White nationalist rally in Georgia
Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, give Nazi salutes while taking part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, make preparations ahead of a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A supporter of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, takes part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A supporter of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, pours beer on a burning swastika at an undisclosed location in Georgia, April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, give Nazi salutes while taking part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, take part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, take part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, take part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, give Nazi salutes while taking part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, take part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, take part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A supporter of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, takes part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, take part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, take part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, give Nazi salutes while taking part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Next Slideshows
Inside Chernobyl
Scenes inside the Ukrainian power plant more than 30 years after a nuclear disaster permanently poisoned swathes of eastern Europe.
Macron's state visit with Trump
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Washington for a state visit likely to be dominated by differences with the United States over trade and the nuclear...
Van plows into pedestrians in Toronto
A driver deliberately plowed his white Ryder rental van into a lunch-hour crowd in Canada's largest city, killing 10 people and injuring 15 along a roughly...
Deadly protests in Nicaragua
Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in the capital of Nicaragua to demand the resignation of the country's president after a violent crackdown by...
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside Chernobyl
Scenes inside the Ukrainian power plant more than 30 years after a nuclear disaster permanently poisoned swathes of eastern Europe.
Macron's state visit with Trump
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Washington for a state visit likely to be dominated by differences with the United States over trade and the nuclear accord with Iran.
Van plows into pedestrians in Toronto
A driver deliberately plowed his white Ryder rental van into a lunch-hour crowd in Canada's largest city, killing 10 people and injuring 15 along a roughly mile-long stretch of sidewalk thronged with pedestrians.
Deadly protests in Nicaragua
Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in the capital of Nicaragua to demand the resignation of the country's president after a violent crackdown by police on protests that have left at least nine dead.
Royal baby boy
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and wife of Prince William, gave birth to their third child, a baby boy weighing 8 lbs 7oz.
Migrant caravan heads to U.S. border
Hundreds of Central American migrants march on a journey through Mexico to the U.S. border, seeking to draw attention to migrants' rights and provide them with aid as they flee violence in their home countries.
The royal siblings
A look at Prince George and Princess Charlotte over the years, as they welcome their newborn baby brother.
Funeral for Barbara Bush
Former first lady Barbara Bush was remembered at her funeral as a formidable but caring figure whose devotion to her family was matched only by her commitment to public service.
Blast at election center in Kabul
A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a voter registration center in the Afghan capital, killing more than 50 people.