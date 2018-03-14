Edition:
White House departures

March 13, 2018: Rex Tillerson, secretary of state. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

March 13, 2018: John McEntee, Trump's personal aide. REUTERS/Leah Millis

March 6, 2018: Gary Cohn, director of the National Economic Council. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

February 28, 2018: Hope Hicks, White House communications director. REUTERS/Leah Millis

February 9, 2018: Rachel Brand, associate attorney general and the Justice Department�s third-ranking official. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

February 7, 2018: Rob Porter, White House staff secretary. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

January 29, 2018: Andrew McCabe, deputy director of the FBI. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

December 21, 2017: Rick Dearborn, White House deputy chief of staff. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

December 13, 2017: Omarosa Manigault, assistant to the president and director of communications for the White House�s Office of Public Liaison. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

December 8, 2017: Dina Powell (L), deputy national security adviser for strategy. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

September 28, 2017: Tom Price, health and human services secretary. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

August 25, 2017: Sebastian Gorka, White House adviser. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

August 18, 2017: Steve Bannon, White House chief strategist. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

August 18, 2017: Carl Icahn, special adviser to President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

July 31, 2017: Anthony Scaramucci, White House communications director. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

July 28, 2017: Reince Priebus, White House chief of staff. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

July 21, 2017: Sean Spicer, White House press secretary. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

May 9, 2017: James Comey, FBI director. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

April 9, 2017: K. T. McFarland (2nd R), deputy national security adviser. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

March 30, 2017: Katie Walsh, White House deputy chief of staff. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Files

March 11, 2017: Preet Bharara, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

February 13, 2017: Michael Flynn, White House national security adviser. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

January 30, 2017: Sally Yates, deputy attorney general. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski (C) says hello to reporters as he and White House advisers Sebastian Gorka (from L), Omarosa Manigault, White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter and Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci accompany President Trump for an event celebrating veterans at AMVETS Post 44 in Struthers, Ohio, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

