Where the oil industry was born
Oil pours out of a spout from Edwin Drake's original 1859 well that launched the modern petroleum industry at the Drake Well Museum and Park in Titusville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A 20hp 1918 engine runs to power oil pumps near the site of the original 1859 well that launched the modern petroleum industry at the Drake Well Museum and Park in Titusville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The American Refining Group, Inc., (ARG) the oldest continuously operated refinery in the United States founded in 1881, is seen in Bradford, Pennsylvania, U.S. October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A museum worker checks the oil as it pours out of a spout from Edwin Drake's original 1859 well that launched the modern petroleum industry at the Drake Well Museum and Park in Titusville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
McClintock No. 1, the world's oldest continually producing oil well which was originally drilled in 1861 is seen here in Oil City, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A worker stands walks through the American Refining Group, Inc., (ARG) the oldest continuously operated refinery in the United States founded in 1881, is seen in Bradford, Pennsylvania, U.S. October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Steam rises from a valve at the American Refining Group, Inc. (ARG), the oldest continuously operated refinery in the United States founded in 1881, in Bradford, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
An exact replica of Edwin Drake's engine house and derrick that encloses the original 1859 well that launched the modern petroleum industry at the Drake Well Museum and Park in Titusville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A control panel is seen at the American Refining Group, Inc., (ARG) the oldest continuously operated refinery in the United States founded in 1881, in Bradford, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A pipe line is seen at the American Refining Group, Inc., (ARG) the oldest continuously operated refinery in the United States founded in 1881, is seen in Bradford, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Holding tanks are seen at the American Refining Group, Inc. (ARG) refinery, the oldest continuously operated refinery in the United States founded in 1881, in Bradford, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Barrels are stacked in a warehouse at the American Refining Group, Inc. (ARG) refinery, the oldest continuously operated refinery in the United States founded in 1881, in Bradford, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
An oil pumpjack operates in the drive-thru area of a McDonald's in Bradford, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A vintage oil can is displayed at the Penn Brad Oil Museum in Bradford, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
An old Oil Creek and Titusville train engine sits on a track near the Drake Well Museum and Park, where Edwin Drake originally struck oil in 1859 and that launched the modern petroleum industry, in Titusville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
An oil pumps runs near the site of the original 1859 well that launched the modern petroleum industry at the Drake Well Museum and Park in Titusville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A California Style Steel drilling rig from 1920 is seen near the site of the original 1859 well that launched the modern petroleum industry at the Drake Well Museum and Park in Titusville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A holding tank is seen at the American Refining Group, Inc., (ARG) the oldest continuously operated refinery in the United States founded in 1881, in Bradford, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
