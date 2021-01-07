White House departures
January 7, 2021: Elaine Chao, Transportation Secretary. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
January 6, 2021: Matt Pottinger, deputy national security adviser. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein/Pool
January 6, 2021: Mick Mulvaney, special envoy to Northern Ireland and Trump's former chief of staff. REUTERS/Leah Millis
January 6, 2021: Stephanie Grisham, first lady Melania Trump's chief of staff. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
December 14, 2020: William Barr, attorney general. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
November 30, 2020: Dr. Scott Atlas, special adviser to President Trump and member of the coronavirus task force. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
November 9, 2020: Mark Esper, secretary of defense. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
August 23, 2020: Kellyanne Conway, White House senior adviser. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
March 6, 2020: Mick Mulvaney, acting White House chief of staff. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
November 24, 2019: Richard Spencer, Navy secretary. REUTERS/Leah Millis
October 7, 2019: Kevin McAleenan, acting secretary of homeland security. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
October 4, 2019: Rick Perry, secretary of energy. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
September 10, 2019: John Bolton, national security adviser. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
August 29, 2019: Madeleine Westerhout (L), Trump's personal assistant. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
July 28, 2019: Dan Coats, director of national intelligence. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
July 12, 2019: Alex Acosta, secretary of labor. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
June 25, 2019: John Sanders, acting commissioner of the Customs and Border Protection agency. Donna Burton/CBP/Handout via REUTERS
June 18, 2019: Patrick Shanahan, acting defense secretary. REUTERS/Feline Lim
June 13, 2019: Sarah Sanders, White House press secretary. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
June 2, 2019: Kevin Hassett, White House Council of Economic Advisers. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
April 29, 2019: Rod Rosenstein, deputy attorney general. REUTERS/Mike Blake
April 8, 2019: Randolph Alles, Secret Service director. REUTERS/Erin Scott
April 7, 2019: Kirstjen Nielsen, secretary of Homeland Security. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
March 29, 2019: Linda McMahon, administrator of the Small Business Administration. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
March 8, 2019: Heather Wilson, Secretary of the Air Force. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
March 8, 2019: Bill Shine, White House communications director. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
March 5, 2019: Scott Gottlieb, Food and Drug Administration commissioner. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
February 13, 2019: Brock Long, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) administrator. REUTERS/Leah Millis
December 20, 2018: James Mattis, secretary of defense. REUTERS/Leah Millis
December 15, 2018: Ryan Zinke, secretary of the interior. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
December 8, 2018: John Kelly, White House chief of staff. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
November 14, 2018: Mira Ricardel, White House deputy national security advisor. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
November 7, 2018: Jeff Sessions, attorney general. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
October 9, 2018: Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
August 29, 2018: Don McGahn, White House counsel. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
July 12, 2018: Marc Short, White House director of legislative affairs. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
July 5, 2018: Scott Pruitt, Environmental Protection Agency chief. REUTERS/Al Drago
June 29, 2018: Tom Homan, acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
June 19, 2018: Joe Hagin, White House deputy chief of staff. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
May 2, 2018: Ty Cobb, White House attorney. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
April 10, 2018: Tom Bossert, homeland security advisor. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
March 28, 2018: David Shulkin, secretary of the department of Veteran Affairs. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
March 22, 2018: H.R. McMaster, national security advisor. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
March 13, 2018: Rex Tillerson, secretary of state. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
March 13, 2018: John McEntee, Trump's personal aide. REUTERS/Leah Millis
March 6, 2018: Gary Cohn, director of the National Economic Council. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
February 28, 2018: Hope Hicks, White House communications director. REUTERS/Leah Millis
February 9, 2018: Rachel Brand, associate attorney general and the Justice Department’s third-ranking official. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
February 7, 2018: Rob Porter, White House staff secretary. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
January 29, 2018: Andrew McCabe, deputy director of the FBI. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
December 21, 2017: Rick Dearborn, White House deputy chief of staff. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
December 13, 2017: Omarosa Manigault, assistant to the president and director of communications for the White House’s Office of Public Liaison. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
December 8, 2017: Dina Powell (L), deputy national security adviser for strategy. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
September 28, 2017: Tom Price, health and human services secretary. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
August 25, 2017: Sebastian Gorka, White House adviser. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
August 18, 2017: Steve Bannon, White House chief strategist. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
August 18, 2017: Carl Icahn, special adviser to President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
July 31, 2017: Anthony Scaramucci, White House communications director. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
July 28, 2017: Reince Priebus, White House chief of staff. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
July 21, 2017: Sean Spicer, White House press secretary. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
May 9, 2017: James Comey, FBI director. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
April 9, 2017: K. T. McFarland (2nd R), deputy national security adviser. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
March 30, 2017: Katie Walsh, White House deputy chief of staff. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Files
March 11, 2017: Preet Bharara, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
February 13, 2017: Michael Flynn, White House national security adviser. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
January 30, 2017: Sally Yates, deputy attorney general. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
