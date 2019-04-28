White House Correspondents' dinner
Singer Amanda Palmer gestures with her ukulele at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, April 27, 2019. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
New York Times photographer Doug Mills. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Author and historian Ron Chernow speaks. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
British author Laurie Penny (L) and Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) listen to author and historian Ron Chernow's speech. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Wolf Blitzer of CNN. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Kate Bolduan of CNN. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Former news anchor Greta Van Susteren. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
April Ryan, (C) Washington bureau chief for American Urban Radio Networks. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Andrea Mitchell of NBC News. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Ali Velshi of NBC News. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
White House Correspondents' Association president Olivier Knox of SiriusXM talks with guests after the dinner. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Author Laurie Penny (L) and singer Amanda Palmer (R). REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Former White House Correspondents' Association president Jeff Mason of Thomson Reuters. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
D.C. City Council member Jack Evans (R). REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL). REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Governor Larry Hogan (R-MD) and spouse Yumi Hogan. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD). REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Washington Post photographer Jabin Botsford. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
