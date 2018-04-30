Edition:
White House Correspondents' dinner

Comedian Michelle Wolf performs at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Comedian Michelle Wolf performs. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders arrives on stage. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Attorney Michael Avenatti. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Kathy Griffin. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Parkland High School student David Hogg (R) and Zion Kelly. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

CNN Correspondent Jake Tapper. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

CNN correspondent Dana Bash. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Caroline Sunshine. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and his wife Sally. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

CNN anchor Don Lemon. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Olympian Jordyn Wieber. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie takes a photo. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

(L-R) CNN's Jake Tapper, Evan Perez and Jim Sciutto accept the Merriman Smith Award from ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

White House Correspondents' Association President Margret Margaret Talev. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Former White House advisor Gary Cohn and his wife Lisa. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Rev. Al Sharpton. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Actor Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Sen. Susan Collins. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

NBC News Correspondent Andrea Mitchell. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Rep. Kevin Yoder with his wife Brooke. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

April Ryan. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

CNN White House Correspondent Jim Acosta. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Sen. Doug Jones and his wife Louise New. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Comedian Michelle Wolf. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Former White House advisor Gary Cohn. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Country musician Ty Herndon. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

