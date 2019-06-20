Developing countries shoulder a disproportionate amount of responsibility for hosting refugees, according to the UNHCR refugee agency, with the poorest nations hosting 6.7 million individuals, a third of all refugees worldwide. These countries have the least resources to respond to people seeking refuge, when they are already facing structural barriers to development. On World Refugee Day, a look at which countries take in the most refugees: Pictured: Syrian refugees, who crossed the Evros river between Greece and Turkey, board a police truck transferring them to a first reception center, near the village of Nea Vyssa, Greece, May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

