White House Easter Egg Roll
President Trump appears on the South Portico of the White House with the Easter Bunny as the annual White House Easter Egg Roll is held on the South Lawn. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump and first lady Melania blow whistles for children gathered. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Donald Trump Jr. stands near his estranged wife Vanessa, who recently filed for divorce. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
First lady Melania Trump reads a book to children. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Energy Secretary Rick Perry arrives. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly holds a young girl. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Children participate in an egg roll. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Trump signs Easter coloring book drawings. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters of President Donald Trump hold a banner. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Children and first lady Melania Trump stand up after she read Sandra Boynton's book "You!" to children gathered. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Trump raises the arm of the Easter Bunny as they appear together on the South Portico. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Donald Trump Jr helps his daughter Chloe roll an egg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump kisses first lady Melania. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A young child participates in the egg roll. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Skye Kennedy (C), 5, Seamus Menefee (L), 7, and Jack Kennedy, 8, participate in the egg roll. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Vanessa Trump, who recently filed for divorce from Donald Trump Jr., looks over at her estranged husband. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Children line up to participate in an egg roll. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Trump hugs and kisses his daughter in law Lara as his son Eric looks on. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A person dressed in an Easter Bunny costume waits with a White House aide on the South Portico steps. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump blows the whistle to start an egg roll. REUTERS/Leah Millis
