour of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary facilities in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
6 / 24
Migrants are seen outside the Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Migrants are seen outside the Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Migrants are seen outside the Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
7 / 24
Migrants and Border Patrol agents are seen outside the Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas, May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Migrants and Border Patrol agents are seen outside the Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas, May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, May 16, 2019
Migrants and Border Patrol agents are seen outside the Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas, May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
8 / 24
The Border Patrol Central Processing Center known as "Ursula" is pictured in McAllen, Texas, June 27, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

The Border Patrol Central Processing Center known as "Ursula" is pictured in McAllen, Texas, June 27, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
The Border Patrol Central Processing Center known as "Ursula" is pictured in McAllen, Texas, June 27, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
9 / 24
Workers are seen inside a temporary facility for processing migrants requesting asylum, at the Border Patrol headquarters in El Paso, Texas, April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Workers are seen inside a temporary facility for processing migrants requesting asylum, at the Border Patrol headquarters in El Paso, Texas, April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2019
Workers are seen inside a temporary facility for processing migrants requesting asylum, at the Border Patrol headquarters in El Paso, Texas, April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
10 / 24
A general view shows a temporary facility for processing migrants requesting asylum, at the Border Patrol headquarters in El Paso, Texas, April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A general view shows a temporary facility for processing migrants requesting asylum, at the Border Patrol headquarters in El Paso, Texas, April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2019
A general view shows a temporary facility for processing migrants requesting asylum, at the Border Patrol headquarters in El Paso, Texas, April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
11 / 24
Youths walk at a detention facility for unaccompanied migrant children incarcerated on immigration-related issues near Miami in Homestead, Florida, June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Youths walk at a detention facility for unaccompanied migrant children incarcerated on immigration-related issues near Miami in Homestead, Florida, June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
Youths walk at a detention facility for unaccompanied migrant children incarcerated on immigration-related issues near Miami in Homestead, Florida, June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 24
Children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida, June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida, June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida, June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
13 / 24
Youths walk at a detention facility for incarcerated youths near Miami in Homestead, Florida, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Youths walk at a detention facility for incarcerated youths near Miami in Homestead, Florida, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2019
Youths walk at a detention facility for incarcerated youths near Miami in Homestead, Florida, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
14 / 24
DVD movies are seen during a tour of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary facilities in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

DVD movies are seen during a tour of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary facilities in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
DVD movies are seen during a tour of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary facilities in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
15 / 24
An interior area for housing migrants is seen during a tour of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary facilities in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

An interior area for housing migrants is seen during a tour of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary facilities in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
An interior area for housing migrants is seen during a tour of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary facilities in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
16 / 24
A sign is seen during a tour of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary facilities in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A sign is seen during a tour of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary facilities in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
A sign is seen during a tour of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary facilities in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
17 / 24
A security guard stands atop a platform during a tour of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary facilities in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A security guard stands atop a platform during a tour of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary facilities in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
A security guard stands atop a platform during a tour of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary facilities in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
18 / 24
Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary facilities for housing migrants are seen in Donna, Texas, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary facilities for housing migrants are seen in Donna, Texas, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary facilities for housing migrants are seen in Donna, Texas, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
19 / 24
A makeshift encampment used as a holding area for migrants is seen outside the Border Patrol McAllen Station in McAllen, Texas, May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A makeshift encampment used as a holding area for migrants is seen outside the Border Patrol McAllen Station in McAllen, Texas, May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, May 16, 2019
A makeshift encampment used as a holding area for migrants is seen outside the Border Patrol McAllen Station in McAllen, Texas, May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
20 / 24
A bus used to transport migrants drives toward a makeshift encampment outside the Border Patrol McAllen Station in McAllen, Texas, May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A bus used to transport migrants drives toward a makeshift encampment outside the Border Patrol McAllen Station in McAllen, Texas, May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, May 16, 2019
A bus used to transport migrants drives toward a makeshift encampment outside the Border Patrol McAllen Station in McAllen, Texas, May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
21 / 24
Border Patrol agents are seen during a tour of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary holding facilities in El Paso, Texas, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Border Patrol agents are seen during a tour of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary holding facilities in El Paso, Texas, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
Border Patrol agents are seen during a tour of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary holding facilities in El Paso, Texas, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
22 / 24
A view of the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary holding facilities in El Paso, Texas, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A view of the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary holding facilities in El Paso, Texas, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
A view of the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary holding facilities in El Paso, Texas, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
23 / 24
A Border Patrol agent stands in front of sleeping mats during a tour of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary facilities in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A Border Patrol agent stands in front of sleeping mats during a tour of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary facilities in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
A Border Patrol agent stands in front of sleeping mats during a tour of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary facilities in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Freak hailstorm engulfs Mexican city

Freak hailstorm engulfs Mexican city

Next Slideshows

Freak hailstorm engulfs Mexican city

Freak hailstorm engulfs Mexican city

Drifts of hail from a freak storm partially buried tractor-trailers and cars in the Mexican city of Guadalajara, bringing families out on to the streets to play...

11:15am EDT
Hong Kong protesters storm legislature on handover anniversary

Hong Kong protesters storm legislature on handover anniversary

Hong Kong protesters stormed the Legislative Council on the anniversary of the city's 1997 return to Chinese rule amid widespread anger over laws that would...

8:25am EDT
Photos of the month: June

Photos of the month: June

Our top photos from June 2019.

12:00am EDT
Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Jul 01 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly Taliban attack in Kabul

Deadly Taliban attack in Kabul

Taliban Islamist fighters killed six people and wounded 105 others by blowing up a truck bomb at morning rush hour near an Afghan Defence Ministry compound in Kabul on Monday.

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts The Cure, The Killers, Stormzy and more.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

Freak hailstorm engulfs Mexican city

Freak hailstorm engulfs Mexican city

Drifts of hail from a freak storm partially buried tractor-trailers and cars in the Mexican city of Guadalajara, bringing families out on to the streets to play in ice piled high despite the summer heat.

Hong Kong protesters storm legislature on handover anniversary

Hong Kong protesters storm legislature on handover anniversary

Hong Kong protesters stormed the Legislative Council on the anniversary of the city's 1997 return to Chinese rule amid widespread anger over laws that would allow extraditions to China, plunging the city deeper into chaos.

Photos of the month: June

Photos of the month: June

Our top photos from June 2019.

Haute Couture week in Paris

Haute Couture week in Paris

Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Pride worldwide

Pride worldwide

Celebrating LGBTQ rights around the world during Pride Month.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast