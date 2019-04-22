White House Easter Egg Roll
President Donald Trump addresses the crowd from the Truman balcony of the White House during the 2019 White House Easter Egg Roll in Washington, April 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A child poses in front of a miniature briefing room podium, April 22. REUTERS/Al Drago
A young girl tries her hand at rolling an easter egg with a stick on the South Lawn, April 22. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up to the crowd on the South Lawn, April 22. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A person in an Easter Bunny costume looks on as President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the 2019 White House Easter Egg Roll, April 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
First lady Melania Trump reads "The Wonderful Things You Will Be" by Emily Winfield Martin, April 22. REUTERS/Al Drago
First lady Melania Trump waves to the crowd on the South Lawn, April 22. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump talks with a child as he holds up a picture while sitting with children coloring Easter pictures, April 22. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump talk as children roll eggs past with wooden spoons during an egg rolling race, April 22. REUTERS/Al Drago
First lady Melania Trump reads a children's book, April 22. REUTERS/Al Drago
President Donald Trump sits with children coloring pictures, April 22. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A young boy waits atop a man's shoulders for President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to arrive, April 22. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Next Slideshows
The blue forest of Belgium
Wild bluebells form a carpet of blue in the Hallerbos, also known as the 'Blue Forest', near the Belgian city of Halle.
The gauchos of Uruguay
Cowboys converge on Montevideo to show off their skills during Creole week celebrations.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
MORE IN PICTURES
Arrests at London climate-change protests top 1,000
At least 1,000 people have been arrested during climate change demonstrations across London by Extinction Rebellion.
Earth from above
Dynamic views of our planet on Earth Day.
Comedian wins Ukraine's presidential election
Ukrainians fed up with entrenched corruption and hungry for change elected a comedian with no previous political experience as their next president by a landslide.
Deadly Easter bombings in Sri Lanka
More than 290 people were killed and at least 500 injured in bomb blasts that ripped through churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, the first major attack on the Indian Ocean island since the end of a civil war 10 years ago.
Week in sports
Sports action from around the world this past week.
Remembering the Columbine massacre
It has been 20 years since two Columbine students stormed Columbine High School. a suburban Denver school, armed with shotguns and semiautomatic weapons, fatally shooting 12 students and a teacher before committing suicide.
Reuters wins Pulitzer Prize for migrant coverage
Reuters wins the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography for its coverage of migrants traveling to the United States.
The blue forest of Belgium
Wild bluebells form a carpet of blue in the Hallerbos, also known as the 'Blue Forest', near the Belgian city of Halle.