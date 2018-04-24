Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 24, 2018 | 1:05pm EDT

White nationalist rally in Georgia

Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, give Nazi salutes while taking part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, make preparations ahead of a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

A supporter of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, takes part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

A supporter of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, pours beer on a burning swastika at an undisclosed location in Georgia, April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, give Nazi salutes while taking part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, take part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, take part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, take part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, give Nazi salutes while taking part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, take part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, take part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

A supporter of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, takes part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, take part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, take part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, give Nazi salutes while taking part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

