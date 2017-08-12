Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Aug 11, 2017 | 8:05pm EDT

White House under renovation

The Oval Office of the White House sits emptied of all furniture, carpet and other decor during renovations at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
Former White House Press Secretary and Communications Director Sean Spicer wraps himself in tape as he takes photos of the Oval Office. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
Construction cranes are set up while President Donald Trump is away on vacation from the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Construction workers pull new rolls of carpet out of a truck to take them into the West Wing offices. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
Construction workers lay carpet on a ramp from the West Wing offices to the White House colonnade. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
A uniformed Secret Service officer stands guard at the closed main entrance to the West Wing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
Construction storage pods are staged along West Executive Drive beside the West Wing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
The Oval Office of the White House is seen through a ventilation hole in temporary construction walls. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
Construction workers carry out their work. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Construction workers carry out their work. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Former White House Press Secretary and Communications Director Sean Spicer jokingly checks the temperature on a very old thermometer mounted outside the windows of the Oval Office. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
A thermometer is seen mounted just outside the windows of the Oval Office. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
A U.S. National Park Service gardener carries plants from a truck for planting. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
A U.S. National Park Service gardener works in the Rose Garden. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
Construction materials and equipment are seen staged inside the historic Roosevelt Room in the West Wing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
Former White House Press Secretary and Communications Director Sean Spicer stands alone on West Executive Drive outside the West Wing (rear). REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
A U.S. Secret Service officer (L) escorts members of the media from the Rose Garden into the Palm Room past construction warning signs. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
A U.S. Secret Service technical officer locks the door of the temporary construction wall around the Oval Office. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
CNN cameraman Peter Morris films at the closed main entrance to the West Wing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
Former White House Press Secretary and Communications Director Sean Spicer looks out the window into the Rose Garden with the White House colonnade behind him as he accompanies a media tour during renovations at the White House. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
