Pictures | Tue Jun 26, 2018 | 3:30pm EDT

Where the children go

Occupants at Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas. Picture received June 14. ACF/HHS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Migrant children spend time in a recreation area outside Casa Combes, an immigrant shelter for children, in Harlingen, Texas, June 23. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas. Picture received June 14. ACF/HHS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
An occupant at Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas. Picture received June 14. ACF/HHS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Migrant children spend time in a recreation area outside Casa Presidente, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas, June 23. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas. Picture received June 14. ACF/HHS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Puzzles lie on a table at at an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors in Brownsville, Texas. Picture received June 17. ACF/HHS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas. Picture received June 14. ACF/HHS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
A child eats at at an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors in Brownsville, Texas. Picture received June 17. ACF/HHS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Immigrant children are led by staff in single file between tents at a detention facility next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, June 18. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Children of detained migrants play soccer at a newly constructed tent encampment as seen through a border fence near the U.S. Customs and Border Protection port of entry in Tornillo, Texas, June 18. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
A child's bandaged toe is pictured at an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors in Brownsville, Texas. Picture received June 17. ACF/HHS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
A view of children inside a U.S. Customs and Border Protection detention facility in Rio Grande City, Texas. Picture received June 17. CBP/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
A stuffed bear is pictured on a bed at an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors in Brownsville, Texas. Picture received June 17. ACF/HHS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
A dormitory is pictured in Brownsville, Texas. Picture received June 17. ACF/HHS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas. Picture received June 14. ACF/HHS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Occupants at Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas. Picture received June 14. ACF/HHS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Casa Presidente, an unaccompanied minor shelter, is seen in Brownsville, Texas, June 18. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Casa Padre, an unaccompanied minor shelter, is seen in Brownsville, Texas, June 18. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Jerry Martinez protests the detainment of undocumented immigrant children outside a U.S. Border Patrol processing center in McAllen, Texas, June 25. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Occupants at Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas. Picture received June 14. ACF/HHS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
The inside of a dormitory at the Tornillo facility, a shelter for children of detained migrants. Picture received June 14. ACF/HHS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
A child looks through the window of a bus carrying migrants near McAllen Detention Facility, McAllen, Texas, June 23. @aliarsalem/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Signs are seen at a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol facility used to house immigrant children in Fabens, Texas, June 18. REUTERS/Jon Herskovitz

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, is pictured in Brownsville, Texas, June 19. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
