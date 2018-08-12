White nationalist rally in Washington
Jason Kessler arrives at Vienna Metro Station, for the white nationalist-led rally, marking the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Vienna, Virginia, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People gather at Freedom Plaza to protest the white nationalist Unite the Right rally in downtown Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
White nationalist leader Jason Kessler looks at his phone at Vienna Metro Station, while travelling to participate in the rally, in Vienna, Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A woman with a tattoo of the numbers 1488 on her arm, stands outside the Vienna Metro Station. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman with an SS tattoo on her wrist stands outside the Vienna Metro Station. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People gather at Freedom Plaza to protest the white nationalist Unite the Right rally in downtown Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Police officers await the arrival of Jason Kessler at Vienna Metro Station in Virginia. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man holds a banner as people gather at Freedom Plaza to protest the white nationalist Unite the Right rally in downtown Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
White nationalist leader Jason Kessler arrives at Vienna Metro Station in Vienna, Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Police officers arrive at Vienna Metro Station in Vienna, Virginia. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Counter-protesters shout slogans as they walk to Lafayette Park in downtown Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A person holds an "Antihomophobe Action" flag while holding an "Antifascist International" banner as people gather at Freedom Plaza to protest the white nationalist Unite the Right rally in downtown Washington. REUTERS/ Leah Millis
Jason Kessler arrives at Vienna Metro Station to travel to the white nationalist-led rally in Vienna, Virginia. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Liz Templin gathers with others at Freedom Plaza to protest the white nationalist Unite the Right rally in downtown Washington. REUTERS/ Leah Millis
Anti-facist protesters cross the street as they leave Freedom Plaza. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Spray painted signs can be seen nearby as people gather at Freedom Plaza to protest the white nationalist Unite the Right rally. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Organizers attach a banner to its poles as people gather at Freedom Plaza to protest the white nationalist Unite the Right rally. REUTERS/Leah Millis
People gather at Freedom Plaza to protest the white nationalist Unite the Right rally in downtown Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
