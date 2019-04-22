Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 22, 2019 | 12:50pm EDT

White House Easter Egg Roll

President Donald Trump addresses the crowd from the Truman balcony of the White House during the 2019 White House Easter Egg Roll in Washington, April 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump addresses the crowd from the Truman balcony of the White House during the 2019 White House Easter Egg Roll in Washington, April 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
President Donald Trump addresses the crowd from the Truman balcony of the White House during the 2019 White House Easter Egg Roll in Washington, April 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 12
A child poses in front of a miniature briefing room podium, April 22. REUTERS/Al Drago

A child poses in front of a miniature briefing room podium, April 22. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
A child poses in front of a miniature briefing room podium, April 22. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
2 / 12
A young girl tries her hand at rolling an easter egg with a stick on the South Lawn, April 22. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A young girl tries her hand at rolling an easter egg with a stick on the South Lawn, April 22. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
A young girl tries her hand at rolling an easter egg with a stick on the South Lawn, April 22. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
3 / 12
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up to the crowd on the South Lawn, April 22. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up to the crowd on the South Lawn, April 22. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up to the crowd on the South Lawn, April 22. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 12
A person in an Easter Bunny costume looks on as President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the 2019 White House Easter Egg Roll, April 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A person in an Easter Bunny costume looks on as President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the 2019 White House Easter Egg Roll, April 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
A person in an Easter Bunny costume looks on as President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the 2019 White House Easter Egg Roll, April 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 12
First lady Melania Trump reads "The Wonderful Things You Will Be" by Emily Winfield Martin, April 22. REUTERS/Al Drago

First lady Melania Trump reads "The Wonderful Things You Will Be" by Emily Winfield Martin, April 22. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
First lady Melania Trump reads "The Wonderful Things You Will Be" by Emily Winfield Martin, April 22. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
6 / 12
First lady Melania Trump waves to the crowd on the South Lawn, April 22. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

First lady Melania Trump waves to the crowd on the South Lawn, April 22. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
First lady Melania Trump waves to the crowd on the South Lawn, April 22. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 12
President Donald Trump talks with a child as he holds up a picture while sitting with children coloring Easter pictures, April 22. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump talks with a child as he holds up a picture while sitting with children coloring Easter pictures, April 22. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
President Donald Trump talks with a child as he holds up a picture while sitting with children coloring Easter pictures, April 22. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 12
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump talk as children roll eggs past with wooden spoons during an egg rolling race, April 22. REUTERS/Al Drago

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump talk as children roll eggs past with wooden spoons during an egg rolling race, April 22. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump talk as children roll eggs past with wooden spoons during an egg rolling race, April 22. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
9 / 12
First lady Melania Trump reads a children's book, April 22. REUTERS/Al Drago

First lady Melania Trump reads a children's book, April 22. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
First lady Melania Trump reads a children's book, April 22. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
10 / 12
President Donald Trump sits with children coloring pictures, April 22. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

President Donald Trump sits with children coloring pictures, April 22. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
President Donald Trump sits with children coloring pictures, April 22. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
11 / 12
A young boy waits atop a man's shoulders for President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to arrive, April 22. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A young boy waits atop a man's shoulders for President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to arrive, April 22. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
A young boy waits atop a man's shoulders for President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to arrive, April 22. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Easter Parade in New York

Easter Parade in New York

Next Slideshows

Easter Parade in New York

Easter Parade in New York

The annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival in Manhattan.

10:10am EDT
The blue forest of Belgium

The blue forest of Belgium

Wild bluebells form a carpet of blue in the Hallerbos, also known as the 'Blue Forest', near the Belgian city of Halle.

Apr 18 2019
The gauchos of Uruguay

The gauchos of Uruguay

Cowboys converge on Montevideo to show off their skills during Creole week celebrations.

Apr 18 2019
Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Apr 18 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Arrests at London climate-change protests top 1,000

Arrests at London climate-change protests top 1,000

At least 1,000 people have been arrested during climate change demonstrations across London by Extinction Rebellion.

Earth from above

Earth from above

Dynamic views of our planet on Earth Day.

Comedian wins Ukraine's presidential election

Comedian wins Ukraine's presidential election

Ukrainians fed up with entrenched corruption and hungry for change elected a comedian with no previous political experience as their next president by a landslide.

Deadly Easter bombings in Sri Lanka

Deadly Easter bombings in Sri Lanka

More than 290 people were killed and at least 500 injured in bomb blasts that ripped through churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, the first major attack on the Indian Ocean island since the end of a civil war 10 years ago.

Easter Parade in New York

Easter Parade in New York

The annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival in Manhattan.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

Remembering the Columbine massacre

Remembering the Columbine massacre

It has been 20 years since two Columbine students stormed Columbine High School. a suburban Denver school, armed with shotguns and semiautomatic weapons, fatally shooting 12 students and a teacher before committing suicide.

Reuters wins Pulitzer Prize for migrant coverage

Reuters wins Pulitzer Prize for migrant coverage

Reuters wins the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography for its coverage of migrants traveling to the United States.

The blue forest of Belgium

The blue forest of Belgium

Wild bluebells form a carpet of blue in the Hallerbos, also known as the 'Blue Forest', near the Belgian city of Halle.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast