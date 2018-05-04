Where the Rohingya once lived
An aerial view shows burned down villages once inhabited by the Rohingya seen from Myanmar military helicopters carrying U.N. envoys to northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Michelle Nichols
An aerial view shows burned down villages once inhabited by the Rohingya seen from Myanmar military helicopters carrying U.N. envoys to northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Michelle Nichols
An aerial view shows burned down villages once inhabited by the Rohingya seen from Myanmar military helicopters carrying U.N. envoys to northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Michelle Nichols
An aerial view shows burned down villages once inhabited by the Rohingya seen from Myanmar military helicopters carrying U.N. envoys to northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Michelle Nichols
An aerial view shows burned down villages once inhabited by the Rohingya seen from Myanmar military helicopters carrying U.N. envoys to northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Michelle Nichols
An aerial view shows burned down villages once inhabited by the Rohingya seen from Myanmar military helicopters carrying U.N. envoys to northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Michelle Nichols
An aerial view shows burned down villages once inhabited by the Rohingya seen from Myanmar military helicopters carrying U.N. envoys to northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Michelle Nichols
An aerial view shows burned down villages once inhabited by the Rohingya seen from Myanmar military helicopters carrying U.N. envoys to northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Michelle Nichols
An aerial view shows burned down villages once inhabited by the Rohingya seen from Myanmar military helicopters carrying U.N. envoys to northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Michelle Nichols
An aerial view shows burned down villages once inhabited by the Rohingya seen from Myanmar military helicopters carrying U.N. envoys to northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Michelle Nichols
An aerial view shows burned down villages once inhabited by the Rohingya seen from Myanmar military helicopters carrying U.N. envoys to northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Michelle Nichols
An aerial view shows burned down villages once inhabited by the Rohingya seen from Myanmar military helicopters carrying U.N. envoys to northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Michelle Nichols
An aerial view shows burned down villages once inhabited by the Rohingya seen from Myanmar military helicopters carrying U.N. envoys to northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Michelle Nichols
An aerial view shows burned down villages once inhabited by the Rohingya seen from Myanmar military helicopters carrying U.N. envoys to northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Michelle Nichols
An aerial view shows burned down villages once inhabited by the Rohingya seen from Myanmar military helicopters carrying U.N. envoys to northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Michelle Nichols
An aerial view shows burned down villages once inhabited by the Rohingya seen from Myanmar military helicopters carrying U.N. envoys to northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Michelle Nichols
Next Slideshows
Venezuelans flee crisis to Brazil
More than 52,000 Venezuelans have arrived in Brazil since the start of 2017, fleeing the hunger and violence of economic collapse in Venezuela.
Caravan members seek U.S. asylum
Dozens more Central American caravan migrants were let into the United States to begin pleading their case for asylum despite sharp criticism from President...
Women on the protest line at Gaza-Israel border
Women are an integral part of the tent protests on the Gaza-Israel border, providing food, water, social media support, and rolling burning tires and hurling...
MORE IN PICTURES
Venezuelans flee crisis to Brazil
More than 52,000 Venezuelans have arrived in Brazil since the start of 2017, fleeing the hunger and violence of economic collapse in Venezuela.
Star Wars Day
May the Fourth be with you on the day of celebration for the sci-fi franchise.
Caravan members seek U.S. asylum
Dozens more Central American caravan migrants were let into the United States to begin pleading their case for asylum despite sharp criticism from President Donald Trump, bringing the total to 158 since last weekend.
Women on the protest line at Gaza-Israel border
Women are an integral part of the tent protests on the Gaza-Israel border, providing food, water, social media support, and rolling burning tires and hurling stones.
Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar
Two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, have been detained in Myanmar since Dec. 12, 2017. At the time of their arrests, they had been working on an investigation into the killing of 10 Rohingya Muslim men and boys in a village in Myanmar's Rakhine state.
Blazing building collapses in Sao Paulo
A 22-story abandoned office building occupied by hundreds of squatters was engulfed in flames and collapsed in the center of Brazil's largest city.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Journalists in the line of fire
Highlighting the work of journalists in hostile environments to mark World Press Freedom Day.