White House departures
March 13, 2018: Rex Tillerson, secretary of state. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
March 13, 2018: John McEntee, Trump's personal aide. REUTERS/Leah Millis
March 6, 2018: Gary Cohn, director of the National Economic Council. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
February 28, 2018: Hope Hicks, White House communications director. REUTERS/Leah Millis
February 9, 2018: Rachel Brand, associate attorney general and the Justice Department�s third-ranking official. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
February 7, 2018: Rob Porter, White House staff secretary. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
January 29, 2018: Andrew McCabe, deputy director of the FBI. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
December 21, 2017: Rick Dearborn, White House deputy chief of staff. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
December 13, 2017: Omarosa Manigault, assistant to the president and director of communications for the White House�s Office of Public Liaison. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
December 8, 2017: Dina Powell (L), deputy national security adviser for strategy. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
September 28, 2017: Tom Price, health and human services secretary. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
August 25, 2017: Sebastian Gorka, White House adviser. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
August 18, 2017: Steve Bannon, White House chief strategist. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
August 18, 2017: Carl Icahn, special adviser to President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
July 31, 2017: Anthony Scaramucci, White House communications director. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
July 28, 2017: Reince Priebus, White House chief of staff. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
July 21, 2017: Sean Spicer, White House press secretary. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
May 9, 2017: James Comey, FBI director. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
April 9, 2017: K. T. McFarland (2nd R), deputy national security adviser. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
March 30, 2017: Katie Walsh, White House deputy chief of staff. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Files
March 11, 2017: Preet Bharara, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
February 13, 2017: Michael Flynn, White House national security adviser. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
January 30, 2017: Sally Yates, deputy attorney general. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski (C) says hello to reporters as he and White House advisers Sebastian Gorka (from L), Omarosa Manigault, White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter and Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci accompany...more
