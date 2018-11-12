White nationalist rally in Arkansas
Members of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the country, burn a rune outside Ward, Arkansas, November 10. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Commander Jeff Schoep of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the country, speaks during a rally at the state capital in Little Rock, Arkansas, November 10. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the country, attend a rally at the state capital in Little Rock, Arkansas, November 10. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the country, march to a rally at the state capital in Little Rock, Arkansas, November 10. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the country, march to a rally at the state capital in Little Rock, Arkansas, November 10. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Matthew Heimbach of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the country, speaks during a rally at the state capital in Little Rock, Arkansas, November 10. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the country, carry weapons as they gather in a parking lot before attending a rally at the state capital in Little Rock, Arkansas, November 10....more
A member of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the country, attends a rally at the state capital in Little Rock, Arkansas, November 10. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the country, march to a rally at the state capital in Little Rock, Arkansas, November 10. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the country, meet up before attending a rally at the state capital in Little Rock, Arkansas, November 10. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the country, carry weapons such as guns and knives as they gather in a parking lot before attending a rally at the state capital in Little Rock, Arkansas,...more
Members of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the country, talk about a firearm in a department store parking lot before attending a rally at the state capital in Little Rock, Arkansas, November 10....more
Members of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the country, burn a rune outside Ward, Arkansas, November 10. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
