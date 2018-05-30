White House fitness
President Donald Trump swings a golf club as young participants look on during the White House Sports and Fitness Day event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, May 30, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump participates in the White House Sports and Fitness Day event. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump participates in the White House Sports and Fitness Day event. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump swings a golf club during the White House Sports and Fitness Day event. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
White House advisor and daughter of the president Ivanka Trump throws a pass to former NFL star Herschel Walker. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and President Donald Trump along with former MLB and NFL stars Mariano Rivera and Herschel Walker watch young participants run. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump swings a golf club. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Rudy Giuliani, attorney for President Donald Trump, wipes his brow as he attends the White House Sports and Fitness Day event. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former NFL player Herschel Walker is mobbed as he arrives for the White House Sports and Fitness Day event. REUTERS/Leah Millis
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders throws a football. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump gestures as former New York Yankees baseball player Mariano Rivera speaks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar throws a football. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump participates in the White House Sports and Fitness Day event. REUTERS/Leah Millis
White House advisor and daughter of the president Ivanka Trump high fives former NFL star Herschel Walker. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Next Slideshows
Nicaragua's month of protest
More than a month after changes to Nicaragua's social security system triggered student-led protests, demonstrations have morphed into a daily challenge to the...
Strike causes gas shortage in Brazil
A 10-day trucker protest against diesel price hikes has emptied roads and left major cities running short on food, gasoline and medical supplies. Officials warn...
MORE IN PICTURES
Nicaragua's month of protest
More than a month after changes to Nicaragua's social security system triggered student-led protests, demonstrations have morphed into a daily challenge to the rule of President Ortega, a former Marxist guerrilla.
Strike causes gas shortage in Brazil
A 10-day trucker protest against diesel price hikes has emptied roads and left major cities running short on food, gasoline and medical supplies. Officials warn it will take days to restore supply lines.
Police clear out Paris migrant camp
Police clear an illegal refugee camp in Paris, in the French government's latest attempt to deal with a migrant influx the country has been facing for the past three years.
Best of the French Open
Our top images from the French Open tennis tournament.
Hawaii's relentless lava
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano continues a once-in-a-century-scale eruption as molten rock bulldozes relentlessly through homes and backyards.
Israel-Gaza border quiet after ceasefire
The Israel-Gaza border falls quiet on Wednesday under an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire after the most intense flareup of hostilities since a 2014 war.
Serena Williams returns to Grand Slam court
Serena Williams defeated Kristyna Pliskova in the first round of the French Open, her first Grand Slam appearance since the Australian Open in 2017, when she won it while pregnant with daughter Alexis Olympia.