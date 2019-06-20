Which countries take in the most refugees?
Developing countries shoulder a disproportionate amount of responsibility for hosting refugees, according to the UNHCR refugee agency, with the poorest nations hosting 6.7 million individuals, a third of all refugees worldwide. These countries have...more
10. Jordan: 715,300 people, up from 691,000 in 2017, with the vast majority coming from Syria and 34,600 from Iraq. Pictured: 27-year-old Syrian refugee Alaa Masalmeh and her children, 5-year-old Samer and 3-year-old Mieral, look out of their...more
9. Ethiopia: 903,200, an increase from a year earlier, with nearly half coming from South Sudan, as well as significant numbers from Somalia, Eritrea and Sudan. Pictured: A South Sudanese refugee child is seen at the Nguenyyiel refugee camp during a...more
8. Bangladesh: 906,600, down from 932,200 in 2017, almost entirely refugees from Myanmar. Pictured: Rohingya refugee children play with a swing at Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
7. Lebanon: 949,700, declining slightly from 998,900 a year earlier, with most individuals from Syria and some 4,500 from Iraq. Pictured: People walk in Burj al-Barajneh refugee camp in Beirut, Lebanon, January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
6. Iran: 979,400, remaining unchanged from 2017, with the vast majority from Afghanistan. Pictured: Iranian and Afghan girls play volleyball with UNHCR workers at the Emam Hasan Mojtaba school in Kerman, Iran, October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriela...more
5. Germany: 1,063,800, an increase from last year. More than half the refugees were from Syria, and countries including Iraq, Afghanistan, Eritrea, Iran, Turkey, Somalia, Serbia and Kosovo, Russia, Pakistan and Nigeria. Pictured: Syrian refugees...more
4. Sudan: over 1 million, growing 19% from 2017 with refugee arrivals from South Sudan, Eritrea, Syria, Central African Republic and Ethiopia. Pictured: New refugees from South Sudan prepare food after arriving at Al-Radoom in South Darfur, Sudan...more
3. Uganda: 1,165,700, a decline from 1,350,500 in 2017. The country hosts some 789,000 refugees from South Sudan, as well as populations from Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Somalia and Rwanda. Pictured: A Congolese who fled ethnic fighting...more
2. Pakistan: 1.4 million, similar to last year. The refugee populations is almost exclusively from Afghanistan. Pictured: A boy plays with a tire on a street in an Afghan refugee camp in Islamabad, Pakistan October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
1. Turkey: 3.7 million, up from 3.5 million a year earlier, with 98% of the refugee population arriving from Syria. There are some 39,000 refugees from Iraq, as well as smaller numbers from Iran and Afghanistan. For the fourth consecutive year,...more
