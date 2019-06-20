Edition:
Which countries take in the most refugees?

Developing countries shoulder a disproportionate amount of responsibility for hosting refugees, according to the UNHCR refugee agency, with the poorest nations hosting 6.7 million individuals, a third of all refugees worldwide. These countries have the least resources to respond to people seeking refuge, when they are already facing structural barriers to development. On World Refugee Day, a look at which countries take in the most refugees: Pictured: Syrian refugees, who crossed the Evros river between Greece and Turkey, board a police truck transferring them to a first reception center, near the village of Nea Vyssa, Greece, May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, May 03, 2018
Developing countries shoulder a disproportionate amount of responsibility for hosting refugees, according to the UNHCR refugee agency, with the poorest nations hosting 6.7 million individuals, a third of all refugees worldwide. These countries have the least resources to respond to people seeking refuge, when they are already facing structural barriers to development. On World Refugee Day, a look at which countries take in the most refugees: Pictured: Syrian refugees, who crossed the Evros river between Greece and Turkey, board a police truck transferring them to a first reception center, near the village of Nea Vyssa, Greece, May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
10. Jordan: 715,300 people, up from 691,000 in 2017, with the vast majority coming from Syria and 34,600 from Iraq. Pictured: 27-year-old Syrian refugee Alaa Masalmeh and her children, 5-year-old Samer and 3-year-old Mieral, look out of their home's window in Amman, Jordan, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
10. Jordan: 715,300 people, up from 691,000 in 2017, with the vast majority coming from Syria and 34,600 from Iraq. Pictured: 27-year-old Syrian refugee Alaa Masalmeh and her children, 5-year-old Samer and 3-year-old Mieral, look out of their home's window in Amman, Jordan, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
9. Ethiopia: 903,200, an increase from a year earlier, with nearly half coming from South Sudan, as well as significant numbers from Somalia, Eritrea and Sudan. Pictured: A South Sudanese refugee child is seen at the Nguenyyiel refugee camp during a visit by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley to Gambella Region, Ethiopia October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
9. Ethiopia: 903,200, an increase from a year earlier, with nearly half coming from South Sudan, as well as significant numbers from Somalia, Eritrea and Sudan. Pictured: A South Sudanese refugee child is seen at the Nguenyyiel refugee camp during a visit by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley to Gambella Region, Ethiopia October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
8. Bangladesh: 906,600, down from 932,200 in 2017, almost entirely refugees from Myanmar. Pictured: Rohingya refugee children play with a swing at Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
8. Bangladesh: 906,600, down from 932,200 in 2017, almost entirely refugees from Myanmar. Pictured: Rohingya refugee children play with a swing at Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
7. Lebanon: 949,700, declining slightly from 998,900 a year earlier, with most individuals from Syria and some 4,500 from Iraq. Pictured: People walk in Burj al-Barajneh refugee camp in Beirut, Lebanon, January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
7. Lebanon: 949,700, declining slightly from 998,900 a year earlier, with most individuals from Syria and some 4,500 from Iraq. Pictured: People walk in Burj al-Barajneh refugee camp in Beirut, Lebanon, January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
6. Iran: 979,400, remaining unchanged from 2017, with the vast majority from Afghanistan. Pictured: Iranian and Afghan girls play volleyball with UNHCR workers at the Emam Hasan Mojtaba school in Kerman, Iran, October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriela Baczynska

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
6. Iran: 979,400, remaining unchanged from 2017, with the vast majority from Afghanistan. Pictured: Iranian and Afghan girls play volleyball with UNHCR workers at the Emam Hasan Mojtaba school in Kerman, Iran, October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriela Baczynska
5. Germany: 1,063,800, an increase from last year. More than half the refugees were from Syria, and countries including Iraq, Afghanistan, Eritrea, Iran, Turkey, Somalia, Serbia and Kosovo, Russia, Pakistan and Nigeria. Pictured: Syrian refugees arrive at the camp for refugees and migrants in Friedland, Germany April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
5. Germany: 1,063,800, an increase from last year. More than half the refugees were from Syria, and countries including Iraq, Afghanistan, Eritrea, Iran, Turkey, Somalia, Serbia and Kosovo, Russia, Pakistan and Nigeria. Pictured: Syrian refugees arrive at the camp for refugees and migrants in Friedland, Germany April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
4. Sudan: over 1 million, growing 19% from 2017 with refugee arrivals from South Sudan, Eritrea, Syria, Central African Republic and Ethiopia. Pictured: New refugees from South Sudan prepare food after arriving at Al-Radoom in South Darfur, Sudan June 4, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
4. Sudan: over 1 million, growing 19% from 2017 with refugee arrivals from South Sudan, Eritrea, Syria, Central African Republic and Ethiopia. Pictured: New refugees from South Sudan prepare food after arriving at Al-Radoom in South Darfur, Sudan June 4, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
3. Uganda: 1,165,700, a decline from 1,350,500 in 2017. The country hosts some 789,000 refugees from South Sudan, as well as populations from Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Somalia and Rwanda. Pictured: A Congolese who fled ethnic fighting in Democratic Republic of Congo by boat across Lake Albert, gathers at a UNHCR settlement camp in Kyangwali, Uganda March 19, 2018. REUTERS/James Akena

Reuters / Friday, March 23, 2018
3. Uganda: 1,165,700, a decline from 1,350,500 in 2017. The country hosts some 789,000 refugees from South Sudan, as well as populations from Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Somalia and Rwanda. Pictured: A Congolese who fled ethnic fighting in Democratic Republic of Congo by boat across Lake Albert, gathers at a UNHCR settlement camp in Kyangwali, Uganda March 19, 2018. REUTERS/James Akena
2. Pakistan: 1.4 million, similar to last year. The refugee populations is almost exclusively from Afghanistan. Pictured: A boy plays with a tire on a street in an Afghan refugee camp in Islamabad, Pakistan October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
2. Pakistan: 1.4 million, similar to last year. The refugee populations is almost exclusively from Afghanistan. Pictured: A boy plays with a tire on a street in an Afghan refugee camp in Islamabad, Pakistan October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
1. Turkey: 3.7 million, up from 3.5 million a year earlier, with 98% of the refugee population arriving from Syria. There are some 39,000 refugees from Iraq, as well as smaller numbers from Iran and Afghanistan. For the fourth consecutive year, Turkey hosted the largest number of refugees worldwide. Pictured: Afghan refugees rest in an old abandoned beach house as they wait to board a dinghy sailing off for the Greek island of Chios, while they try to travel from the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme, in Izmir province, Turkey, March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
1. Turkey: 3.7 million, up from 3.5 million a year earlier, with 98% of the refugee population arriving from Syria. There are some 39,000 refugees from Iraq, as well as smaller numbers from Iran and Afghanistan. For the fourth consecutive year, Turkey hosted the largest number of refugees worldwide. Pictured: Afghan refugees rest in an old abandoned beach house as they wait to board a dinghy sailing off for the Greek island of Chios, while they try to travel from the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme, in Izmir province, Turkey, March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
