Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu Jan 7, 2021 | 3:36pm EST

White House departures

January 7, 2021: Elaine Chao, Transportation Secretary. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

January 7, 2021: Elaine Chao, Transportation Secretary. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
January 7, 2021: Elaine Chao, Transportation Secretary. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
1 / 67
January 6, 2021: Matt Pottinger, deputy national security adviser. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein/Pool

January 6, 2021: Matt Pottinger, deputy national security adviser. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
January 6, 2021: Matt Pottinger, deputy national security adviser. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein/Pool
Close
2 / 67
January 6, 2021: Mick Mulvaney, special envoy to Northern Ireland and Trump's former chief of staff. REUTERS/Leah Millis

January 6, 2021: Mick Mulvaney, special envoy to Northern Ireland and Trump's former chief of staff. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
January 6, 2021: Mick Mulvaney, special envoy to Northern Ireland and Trump's former chief of staff. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
3 / 67
January 6, 2021: Stephanie Grisham, first lady Melania Trump's chief of staff. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

January 6, 2021: Stephanie Grisham, first lady Melania Trump's chief of staff. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
January 6, 2021: Stephanie Grisham, first lady Melania Trump's chief of staff. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 67
December 14, 2020: William Barr, attorney general. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

December 14, 2020: William Barr, attorney general. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
December 14, 2020: William Barr, attorney general. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
5 / 67
November 30, 2020: Dr. Scott Atlas, special adviser to President Trump and member of the coronavirus task force. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

November 30, 2020: Dr. Scott Atlas, special adviser to President Trump and member of the coronavirus task force. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
November 30, 2020: Dr. Scott Atlas, special adviser to President Trump and member of the coronavirus task force. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
6 / 67
November 9, 2020: Mark Esper, secretary of defense. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

November 9, 2020: Mark Esper, secretary of defense. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
November 9, 2020: Mark Esper, secretary of defense. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 67
August 23, 2020: Kellyanne Conway, White House senior adviser. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

August 23, 2020: Kellyanne Conway, White House senior adviser. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Thursday, January 30, 2020
August 23, 2020: Kellyanne Conway, White House senior adviser. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
8 / 67
March 6, 2020: Mick Mulvaney, acting White House chief of staff. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

March 6, 2020: Mick Mulvaney, acting White House chief of staff. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
March 6, 2020: Mick Mulvaney, acting White House chief of staff. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
9 / 67
November 24, 2019: Richard Spencer, Navy secretary. REUTERS/Leah Millis

November 24, 2019: Richard Spencer, Navy secretary. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, July 16, 2019
November 24, 2019: Richard Spencer, Navy secretary. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
10 / 67
October 7, 2019: Kevin McAleenan, acting secretary of homeland security. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

October 7, 2019: Kevin McAleenan, acting secretary of homeland security. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
October 7, 2019: Kevin McAleenan, acting secretary of homeland security. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
11 / 67
October 4, 2019: Rick Perry, secretary of energy. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

October 4, 2019: Rick Perry, secretary of energy. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
October 4, 2019: Rick Perry, secretary of energy. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
12 / 67
September 10, 2019: John Bolton, national security adviser. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

September 10, 2019: John Bolton, national security adviser. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
September 10, 2019: John Bolton, national security adviser. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
13 / 67
August 29, 2019: Madeleine Westerhout (L), Trump's personal assistant. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

August 29, 2019: Madeleine Westerhout (L), Trump's personal assistant. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, December 30, 2016
August 29, 2019: Madeleine Westerhout (L), Trump's personal assistant. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
14 / 67
July 28, 2019: Dan Coats, director of national intelligence. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

July 28, 2019: Dan Coats, director of national intelligence. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
July 28, 2019: Dan Coats, director of national intelligence. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
15 / 67
July 12, 2019: Alex Acosta, secretary of labor. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

July 12, 2019: Alex Acosta, secretary of labor. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, July 12, 2019
July 12, 2019: Alex Acosta, secretary of labor. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
16 / 67
June 25, 2019: John Sanders, acting commissioner of the Customs and Border Protection agency. Donna Burton/CBP/Handout via REUTERS

June 25, 2019: John Sanders, acting commissioner of the Customs and Border Protection agency. Donna Burton/CBP/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
June 25, 2019: John Sanders, acting commissioner of the Customs and Border Protection agency. Donna Burton/CBP/Handout via REUTERS
Close
17 / 67
June 18, 2019: Patrick Shanahan, acting defense secretary. REUTERS/Feline Lim

June 18, 2019: Patrick Shanahan, acting defense secretary. REUTERS/Feline Lim

Reuters / Friday, May 31, 2019
June 18, 2019: Patrick Shanahan, acting defense secretary. REUTERS/Feline Lim
Close
18 / 67
June 13, 2019: Sarah Sanders, White House press secretary. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

June 13, 2019: Sarah Sanders, White House press secretary. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
June 13, 2019: Sarah Sanders, White House press secretary. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
19 / 67
June 2, 2019: Kevin Hassett, White House Council of Economic Advisers. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

June 2, 2019: Kevin Hassett, White House Council of Economic Advisers. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2018
June 2, 2019: Kevin Hassett, White House Council of Economic Advisers. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
20 / 67
April 29, 2019: Rod Rosenstein, deputy attorney general. REUTERS/Mike Blake

April 29, 2019: Rod Rosenstein, deputy attorney general. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
April 29, 2019: Rod Rosenstein, deputy attorney general. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
21 / 67
April 8, 2019: Randolph Alles, Secret Service director. REUTERS/Erin Scott

April 8, 2019: Randolph Alles, Secret Service director. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
April 8, 2019: Randolph Alles, Secret Service director. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
22 / 67
April 7, 2019: Kirstjen Nielsen, secretary of Homeland Security. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

April 7, 2019: Kirstjen Nielsen, secretary of Homeland Security. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
April 7, 2019: Kirstjen Nielsen, secretary of Homeland Security. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
23 / 67
March 29, 2019: Linda McMahon, administrator of the Small Business Administration. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

March 29, 2019: Linda McMahon, administrator of the Small Business Administration. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
March 29, 2019: Linda McMahon, administrator of the Small Business Administration. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
24 / 67
March 8, 2019: Heather Wilson, Secretary of the Air Force. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

March 8, 2019: Heather Wilson, Secretary of the Air Force. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
March 8, 2019: Heather Wilson, Secretary of the Air Force. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
25 / 67
March 8, 2019: Bill Shine, White House communications director. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

March 8, 2019: Bill Shine, White House communications director. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2019
March 8, 2019: Bill Shine, White House communications director. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
26 / 67
March 5, 2019: Scott Gottlieb, Food and Drug Administration commissioner. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

March 5, 2019: Scott Gottlieb, Food and Drug Administration commissioner. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, October 10, 2017
March 5, 2019: Scott Gottlieb, Food and Drug Administration commissioner. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
27 / 67
February 13, 2019: Brock Long, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) administrator. REUTERS/Leah Millis

February 13, 2019: Brock Long, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) administrator. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
February 13, 2019: Brock Long, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) administrator. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
28 / 67
December 20, 2018: James Mattis, secretary of defense. REUTERS/Leah Millis

December 20, 2018: James Mattis, secretary of defense. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, October 23, 2018
December 20, 2018: James Mattis, secretary of defense. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
29 / 67
December 15, 2018: Ryan Zinke, secretary of the interior. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

December 15, 2018: Ryan Zinke, secretary of the interior. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
December 15, 2018: Ryan Zinke, secretary of the interior. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
30 / 67
December 8, 2018: John Kelly, White House chief of staff. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

December 8, 2018: John Kelly, White House chief of staff. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, October 20, 2017
December 8, 2018: John Kelly, White House chief of staff. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
31 / 67
November 14, 2018: Mira Ricardel, White House deputy national security advisor. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

November 14, 2018: Mira Ricardel, White House deputy national security advisor. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
November 14, 2018: Mira Ricardel, White House deputy national security advisor. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
32 / 67
November 7, 2018: Jeff Sessions, attorney general. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

November 7, 2018: Jeff Sessions, attorney general. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, December 15, 2017
November 7, 2018: Jeff Sessions, attorney general. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
33 / 67
October 9, 2018: Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

October 9, 2018: Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, September 26, 2018
October 9, 2018: Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
34 / 67
August 29, 2018: Don McGahn, White House counsel. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

August 29, 2018: Don McGahn, White House counsel. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
August 29, 2018: Don McGahn, White House counsel. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
35 / 67
July 12, 2018: Marc Short, White House director of legislative affairs. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

July 12, 2018: Marc Short, White House director of legislative affairs. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
July 12, 2018: Marc Short, White House director of legislative affairs. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
36 / 67
July 5, 2018: Scott Pruitt, Environmental Protection Agency chief. REUTERS/Al Drago

July 5, 2018: Scott Pruitt, Environmental Protection Agency chief. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
July 5, 2018: Scott Pruitt, Environmental Protection Agency chief. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
37 / 67
June 29, 2018: Tom Homan, acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

June 29, 2018: Tom Homan, acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Wednesday, August 16, 2017
June 29, 2018: Tom Homan, acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
38 / 67
June 19, 2018: Joe Hagin, White House deputy chief of staff. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

June 19, 2018: Joe Hagin, White House deputy chief of staff. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 14, 2017
June 19, 2018: Joe Hagin, White House deputy chief of staff. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
39 / 67
May 2, 2018: Ty Cobb, White House attorney. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

May 2, 2018: Ty Cobb, White House attorney. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, May 17, 2018
May 2, 2018: Ty Cobb, White House attorney. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
40 / 67
April 10, 2018: Tom Bossert, homeland security advisor. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

April 10, 2018: Tom Bossert, homeland security advisor. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, September 08, 2017
April 10, 2018: Tom Bossert, homeland security advisor. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
41 / 67
March 28, 2018: David Shulkin, secretary of the department of Veteran Affairs. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

March 28, 2018: David Shulkin, secretary of the department of Veteran Affairs. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
March 28, 2018: David Shulkin, secretary of the department of Veteran Affairs. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
42 / 67
March 22, 2018: H.R. McMaster, national security advisor. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

March 22, 2018: H.R. McMaster, national security advisor. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
March 22, 2018: H.R. McMaster, national security advisor. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
43 / 67
March 13, 2018: Rex Tillerson, secretary of state. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

March 13, 2018: Rex Tillerson, secretary of state. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
March 13, 2018: Rex Tillerson, secretary of state. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
44 / 67
March 13, 2018: John McEntee, Trump's personal aide. REUTERS/Leah Millis

March 13, 2018: John McEntee, Trump's personal aide. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
March 13, 2018: John McEntee, Trump's personal aide. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
45 / 67
March 6, 2018: Gary Cohn, director of the National Economic Council. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

March 6, 2018: Gary Cohn, director of the National Economic Council. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
March 6, 2018: Gary Cohn, director of the National Economic Council. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
46 / 67
February 28, 2018: Hope Hicks, White House communications director. REUTERS/Leah Millis

February 28, 2018: Hope Hicks, White House communications director. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
February 28, 2018: Hope Hicks, White House communications director. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
47 / 67
February 9, 2018: Rachel Brand, associate attorney general and the Justice Department’s third-ranking official. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

February 9, 2018: Rachel Brand, associate attorney general and the Justice Department’s third-ranking official. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
February 9, 2018: Rachel Brand, associate attorney general and the Justice Department’s third-ranking official. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
48 / 67
February 7, 2018: Rob Porter, White House staff secretary. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

February 7, 2018: Rob Porter, White House staff secretary. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
February 7, 2018: Rob Porter, White House staff secretary. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
49 / 67
January 29, 2018: Andrew McCabe, deputy director of the FBI. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

January 29, 2018: Andrew McCabe, deputy director of the FBI. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
January 29, 2018: Andrew McCabe, deputy director of the FBI. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
50 / 67
December 21, 2017: Rick Dearborn, White House deputy chief of staff. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

December 21, 2017: Rick Dearborn, White House deputy chief of staff. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
December 21, 2017: Rick Dearborn, White House deputy chief of staff. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
51 / 67
December 13, 2017: Omarosa Manigault, assistant to the president and director of communications for the White House’s Office of Public Liaison. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

December 13, 2017: Omarosa Manigault, assistant to the president and director of communications for the White House’s Office of Public Liaison. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
December 13, 2017: Omarosa Manigault, assistant to the president and director of communications for the White House’s Office of Public Liaison. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
52 / 67
December 8, 2017: Dina Powell (L), deputy national security adviser for strategy. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

December 8, 2017: Dina Powell (L), deputy national security adviser for strategy. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
December 8, 2017: Dina Powell (L), deputy national security adviser for strategy. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
53 / 67
September 28, 2017: Tom Price, health and human services secretary. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

September 28, 2017: Tom Price, health and human services secretary. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
September 28, 2017: Tom Price, health and human services secretary. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
54 / 67
August 25, 2017: Sebastian Gorka, White House adviser. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

August 25, 2017: Sebastian Gorka, White House adviser. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, February 24, 2018
August 25, 2017: Sebastian Gorka, White House adviser. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
55 / 67
August 18, 2017: Steve Bannon, White House chief strategist. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

August 18, 2017: Steve Bannon, White House chief strategist. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017
August 18, 2017: Steve Bannon, White House chief strategist. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
56 / 67
August 18, 2017: Carl Icahn, special adviser to President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

August 18, 2017: Carl Icahn, special adviser to President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2014
August 18, 2017: Carl Icahn, special adviser to President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
57 / 67
July 31, 2017: Anthony Scaramucci, White House communications director. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

July 31, 2017: Anthony Scaramucci, White House communications director. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
July 31, 2017: Anthony Scaramucci, White House communications director. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
58 / 67
July 28, 2017: Reince Priebus, White House chief of staff. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

July 28, 2017: Reince Priebus, White House chief of staff. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
July 28, 2017: Reince Priebus, White House chief of staff. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
59 / 67
July 21, 2017: Sean Spicer, White House press secretary. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

July 21, 2017: Sean Spicer, White House press secretary. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
July 21, 2017: Sean Spicer, White House press secretary. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
60 / 67
May 9, 2017: James Comey, FBI director. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

May 9, 2017: James Comey, FBI director. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
May 9, 2017: James Comey, FBI director. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
61 / 67
April 9, 2017: K. T. McFarland (2nd R), deputy national security adviser. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

April 9, 2017: K. T. McFarland (2nd R), deputy national security adviser. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
April 9, 2017: K. T. McFarland (2nd R), deputy national security adviser. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
62 / 67
March 30, 2017: Katie Walsh, White House deputy chief of staff. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Files

March 30, 2017: Katie Walsh, White House deputy chief of staff. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Files

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
March 30, 2017: Katie Walsh, White House deputy chief of staff. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Files
Close
63 / 67
March 11, 2017: Preet Bharara, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

March 11, 2017: Preet Bharara, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, December 05, 2013
March 11, 2017: Preet Bharara, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
64 / 67
February 13, 2017: Michael Flynn, White House national security adviser. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

February 13, 2017: Michael Flynn, White House national security adviser. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
February 13, 2017: Michael Flynn, White House national security adviser. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
65 / 67
January 30, 2017: Sally Yates, deputy attorney general. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

January 30, 2017: Sally Yates, deputy attorney general. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
January 30, 2017: Sally Yates, deputy attorney general. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
66 / 67
Former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski (C) says hello to reporters as he and White House advisers Sebastian Gorka (from L), Omarosa Manigault, White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter and Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci accompany President Trump for an event celebrating veterans at AMVETS Post 44 in Struthers, Ohio, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski (C) says hello to reporters as he and White House advisers Sebastian Gorka (from L), Omarosa Manigault, White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter and Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci accompany...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski (C) says hello to reporters as he and White House advisers Sebastian Gorka (from L), Omarosa Manigault, White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter and Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci accompany President Trump for an event celebrating veterans at AMVETS Post 44 in Struthers, Ohio, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
67 / 67
View Again
View Next
Harrowing attack on American democracy: Scenes from the U.S. Capitol siege

Harrowing attack on American democracy: Scenes from...

Next Slideshows

Harrowing attack on American democracy: Scenes from the U.S. Capitol siege

Harrowing attack on American democracy: Scenes from the U.S. Capitol siege

The shocking images as hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn his election defeat.

2:54pm EST
Dakar Rally 2021

Dakar Rally 2021

The Dakar Rally, the first major motorsport event of 2021, heads into the dunes and remote deserts of Saudi Arabia in a bivouac 'bubble'.

2:46pm EST
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top news photography from the past week.

2:01pm EST
Swarms of Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Swarms of Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Hundreds of Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn his election defeat.

7:44am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside the U.S. Capitol as siege unfolded

Inside the U.S. Capitol as siege unfolded

Inside the U.S. Capitol as hundreds of President Trump s supporters converged on the building in a bid to overturn his election defeat, occupying the symbol of American democracy.

Aftermath at the U.S. Capitol

Aftermath at the U.S. Capitol

Scenes from the Capitol the morning after hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the building seeking to overturn the election result.

Harrowing attack on American democracy: Scenes from the U.S. Capitol siege

Harrowing attack on American democracy: Scenes from the U.S. Capitol siege

The shocking images as hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn his election defeat.

Dakar Rally 2021

Dakar Rally 2021

The Dakar Rally, the first major motorsport event of 2021, heads into the dunes and remote deserts of Saudi Arabia in a bivouac 'bubble'.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top news photography from the past week.

Swarms of Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Swarms of Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Hundreds of Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn his election defeat.

Epiphany Day celebrations

Epiphany Day celebrations

Christians celebrate Epiphany, observed as the date the Three Wise Men visited Jesus.

Our top photos from 2020

Our top photos from 2020

Our top news photography from the past year.

Georgia on my mind: Senate up for grabs in runoff election

Georgia on my mind: Senate up for grabs in runoff election

Control of the U.S. Senate - and with it, the likely fate of President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda - is on the ballot as voters in Georgia decide twin runoff elections.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast