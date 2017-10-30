White Lives Matter rally in Tennessee
People participate in a "White Lives Matter" rally in Shelbyville. About 300 white nationalists and neo-Nazis held back-to-back rallies in two small Tennessee cities on Saturday to protest refugee resettlement in the state, which sued the federal...more
A protester shouts into the microphone during a White Lives Matter rally in Shelbyville, Tennessee. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A man participating in a "White Lives Matter" rally shows a tattoo on the top of his head in Shelbyville. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Protesters beat on plastic shields during a White Lives Matter rally in Shelbyville. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A man holds up a Confederate flag while participating in a "White Lives Matter" rally in Shelbyville. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People from a white nationalist group called the Traditionalist Worker Party participate in a "White Lives Matter" rally in Shelbyville. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A person thought to be an infiltrator is held by people participating in a "White Lives Matter" rally in Shelbyville. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Protesters shout at counter protesters during a White Lives Matter rally in Shelbyville. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Protesters push back members of the media during a White Lives Matter rally in Shelbyville. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Police officers patrol the area before a White Lives Matter rally in Shelbyville. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Counter protesters scream at protesters during a White Lives Matter rally in Shelbyville. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
People participate in a "White Lives Matter" rally in Shelbyville. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People participate in a "White Lives Matter" rally in Shelbyville. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Protesters arrive at a White Lives Matter rally in Shelbyville. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
People gesture while participating in a "White Lives Matter" rally in Shelbyville. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A protester shouts during a White Lives Matter rally in Shelbyville. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A member of a group called the National Socialist Movement participates in a "White Lives Matter" rally in Shelbyville. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People participate in a "White Lives Matter" rally in Shelbyville. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People participate in a "White Lives Matter" rally in Shelbyville. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
White Nationalist activist, Matthew Heimbach (R) smiles while participating in a "White Lives Matter" rally in Shelbyville. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A member of a group called the National Socialist Movement participates in a "White Lives Matter" rally in Shelbyville. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A member of a group called the National Socialist Movement participates in a "White Lives Matter" rally in Shelbyville. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People participate in a "White Lives Matter" rally in Shelbyville. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A member of a group called the Traditionalist Worker Party participates in a "White Lives Matter" rally in Shelbyville. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Police officers from throughout middle Tennessee prepare for a White Lives Matter rally in Shelbyville. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
