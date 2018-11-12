Edition:
United States
White nationalist rally in Arkansas

Members of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the country, burn a rune outside Ward, Arkansas, November 10. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
Members of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the country, burn a rune outside Ward, Arkansas, November 10. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
Commander Jeff Schoep of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the country, speaks during a rally at the state capital in Little Rock, Arkansas, November 10. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
Members of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the country, attend a rally at the state capital in Little Rock, Arkansas, November 10. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
Members of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the country, march to a rally at the state capital in Little Rock, Arkansas, November 10. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
Members of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the country, march to a rally at the state capital in Little Rock, Arkansas, November 10. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
Members of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the country, attend a rally at the state capital in Little Rock, Arkansas, November 10. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
Matthew Heimbach of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the country, speaks during a rally at the state capital in Little Rock, Arkansas, November 10. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
Members of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the country, carry weapons as they gather in a parking lot before attending a rally at the state capital in Little Rock, Arkansas, November 10. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
A member of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the country, attends a rally at the state capital in Little Rock, Arkansas, November 10. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
Members of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the country, march to a rally at the state capital in Little Rock, Arkansas, November 10. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
A member of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the country, attends a rally at the state capital in Little Rock, Arkansas, November 10. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
Members of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the country, meet up before attending a rally at the state capital in Little Rock, Arkansas, November 10. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
Members of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the country, carry weapons such as guns and knives as they gather in a parking lot before attending a rally at the state capital in Little Rock, Arkansas, November 10. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
Members of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the country, talk about a firearm in a department store parking lot before attending a rally at the state capital in Little Rock, Arkansas, November 10. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
A member of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the country, attends a rally at the state capital in Little Rock, Arkansas, November 10. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
Matthew Heimbach of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the country, speaks during a rally at the state capital in Little Rock, Arkansas, November 10. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
Members of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the country, burn a rune outside Ward, Arkansas, November 10. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
Members of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the country, burn a rune outside Ward, Arkansas, November 10. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
Members of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the country, burn a rune outside Ward, Arkansas, November 10. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
