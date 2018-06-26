Where the children go
Occupants at Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas. Picture received June 14. ACF/HHS/via REUTERS
Migrant children spend time in a recreation area outside Casa Combes, an immigrant shelter for children, in Harlingen, Texas, June 23. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas. Picture received June 14. ACF/HHS/via REUTERS
An occupant at Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas. Picture received June 14. ACF/HHS/via REUTERS
Migrant children spend time in a recreation area outside Casa Presidente, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas, June 23. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas. Picture received June 14. ACF/HHS/via REUTERS
Puzzles lie on a table at at an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors in Brownsville, Texas. Picture received June 17. ACF/HHS/via REUTERS
Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas. Picture received June 14. ACF/HHS/via REUTERS
A child eats at at an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors in Brownsville, Texas. Picture received June 17. ACF/HHS/via REUTERS
Immigrant children are led by staff in single file between tents at a detention facility next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, June 18. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Children of detained migrants play soccer at a newly constructed tent encampment as seen through a border fence near the U.S. Customs and Border Protection port of entry in Tornillo, Texas, June 18. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A child's bandaged toe is pictured at an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors in Brownsville, Texas. Picture received June 17. ACF/HHS/via REUTERS
A view of children inside a U.S. Customs and Border Protection detention facility in Rio Grande City, Texas. Picture received June 17. CBP/via REUTERS
A stuffed bear is pictured on a bed at an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors in Brownsville, Texas. Picture received June 17. ACF/HHS/via REUTERS
A dormitory is pictured in Brownsville, Texas. Picture received June 17. ACF/HHS/via REUTERS
Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas. Picture received June 14. ACF/HHS/via REUTERS
Occupants at Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas. Picture received June 14. ACF/HHS/via REUTERS
Casa Presidente, an unaccompanied minor shelter, is seen in Brownsville, Texas, June 18. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Casa Padre, an unaccompanied minor shelter, is seen in Brownsville, Texas, June 18. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Jerry Martinez protests the detainment of undocumented immigrant children outside a U.S. Border Patrol processing center in McAllen, Texas, June 25. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Occupants at Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas. Picture received June 14. ACF/HHS/via REUTERS
The inside of a dormitory at the Tornillo facility, a shelter for children of detained migrants. Picture received June 14. ACF/HHS/via REUTERS
A child looks through the window of a bus carrying migrants near McAllen Detention Facility, McAllen, Texas, June 23. @aliarsalem/via REUTERS
Signs are seen at a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol facility used to house immigrant children in Fabens, Texas, June 18. REUTERS/Jon Herskovitz
Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, is pictured in Brownsville, Texas, June 19. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
