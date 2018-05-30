Edition:
White House fitness

President Donald Trump swings a golf club as young participants look on during the White House Sports and Fitness Day event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, May 30, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump participates in the White House Sports and Fitness Day event. REUTERS/Leah Millis

President Donald Trump participates in the White House Sports and Fitness Day event. REUTERS/Leah Millis

President Donald Trump swings a golf club during the White House Sports and Fitness Day event. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

White House advisor and daughter of the president Ivanka Trump throws a pass to former NFL star Herschel Walker. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and President Donald Trump along with former MLB and NFL stars Mariano Rivera and Herschel Walker watch young participants run. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump swings a golf club. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Rudy Giuliani, attorney for President Donald Trump, wipes his brow as he attends the White House Sports and Fitness Day event. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former NFL player Herschel Walker is mobbed as he arrives for the White House Sports and Fitness Day event. REUTERS/Leah Millis

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders throws a football. REUTERS/Leah Millis

President Donald Trump gestures as former New York Yankees baseball player Mariano Rivera speaks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar throws a football. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump participates in the White House Sports and Fitness Day event. REUTERS/Leah Millis

White House advisor and daughter of the president Ivanka Trump high fives former NFL star Herschel Walker. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

