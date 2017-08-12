White House under renovation
The Oval Office of the White House sits emptied of all furniture, carpet and other decor during renovations at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Former White House Press Secretary and Communications Director Sean Spicer wraps himself in tape as he takes photos of the Oval Office. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Construction cranes are set up while President Donald Trump is away on vacation from the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Construction workers pull new rolls of carpet out of a truck to take them into the West Wing offices. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Construction workers lay carpet on a ramp from the West Wing offices to the White House colonnade. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A uniformed Secret Service officer stands guard at the closed main entrance to the West Wing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Construction storage pods are staged along West Executive Drive beside the West Wing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
The Oval Office of the White House is seen through a ventilation hole in temporary construction walls. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Construction workers carry out their work. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Construction workers carry out their work. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Former White House Press Secretary and Communications Director Sean Spicer jokingly checks the temperature on a very old thermometer mounted outside the windows of the Oval Office. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A thermometer is seen mounted just outside the windows of the Oval Office. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A U.S. National Park Service gardener carries plants from a truck for planting. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A U.S. National Park Service gardener works in the Rose Garden. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Construction materials and equipment are seen staged inside the historic Roosevelt Room in the West Wing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Former White House Press Secretary and Communications Director Sean Spicer stands alone on West Executive Drive outside the West Wing (rear). REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A U.S. Secret Service officer (L) escorts members of the media from the Rose Garden into the Palm Room past construction warning signs. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A U.S. Secret Service technical officer locks the door of the temporary construction wall around the Oval Office. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
CNN cameraman Peter Morris films at the closed main entrance to the West Wing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Former White House Press Secretary and Communications Director Sean Spicer looks out the window into the Rose Garden with the White House colonnade behind him as he accompanies a media tour during renovations at the White House. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
