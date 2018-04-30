White House Correspondents' dinner
Comedian Michelle Wolf performs at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Comedian Michelle Wolf performs. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders arrives on stage. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Attorney Michael Avenatti. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Kathy Griffin. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Parkland High School student David Hogg (R) and Zion Kelly. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
CNN Correspondent Jake Tapper. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
CNN correspondent Dana Bash. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Caroline Sunshine. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and his wife Sally. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
CNN anchor Don Lemon. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Olympian Jordyn Wieber. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie takes a photo. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
(L-R) CNN's Jake Tapper, Evan Perez and Jim Sciutto accept the Merriman Smith Award from ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
White House Correspondents' Association President Margret Margaret Talev. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Former White House advisor Gary Cohn and his wife Lisa. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Rev. Al Sharpton. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Actor Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Sen. Susan Collins. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
NBC News Correspondent Andrea Mitchell. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Rep. Kevin Yoder with his wife Brooke. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
April Ryan. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
CNN White House Correspondent Jim Acosta. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Sen. Doug Jones and his wife Louise New. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Comedian Michelle Wolf. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Former White House advisor Gary Cohn. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Country musician Ty Herndon. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Migrant caravan reaches U.S. border
A Central American migrant caravan reaches the U.S. border after traveling through Mexico.
Leaders of two Koreas meet at historic summit
The leaders of North and South Korea embraced after pledging to work for the "complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula," on a day of smiles and...
Renewed protests on Gaza-Israel border
Israeli troops shot dead three protesters along the Gaza border on Friday, Gaza medics said, hours after the United Nations human rights chief criticized Israel...
Bill Cosby convicted in sexual assault retrial
Comedian Bill Cosby was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004, and faces up to 10 years in prison for each of three counts of...
Week in sport
Our top sports photography this past week.
Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Flower fields of Carlsbad
Nearly 50 acres of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers bloom for approximately six to eight weeks each year in Carlsbad, California.
Migrant caravan heads to U.S. border
Hundreds of Central American migrants march on a journey through Mexico to the U.S. border, seeking to draw attention to migrants' rights and provide them with aid as they flee violence in their home countries.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.