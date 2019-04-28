Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Apr 28, 2019 | 1:25am EDT

White House Correspondents' dinner

Singer Amanda Palmer gestures with her ukulele at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, April 27, 2019. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

New York Times photographer Doug Mills. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Author and historian Ron Chernow speaks. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

British author Laurie Penny (L) and Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) listen to author and historian Ron Chernow's speech. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Wolf Blitzer of CNN. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Kate Bolduan of CNN. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Former news anchor Greta Van Susteren. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

April Ryan, (C) Washington bureau chief for American Urban Radio Networks. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Andrea Mitchell of NBC News. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Ali Velshi of NBC News. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

White House Correspondents' Association president Olivier Knox of SiriusXM talks with guests after the dinner. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Author Laurie Penny (L) and singer Amanda Palmer (R). REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Former White House Correspondents' Association president Jeff Mason of Thomson Reuters. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

D.C. City Council member Jack Evans (R). REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL). REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Governor Larry Hogan (R-MD) and spouse Yumi Hogan. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD). REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Washington Post photographer Jabin Botsford. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

